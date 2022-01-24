« previous next »
Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo

Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7200 on: Today at 05:24:19 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 03:00:26 pm
If Lampard is appointed but somehow didnt work out. Their fans going to protest about sacking themselves knowing how stupid they are.
I believe Moshilad, Uzzy, Kenwrong and the Nutty Professor are protesting tonight at the Dixie statue. They are preparing ''Fans Out'' banners on bedsheets as we speak.
Six Beardy

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7201 on: Today at 05:33:51 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 04:35:43 pm

 
This was absolutely begging to be done.

 :lmao

What's going on with the Dixie Dean statue there ? Looks like he's wearing a Mexican Day of The Dead  gimpsuit.  :o ;D
Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7202 on: Today at 05:34:43 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:12:23 pm
I don't think any manager in the running for Everton cares one bit how mental they are or how toxic it is, they'll just want a job on huge wages. No one in the boys club gives a toss if a club are relegated, they're immune from it all
Managers are pretty tough characters. There is probably a fairly long list who would jump at the easy money on off from the Goodison desperados. As everyone has said, you get all that money for getting sacked after a year. None are arsed about Everton, they just go for the ridiculously inflated wages they have to pay in order to drum up interest, and the inevitable pay-off when less than a third of the way through your contract.

So long as they have a thick skin and a set of earplugs, a year working for the Toxics is probably worth it.
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7203 on: Today at 05:42:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:22:22 pm
:lmao

Too much red in those traffic lights though
haha the mad thing is, just around the corner on Walton lane as you turn on to priory rd by the cemetery a few of the traffic lights have vanished and we were making the same joke in the car. Mirth and merriment ensued ,as you can imagine
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7204 on: Today at 05:54:46 pm
Everton and Frank Lampard are in advanced negotiations to appoint the former Chelsea and England player as the new Everton manager, after another interview. Terms are now to be discussed between the two parties

Fingers crossed everyone :D
Redwhiteandnotblue

  God's spin doctor.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7205 on: Today at 05:58:15 pm
Imagine downgrading from Carlo Ancelotti or Rafa Benitez to Frank Lampard Jr. and being happy about it.
Deary me! That fanbase get what they deserve.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7206 on: Today at 05:59:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:34:43 pm
Managers are pretty tough characters. There is probably a fairly long list who would jump at the easy money on off from the Goodison desperados. As everyone has said, you get all that money for getting sacked after a year. None are arsed about Everton, they just go for the ridiculously inflated wages they have to pay in order to drum up interest, and the inevitable pay-off when less than a third of the way through your contract.

So long as they have a thick skin and a set of earplugs, a year working for the Toxics is probably worth it.

Lampard's a card carrying Tory on top. Money is everything. He's not going to turn down millions of pounds which get paid in full no matter what.
mattD

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7207 on: Today at 06:01:26 pm
Protests against Pereira. He's not a great manager but better than Lampard!

Please give it to Lampard. That's a car crash waiting to happen.
boots

  upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7208 on: Today at 06:08:45 pm
So, once franks been sacked, who will be their next manager? Im thinking of applying myself. Free money. I know fuck all about managing a football team but Ive got my own bike.
Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7209 on: Today at 06:14:07 pm
Cant wait till Loose Womens on on a Monday afternoon after Everton have lost that weekend and Christine Bleakleys reading out tweets by fans of the show as they ask viewers Would you take back your partner if they cheated on you? And she reads some rabid Everton fans tweets tElL yOuR fAt aRsEd  uSeLeSs gObShItE fElLa tO lEgGiT yOu bUCk tOoThED hOrSeY wAg.aNd nO I wOuLdNt tAkE tHeM bAcK. iM nOt sOmE dOoRmAt yOu cAn jUsT wAlK aLl oVeR dEsPiTe mY aLlEgIaNcE tO tHiS sHiThOlE oF a cLuB.aNd kEep uP tHe gOoDwOrKmAsSiVe fAn oF tHe sHoW....lOvE yOu jAnEt

markedasred

  Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7210 on: Today at 06:30:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:24:19 pm
I believe Moshilad, Uzzy, Kenwrong and the Nutty Professor are protesting tonight at the Dixie statue. They are preparing ''Fans Out'' banners on bedsheets as we speak.

Quote from: markedasred on January 24, 2022, 03:48:29 pm
I just saw the fans banner saying the board should be sacked. Their board should get a banner saying the same about the fans. Put your hand in your pocket Moshi la, we know some good banner makers in the city.
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7211 on: Today at 06:39:19 pm
Perhaps Lampard doesn't think getting sacked from Everton will be that much of a blemish on his CV given they're a well known basket case of a club, but I really doubt he knows what he's letting himself in for there.

Still, Moyes was hired by United seemingly solely on the basis of being Scottish and hating Liverpool, so I suppose there's a precedent for such mindless appointments.

I don't think Lampard will have the immediate impact they sorely need. They need points from their next four games. After that things get a lot tougher. He'll have some time to work with the squad but everything could unravel very quickly.
JRed

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7212 on: Today at 06:44:45 pm
I really dont see Lampard as being the right manager for a relegation fight. Hes no better a manager than Big Dunc really. Chelsea were wide open when he was there. They need someone who is going to set them up to grind out a few 1-0 wins. They just dont have the players to play flowing, attacking football.
What are Colin Wanker and Tony Pulis up to these days?
UntouchableLuis

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7213 on: Today at 06:52:35 pm
Is Ferguson really that inept that they can't just wait until the summer? Surely his yard dogs could Tony Pulis their way to safety.
PoetryInMotion

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7214 on: Today at 06:54:11 pm
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 04:35:43 pm


This was absolutely begging to be done.

 :lmao

The two lads on the side having a laugh

 :lmao
