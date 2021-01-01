« previous next »
Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 374798 times)

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7440 on: Today at 09:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:38:36 pm
He reminds me of Neville. Driven, can talk a good game, a first class wanker, but jury out on whether he can manage.

Key will be what coaches he gets in with him. Really needs some tactical acumen like Gerrard has with Beale.

Hes certainly as arrogant as Neville.

Frank is also a huge Tory.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7441 on: Today at 09:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:38:36 pm
He reminds me of Neville. Driven, can talk a good game, a first class wanker, but jury out on whether he can manage.

Key will be what coaches he gets in with him. Really needs some tactical acumen like Gerrard has with Beale. Gerrard also seems more a natural as a manager.
Big Dunc says hello.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7442 on: Today at 09:40:11 pm »
All because he told Klopp to fuck off. This is brilliant.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 09:42:52 pm »
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 09:45:13 pm »
I guarantee that at least one columnist is going to push the idea that that James, Mount, Hudson-Odoi and Abraham kicked on during his time there and that he can do the same thing at Everton. Firstly, by that logic Everton should have interviewed Tim Sherwood for bringing Harry Kane into the Spurs side.

Secondly, Everton do not have a young squad or much of a youth set-up to dip into. The players who are in their first team squad that will be 21 or younger at the start of next season are Patterson, Gordon, Branthwaite, Onyango, Dobbin and Simms.  They've got loads who should theoretically be at their peak or are past their prime.

Given they are appointing him so late in the window, having already done three incoming first-team transfers (Mykolenko, El Ghazi, Patterson) and one major outgoing first-team transfer (Digne), they'll likely be in the strange scenario of not being able to offer much in the way of recruitment other than a late loan signing or two.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 09:45:43 pm »
Lampard at Everton, Gerrard at Villa and Rooney at Derby.

I always thought those football management games were unrealistic but theyre spot on.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 09:57:17 pm »
When Everton sack him, the media will rip them to shreds for insulting their darling Frank.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 09:57:49 pm »
Hopefully he has got someone to hold his phone/coffee whilst he drives up !
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7448 on: Today at 10:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:28:22 pm
Talking about Lampard.

He has zero credentials to do the job.

His Championship experience could prove invaluable.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7449 on: Today at 10:02:08 pm »
Now one of them's accusing another of racism for being down on Tories.
 
Their civil wars are like surreal comedy.

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7450 on: Today at 10:03:40 pm »
The Brick are gonna have to put on an extra buffet.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7451 on: Today at 10:03:56 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:45:13 pm
I guarantee that at least one columnist is going to push the idea that that James, Mount, Hudson-Odoi and Abraham kicked on during his time there and that he can do the same thing at Everton. Firstly, by that logic Everton should have interviewed Tim Sherwood for bringing Harry Kane into the Spurs side.

Secondly, Everton do not have a young squad or much of a youth set-up to dip into. The players who are in their first team squad that will be 21 or younger at the start of next season are Patterson, Gordon, Branthwaite, Onyango, Dobbin and Simms.  They've got loads who should theoretically be at their peak or are past their prime.

Given they are appointing him so late in the window, having already done three incoming first-team transfers (Mykolenko, El Ghazi, Patterson) and one major outgoing first-team transfer (Digne), they'll likely be in the strange scenario of not being able to offer much in the way of recruitment other than a late loan signing or two.


And thridly James, Mount, Hudson-Odoi and Abraham are all very talented young players, something everton dont have (or most teams really!).

But yes, the youth angle will be one theyll focus on, rather than the fact he regressed Chelsea and underperformed badly with a very talented squad.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7452 on: Today at 10:05:38 pm »
Fabrizio Romano reporting it as a done deal. They're going down. Hahahahahahahahahaahahaha.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7453 on: Today at 10:05:51 pm »
Its similar to Eddie Howe going to Newcastle. Why would you appoint someone whose teams concede lots of goals when youre near the bottom of the table.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7454 on: Today at 10:05:52 pm »
Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

During the Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%, in all competitions among permanent Chelsea bosses.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7455 on: Today at 10:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:05:52 pm
Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

During the Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%, in all competitions among permanent Chelsea bosses.
I never knew that.
They are fucked, proper fucked.
« Reply #7456 on: Today at 10:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:34:19 pm
They should just about stay up but Lampard is a charlatan.

