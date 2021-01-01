« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Down

Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 377793 times)

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,194
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 08:51:43 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:42:27 am
Once he's appointed, the best title thread suggestion wins a cosy dinner for 2 with Andy in a cafe on County Road.

Frankie Goes to Boo-lywood?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,194
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 08:52:37 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:13:15 am
:lmao

When I first saw the 'Pereira out, Lampard in' grafitti, I didn't even think it was real. "They're ridiculous, but not that ridiculous" I told myself. Not only is it real, it's actually determining the direction of the club, even whilst they're dangling on the precipice of relegation. Before that, all the word was, Pereira had been chosen by the board - Lampard wasn't even mentioned by serious reports. Now he's got the job after the laughable charade 'interview process'.

They literally do not have a clue what they're doing. What have we done to deserve Moshiri - it's like some kind of wonderful dream.

What if he's the one behind the graffiti?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 08:52:48 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:17:42 am
Lets get something straight.  Everton arent going down.

Their first team is just too good (even though they have just given away their best payer to villa).
They werent going to go down under Rafa, drunken and they wont under Fwank either.  They will then see this as success when they come 13th or so.

Its also not the case that Fwank is a manger without a plan.  He does, and hes reasonably tactically aware.  But hes nowhere near elite levels.  But Everton fans are giddy that he was only sacked from Chelsea after one bad spell.  Of course its not correct. There was more than one spell. And why did it happen?
Because Fwank dealt with the player badly,  he was thin skinned and poor at man management and pissed the players off.

So when Everton dont get relegated and they claim hes a genius ..laugh in their faces

I generally think you're talking sense, but I totally disagree that there's no way they go down. They are genuinely in deep shit.

And I'd argue that more talented sides than this Everton team have gone down. Look at West Ham in 2002-03 - a squad that contained David James, Glen Johnson, Michael Carrick, Lee Bowyer, Trevor Sinclair, Joe Cole, Paolo DiCanio, Jermain Defoe and Frédéric Kanoute went down. Now to be fair, some of them were quite young and others moving past their peak, but still - that's a way more talented side than this frankenstein shitshow Everton squad.

I do think it's more likely they survive than go down, but if they only get a point or two in the next coupe of games, then they genuinely are in big trouble with the run they have from late Feb onwards.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,848
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 08:56:42 am »
The Newcastle match is really a win, win for the malevolent observer from RAWK, isn't it?
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 08:59:12 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:56:42 am
The Newcastle match is really a win, win for the malevolent observer from RAWK, isn't it?
Wouldn't a draw be even better?
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 09:05:41 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:51:43 am
Frankie Goes to Boo-lywood?

Pass that man the menu
Logged

Online an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7566 on: Today at 09:15:51 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 09:05:41 am
Pass that man the menu

Fat Frank.The Toff of the Toffeeslike a character out of the Beano
Logged

Online Adam_LFC

  • Boring.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,089
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 09:16:09 am »
Its quite amusing how they are falling over themselves to insist Lampard is the perfect man for the job. I dont think even he believes that.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7568 on: Today at 09:19:25 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:56:42 am
The Newcastle match is really a win, win for the malevolent observer from RAWK, isn't it?

ha ha - right !
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Up
« previous next »
 