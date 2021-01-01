« Reply #7281 on: Today at 11:26:09 pm »
Disappointing thing is, the post had been sat there for ages before I saw it and no-one said fuck all
I saw it but I thought he was talking about the Daily Fail. Else I'd have said something
Cheers, mate. Wasn't having a go at the mods more our own. Anyway, it's sorted. Funny story. I was in a co-op in Lincolnshire, I occasionally frequent. I'd done me duty covering up the rag with a load of daily mirror's while I was gettin' a few bits. I hear this fellah asking the assistant if they had any of said rag. "Oh," she say's, big girl, proper Country girl, dead sweet, "they'll be buried behind a load of other papers, duck. Them Liverpool fans cover them up, duck." The fellah fucks off, chuntering. This lovely girl then turns to her mate and say's, "I do it myself sometimes. Bugger them, I don't care. And here's another one" and points at me as I approach the tills. "I was just saying..." say's she, "I heard" said I. She laughed her head off. "Me and my mouth. Mouth like a foghorn. Our secrets safe, except in Lincolnshire" Made my day that girl did.
Boss that
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!
Jurgen Klopp