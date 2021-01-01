Lets get something straight. Everton arent going down.



Their first team is just too good (even though they have just given away their best payer to villa).

They werent going to go down under Rafa, drunken and they wont under Fwank either. They will then see this as success when they come 13th or so.



Its also not the case that Fwank is a manger without a plan. He does, and hes reasonably tactically aware. But hes nowhere near elite levels. But Everton fans are giddy that he was only sacked from Chelsea after one bad spell. Of course its not correct. There was more than one spell. And why did it happen?

Because Fwank dealt with the player badly, he was thin skinned and poor at man management and pissed the players off.



So when Everton dont get relegated and they claim hes a genius ..laugh in their faces



I generally think you're talking sense, but I totally disagree that there's no way they go down. They are genuinely in deep shit.And I'd argue that more talented sides than this Everton team have gone down. Look at West Ham in 2002-03 - a squad that contained David James, Glen Johnson, Michael Carrick, Lee Bowyer, Trevor Sinclair, Joe Cole, Paolo DiCanio, Jermain Defoe and Frédéric Kanoute went down. Now to be fair, some of them were quite young and others moving past their peak, but still - that's a way more talented side than this frankenstein shitshow Everton squad.I do think it's more likely they survive than go down, but if they only get a point or two in the next coupe of games, then they genuinely are in big trouble with the run they have from late Feb onwards.