Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo

Yosser0_0

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7160 on: Today at 01:33:30 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:35:58 am
Special bedsheet for the Good Times answer off Kenwright during the protest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R35s5IWHa2o

Given those banners and the chants. It still isn't clear to me, do they want Moshiri out or what?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

ScouserAtHeart

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7161 on: Today at 02:08:51 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 11:39:38 am

Tosun, Siggurdsson, Gbamin, Lonergan, Delph


All still on the books, probably worth about £1m in loose change between them, they cost just short of £100m between them

The former Liverpool goalie Lonergan?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Nobby Reserve

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7162 on: Today at 02:17:49 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 11:29:59 am
Davies got injured trying to fit into some new trousers...


They were more pantaloons. And made of recycled navel fluff.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

lfc_col

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7163 on: Today at 02:43:37 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:08:51 pm
The former Liverpool goalie Lonergan?

Premier League winning former keeper too  ;D ;)
nycjon

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7164 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60158264

'But a toxic reaction from Everton fans to his proposed appointment means Lampard is now a leading candidate.'

Oh dear.
royhendo

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7165 on: Today at 02:51:51 pm
Collective self harm, isn't it?
RedForeverTT

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7166 on: Today at 03:00:26 pm
Quote from: nycjon on Today at 02:49:52 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60158264

'But a toxic reaction from Everton fans to his proposed appointment means Lampard is now a leading candidate.'

Oh dear.

If Lampard is appointed but somehow didnt work out. Their fans going to protest about sacking themselves knowing how stupid they are.
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7167 on: Today at 03:02:15 pm
Quote from: nycjon on Today at 02:49:52 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60158264

'But a toxic reaction from Everton fans to his proposed appointment means Lampard is now a leading candidate.'

Oh dear.
Other than stand up to Klopp, what on earth has Lampard done to suggest he has the skills to be a good manager?

I'm not sure he realises what a basket case the whole thing is, the recruitment by mob rule should be a clue though.

I also wouldn't mind betting that there's a few more tweaks and strains among the players as they try to avoid the poisonous atmosphere on matchdays - and now beyond it seems. It'll be Finch farm next.
Skeeve

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7168 on: Today at 03:04:22 pm
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 07:51:27 am
Not being funny but why would any manager want to go there? The atmosphere from the fans is utterly toxic, in fact the whole environment at Everton is toxic from top to bottom which makes for a progressive manager trying to bring their vision in much more difficult.

I think if they went down this season then theyd severely struggle to get back up given how theyre run and how their fans are

Getting paid 2+ years money for 6-12 months of work is presumably the main reason for most, in the case of Carlo it was due to them offering him ever increasing amounts of money until he said yes.

Beyond their basic financial mismanagement, their obvious issue when they go down is that woodison wouldn't meet PL safety standards if they managed to get promoted.
JRed

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7169 on: Today at 03:05:06 pm
They seem to be seriously considering giving the job to Lampard , probably only because he had an argument with Klopp!
Lampard has done nothing to suggest he is the right man for the job.
Skeeve

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7170 on: Today at 03:09:29 pm
Quote from: nycjon on Today at 02:49:52 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60158264

'But a toxic reaction from Everton fans to his proposed appointment means Lampard is now a leading candidate.'

Oh dear.

Given their eventual reaction to the owners along with all their players and managers, they should replace Z Cars with that Britney Spears song.
[new username under construction]

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7171 on: Today at 03:12:23 pm
I don't think any manager in the running for Everton cares one bit how mental they are or how toxic it is, they'll just want a job on huge wages. No one in the boys club gives a toss if a club are relegated, they're immune from it all
Uncle Ronnie

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7172 on: Today at 03:17:44 pm
Ive seen a few of them referencing or tweeting out Lampard and Klopps argument. They dont seem to mention that Trent knocked in a free kick directly after the arguement & Liverpool won the game 5-3. Also, was the game where Liverpool lifted the PL trophy
nycjon

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7173 on: Today at 03:18:05 pm
Will be interesting to see what happens with Ferguson if Lampard gets the job. Seems like it could be a bit of a dodgy dynamic with Lampard not really being that experienced and having a coach that has expressed his desire for the job a few times.

I imagine what a young manager would need is either familiarity or a senior guiding hand. I'm not sure Ferguson offers either.
Ghost Town

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7174 on: Today at 03:22:04 pm
Some of them seem to think Lampard's the guy purely because the redshite don't like him.

Everything they do is with reference to us.
Capon Debaser

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7175 on: Today at 03:29:24 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:09:29 pm
Given their eventual reaction to the owners along with all their players and managers, they should replace Z Cars with that Britney Spears song.
haha yes, Circus is a good shout
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7176 on: Today at 03:29:30 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:22:04 pm
Some of them seem to think Lampard's the guy purely because the redshite don't like him.

Everything they do is with reference to us.
Wow, if that's the case they really are in the shit and deserve everything that's happened to them.
disgraced cake

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7177 on: Today at 03:29:38 pm
In Frank we trust (to take you down)
Capon Debaser

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7178 on: Today at 03:32:39 pm
If Lampard thought he knew Bleakley before ,wait till he gets a loada this fucking lot



Kekule

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7179 on: Today at 03:33:45 pm
A couple of iffy results and they'll be calling him a closet redshite because he's Redknapp's cousin.

