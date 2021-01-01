They compare everything to us. They were dreadful in the 90s (apart from the cup win just after sacking Walker) but we were doing nothing either and they held their own in derbies. One League Cup win from 92/93 until the 2001 season. They were happier with Moyes in the years we were struggling under Hodgson or whoever.



This 27 years thing has only kicked off because we've ripped the piss out of them with the 1995 meme. Villa haven't won anything for 26 years but their big city rivals are Championship strugglers. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years but neither has anyone else in Yorkshire.



Even in the 90s we were playing some very good football under Evans, with some unbelievable talent on show. For whatever reasons it was the hope that was killing us. We never quite had the complete package to win trophies. Ged managed to take us up to the next level. They look at us having fun and regret being chosen. Hodgson was a blip. Kenny soon put us back on track, and Rodgers built on that. He imploded because Suarez and Sturridge were ripped out of the team along with Gerrard, three players who between them carried us.Since our delightful Jürgen has been here, he has overshadowed their much vaunted wealth, giving our kids stories to tell and songs to sing to their grandkids.My old man used to tell me how Evertonians always laughed at Liverpool because they had never won the cup. Even when Shanks came and won the league, they used that taunt. My old feller always said that 1965 was the best trophy ever. (Perhaps if we had won big ears??) because it shut up the taunts of the blues. He saw us win countless things and European cups and he always said 1965 was the best.