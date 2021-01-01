« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Down

Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 376325 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,515
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7520 on: Today at 12:02:24 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 11:58:09 pm
Who? Gary Cahill? What's he done to get dragged into all of this?

Tim Cahill. That legendary ex-Blue.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,227
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7521 on: Today at 12:04:40 am »
Saw Tim Cahill once in a shop on County Road. Soft twat Won a quid on a scratch card then went to the end of the counter and started knocking fuck outta the cleaners Mop stick in excitement

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,752
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7522 on: Today at 12:16:54 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:18:27 pm
Yup. Theyve got the last 5 or 6 managers sacked and now theyre choosing the new manager.

Its like they run the club now 😁

It's the peoples club  ;)
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,404
  • JFT 97
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7523 on: Today at 12:18:31 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:04:40 am
Saw Tim Cahill once in a shop on County Road. Soft twat Won a quid on a scratch card then went to the end of the counter and started knocking fuck outta the cleaners Mop stick in excitement



 ;D ;D.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,218
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7524 on: Today at 12:18:49 am »
Will this be another manager whos forced to employ Big Dunc because he Gets It?
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7525 on: Today at 12:26:22 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm
Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

During the Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%, in all competitions among permanent Chelsea bosses.
The fuck you doin' posting sensible stuff lar?  :o
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7526 on: Today at 12:27:28 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:04:40 am
Saw Tim Cahill once in a shop on County Road. Soft twat Won a quid on a scratch card then went to the end of the counter and started knocking fuck outta the cleaners Mop stick in excitement



Bollox, Cahill never won a sausage  ;)
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,752
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7527 on: Today at 12:28:33 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 12:18:49 am
Will this be another manager whos forced to employ Big Dunc because he Gets It?

Either way, they're in trouble. If he takes it, they could go down. If he brings his own people, that little fellah he has, erm...anyway and maybe Terry, they might make it. If tory boy is saddled with the Dunc,...it's curtains. Clueless Lampard, the blind leading the blind with them two.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,070
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7528 on: Today at 12:33:24 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:34:11 pm
In acknowledgement of the Blues ' School.of Silence' banner..but with apologies to Simon and Garfunkel.

The School of Silence

Hello relegation, my old friend
I've come to talk with you again
A nightmare vision softly creeping
Left its seeds by Rafas beatings
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the School of Silence

The Red shite Bastards never walked alone
Gladys street of boos and moans
'Neath the halo of a street lamp
I turned my collar to the cold and damp
When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of  Kenwrights shite
That split the night
And touched the School of Silence

And in the naked light, I saw
two hundred people, but we said more
People Booing without speaking
People Fewming without listening
People writing songs that voices never heared
And no one dared
Disturb the School of Silence

"Blues" said I, "You do not know
Silence like a cancer grows
Spray can my words that I might teach you
Sack the board and Moshi too
But my words,  fell on the forums of The Blues nose hordes
but echoed on Bedsheets of silence

And the people bowed and prayed
To the Big Dunc God they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
Then the sign said, "The words on the protesters are written on the Goodison walls
Lampards ours "
And laugh at the  School of Silence
Outstanding  :wellin :wellin :wellin
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,423
  • 27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7529 on: Today at 12:51:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:29:11 pm
This is brilliant from Farley Tv.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3o4anWnfQ4

...''No Mr Moshi, I'm not going to put crayon to paper on this''...  :lmao
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,452
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7530 on: Today at 12:53:08 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:26:22 am
The fuck you doin' posting sensible stuff lar?  :o

Im fukin sure his accounts been hacked  ;D
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline JohnSullie

  • van, missing in burma, any news contact Dave, Grace n' Terry
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,523
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7531 on: Today at 12:58:29 am »
Oh county road take me home to the place where I belong
Logged

Offline Jack_Bauer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7532 on: Today at 01:04:28 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:02:24 am
Tim Cahill. That legendary ex-Blue.
With his twat celebration.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,556
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7533 on: Today at 01:04:40 am »
Said it when Rafa was sacked, please make it Lampard. He's taking these down, never been so sure of something in my life.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7534 on: Today at 01:11:13 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:33:24 am
Outstanding  :wellin :wellin :wellin
Yeah, hats off to that effort! Enjoyed that fb ;D
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,336
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7535 on: Today at 01:30:15 am »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 12:58:29 am
Oh county road take me home to the place where I belong


« Last Edit: Today at 01:32:06 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,452
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 01:35:50 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:04:40 am
Said it when Rafa was sacked, please make it Lampard. He's taking these down, never been so sure of something in my life.

I reckon Lampard's ego has bitten off more than it can chew here. He probably thinks they're only in theoretical danger of relegation, and just a couple of wins will see them safe and see him hailed as a saviour. Easy credit for his management CV.

But like so many other managers before him, he doesn't realise or appreciate just how dysfunctional Everton are from top to bottom. He's got four games coming up where he simply must get at least four points. After that, fixtures get far tougher. If they're still dragging a broken wing I'm not sure he'll have an answer, especially if fans turn on him.

The only plus in his corner is that if things DO go pear shaped, the media are more likely to blame Everton than him. They will come under a level of scrutiny they have rarely experienced, but richly deserve.  Everybody out there should know what we have to deal with almost every day from sharing a city with this lot.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 184 185 186 187 188 [189]   Go Up
« previous next »
 