Sorry, "a fat cockney redshite nonce".  Or something equally charming.
Fromola

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7180 on: Today at 03:35:55 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:22:04 pm
Some of them seem to think Lampard's the guy purely because the redshite don't like him.

Everything they do is with reference to us.

On GOT the other day as soon as someone posted his argument with Klopp they all did a 180 and wanted him. Before that they were all in on Kovac.
nycjon

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7181 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:33:45 pm
A couple of iffy results and they'll be calling him a closet redshite because he's Redknapp's cousin.

Sorry, "a fat cockney redshite nonce".  Or something equally charming.

It seems they've just discovered he's a Tory.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7182 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:22:04 pm
Some of them seem to think Lampard's the guy purely because the redshite don't like him.

Everything they do is with reference to us.

They're only against Pereira because Liverpool fans started taking the piss about his record. They were all for him when he was in contention in the past. 
Fiasco

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7183 on: Today at 03:41:50 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:08:51 pm
The former Liverpool goalie Lonergan?

Yeah, he's probably taking home what, 10 grand a week or something to train and do nothing? Sound for him like :D
stewy17

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7184 on: Today at 03:47:17 pm
I think the Lampard stuff is all pretty interesting.

He's a pretty driven guy and he's now got reasonable experience in the league and has an idea of how he wants to play. He's hungry, he does have some gravitas and who knows might end up a top-level manager. A club like Everton would make perfect sense for him, good size, ambitious, desperate for something new.

Thing is, it can never play out that way because they're all fucking mental. One draw with Brentford or a failure to celebrate a throw-in at the park end or wear Howard's watch will turn them against him.

It goes for any manager, any at all. Ancelotti's done ok since he left hasn't he? Martinez too. They're blaming Moshiri now but it's not about the board or one man it's a pervasive illness throughout the club. The non-existent "Everton Way" that they all cling to like a bygone era. They're like Brexiteers pining for an empire and glory that can simply no longer exist. Though to be fair to the British Empire I think it did a bit more than win a couple of leagues in the 60's and 80's.
afc turkish

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7185 on: Today at 03:52:20 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:09:29 pm
Given their eventual reaction to the owners along with all their players and managers, they should replace Z Cars with that Britney Spears song.

Oops I did it again for Pickford's warm-ups...
Fromola

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7186 on: Today at 03:54:35 pm
Quote
I really feel for my Blue daughter. She has faithfully followed us as long as she has been living. Her boyfriend, who is otherwise a nice bloke, is a RS fanatic as is his father.

The only good times she has experienced with Everton in her 24 years have been very few.

Sadly Crystalbul was probably one of the high points and it had nothing to do with EFC.

 ;D
Joseph-Immanuel Queen

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7187 on: Today at 04:35:43 pm »


This was absolutely begging to be done.
4pool

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7188 on: Today at 04:40:53 pm
 :lmao
disgraced cake

Re: Drunken
« Reply #7189 on: Today at 04:42:16 pm »
I'm far from convinced they'll get relegated but Lampard is really encouraging IMO. I think a lot of people might have forgot how bad they were defensively before Tuchel came in, they were conceding multiple times in most games, with better individuals too.

Still no signings either beside the two young full backs. A lengthy injury now for Gray or Richie-Laa and they're in the mother of all relegation battles.
Online 12C

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7190 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:44:04 am
If Moshiri liquidates the club he might get some money back but not everything he has invested into the club.

The stadium and training ground could perhaps be worth £20m and player sales would bring him £150m if lucky as most are past their use by date.

They dont own Finch Farm.
The council do. Everton pay rent.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7191 on: Today at 04:54:41 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:47:17 pm
He's hungry

fat c*nt always is...
Online royhendo

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7192 on: Today at 04:58:03 pm »
Think there's a real chance they're getting relegated here.
Online Fiasco

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7193 on: Today at 05:00:21 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 04:58:03 pm
Think there's a real chance they're getting relegated here.

If it is going to happen it will be this year. Their run coming up over the next 10 games or so is rather brutal, they've got no real fight in them, the quality is thin on the ground anyway and now they've got Doucoure out for a month and maybe Allan too?

They're in real bother. I know they're an angry bunch anyway, but I think they know it and it has rattled them that bit more.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7194 on: Today at 05:09:25 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:09:29 pm
Given their eventual reaction to the owners along with all their players and managers, they should replace Z Cars with that Britney Spears song.
Oops I did it again?
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7195 on: Today at 05:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 04:35:43 pm


This was absolutely begging to be done.
Excellent :lmao
Online Elzar

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7196 on: Today at 05:19:34 pm »
They have taken far too long now too. Sacking Benitez in the middle of the window was stupid without someone ready to step in. They needed to add to their squad but have nobody to oversee that. At least if they stuck with Benitez until February he could have looked at the squad and added where needed before a new manager comes in.

Delph and Doucoure now out for a few weeks. Trouble ahead.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7197 on: Today at 05:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:33:30 pm
Given those banners and the chants. It still isn't clear to me, do they want Moshiri out or what?
I think they want him out but his money in.  :rollseyes

I wonder why they aren't after Uncle Uzzy's head too. After all, they reckon it's him bankrolling them and pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

Uzzy Out?
Online Elzar

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7198 on: Today at 05:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:19:59 pm


Uzzy Out?

I will do no such thing!
Online rob1966

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7199 on: Today at 05:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Joseph-Immanuel Queen on Today at 04:35:43 pm


This was absolutely begging to be done.

:lmao

Too much red in those traffic lights though
