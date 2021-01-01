Said it when Rafa was sacked, please make it Lampard. He's taking these down, never been so sure of something in my life.



I reckon Lampard's ego has bitten off more than it can chew here. He probably thinks they're only in theoretical danger of relegation, and just a couple of wins will see them safe and see him hailed as a saviour. Easy credit for his management CV.But like so many other managers before him, he doesn't realise or appreciate just how dysfunctional Everton are from top to bottom. He's got four games coming up where he simply must get at least four points. After that, fixtures get far tougher. If they're still dragging a broken wing I'm not sure he'll have an answer, especially if fans turn on him.The only plus in his corner is that if things DO go pear shaped, the media are more likely to blame Everton than him. They will come under a level of scrutiny they have rarely experienced, but richly deserve. Everybody out there should know what we have to deal with almost every day from sharing a city with this lot.