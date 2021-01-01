I guarantee that at least one columnist is going to push the idea that that James, Mount, Hudson-Odoi and Abraham kicked on during his time there and that he can do the same thing at Everton. Firstly, by that logic Everton should have interviewed Tim Sherwood for bringing Harry Kane into the Spurs side.



Secondly, Everton do not have a young squad or much of a youth set-up to dip into. The players who are in their first team squad that will be 21 or younger at the start of next season are Patterson, Gordon, Branthwaite, Onyango, Dobbin and Simms. They've got loads who should theoretically be at their peak or are past their prime.



Given they are appointing him so late in the window, having already done three incoming first-team transfers (Mykolenko, El Ghazi, Patterson) and one major outgoing first-team transfer (Digne), they'll likely be in the strange scenario of not being able to offer much in the way of recruitment other than a late loan signing or two.