They probably should stay up. Appointing Lampard has just reduced those odds a little though. Wonder what Moshiri's thinking?
« Reply #7457 on: Today at 10:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:05:52 pm
Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

During the Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%, in all competitions among permanent Chelsea bosses.

When did you become a stat's man Capon?  ;D
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7458 on: Today at 10:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:40:11 pm
All because he told Klopp to fuck off. This is brilliant.

It is. It's a laughable reason but it's them so must be at least half of why they want him so badly.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7459 on: Today at 10:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 10:08:50 pm
I never knew that.
They are fucked, proper fucked.
Wonder what Rafas was
« Reply #7460 on: Today at 10:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:05:52 pm
Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

During the Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%, in all competitions among permanent Chelsea bosses.

GUYS!!! FRANK HAD NO MONEY TO SPEND!

It's not a fair comparison.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7461 on: Today at 10:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:09:18 pm
When did you become a stat's man Capon?  ;D
Fuck off

Ive gorra life you cheeky bastard ;D

copied it off the BBC website
« Reply #7462 on: Today at 10:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:09:07 pm
They probably should stay up. Appointing Lampard has just reduced those odds a little though. Wonder what Moshiri's thinking?
Snapped him up before the Number 10 job becomes vacant
« Reply #7463 on: Today at 10:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:05:52 pm
Lampard's points-per-game average of 1.67 is the lowest of any permanent Chelsea manager in the Premier League.

During the Abramovich era, only Andre Villas-Boas (47.5%) has a worse win rate than Lampard's 52.4%, in all competitions among permanent Chelsea bosses.

That will give them another 30 points meaning they'll be safe.
 :-X
« Reply #7464 on: Today at 10:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:11:42 pm
That will give them another 30 points meaning they'll be safe.
 :-X

Fortunately Chelseas squad is a tad better than Evertons.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7465 on: Today at 10:13:47 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:05:51 pm
Its similar to Eddie Howe going to Newcastle. Why would you appoint someone whose teams concede lots of goals when youre near the bottom of the table.

Yes, but the Ev fans chose him, remember. When it all goes wrong it's on them.
« Reply #7466 on: Today at 10:13:53 pm »
Fat Tory Blue Frank

The Graffiti has spoken...
« Reply #7467 on: Today at 10:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:09:40 pm
Wonder what Rafas was
58.3% win rate that is..according to this... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rafael_Ben%C3%ADtez
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:38 pm by Terry de Niro »
« Reply #7468 on: Today at 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:07:11 pm
What a day!

This is fucking brilliant!

;D

Theyre really set on relegation arent they?
« Reply #7469 on: Today at 10:18:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:13:47 pm
Yes, but the Ev fans chose him, remember. When it all goes wrong it's on them.
Yup. Theyve got the last 5 or 6 managers sacked and now theyre choosing the new manager.

Its like they run the club now 😁
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7470 on: Today at 10:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:18:27 pm
Yup. Theyve got the last 5 or 6 managers sacked and now theyre choosing the new manager.

Its like they run the club now 😁

They are absolutely giddy on twitter, Frank's blue and white army.  :lmao
« Reply #7471 on: Today at 10:26:35 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:22:39 pm
They are absolutely giddy on twitter, Frank's blue and white army.  :lmao
I'm sure he already has a selection of ties, rosettes etc he can re-use
« Reply #7472 on: Today at 10:26:46 pm »
Putting another $5 on them getting relegated.
« Reply #7473 on: Today at 10:27:19 pm »
Fuckin hell they seem delighted, haha!
« Reply #7474 on: Today at 10:28:46 pm »
They are back!! And don't forget:-

« Reply #7475 on: Today at 10:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:18:27 pm
Yup. Theyve got the last 5 or 6 managers sacked and now theyre choosing the new manager.

Its like they run the club now 😁
Its like one of those 80s kids movies Like T.A.P.S.

Should call it fucking 'T.A.P.P.E.D.'

Who the fuck thinks this is a good idea,man? You wouldnt think these lot are from the same city as us. hahaha off their fucking heads

« Reply #7476 on: Today at 10:32:15 pm »
Where's the parachute money, Bill.
« Reply #7477 on: Today at 10:32:51 pm »
So they've gone from wanting Zidane to settling with Lampard. Like ordering a Lamborghini and receiving a Ford Ka, a shite one with no gearbox
« Reply #7478 on: Today at 10:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 10:32:15 pm
Where's the parachute money, Bill.
With a Tory in charge they'll be lucky if there's a parachute
