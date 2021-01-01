I think the Lampard stuff is all pretty interesting.



He's a pretty driven guy and he's now got reasonable experience in the league and has an idea of how he wants to play. He's hungry, he does have some gravitas and who knows might end up a top-level manager. A club like Everton would make perfect sense for him, good size, ambitious, desperate for something new.



Thing is, it can never play out that way because they're all fucking mental. One draw with Brentford or a failure to celebrate a throw-in at the park end or wear Howard's watch will turn them against him.



It goes for any manager, any at all. Ancelotti's done ok since he left hasn't he? Martinez too. They're blaming Moshiri now but it's not about the board or one man it's a pervasive illness throughout the club. The non-existent "Everton Way" that they all cling to like a bygone era. They're like Brexiteers pining for an empire and glory that can simply no longer exist. Though to be fair to the British Empire I think it did a bit more than win a couple of leagues in the 60's and 80's.