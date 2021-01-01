« previous next »
Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7120 on: Today at 08:05:56 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:00:04 am
He has to be really.  If Moshiri is going alone then he's already burned 1/4 of his assets (much of which, I presume, isn't liquid) and that's before the stadium costs start coming in.  Moshiri clearly doesn't understand football but his career suggests he's a talented businessman and investor - that sort of person doesn't suddenly lose their mind and throw £500m of their £2bn net worth at Everton.

He probably has estimated the value of Goodison as a housing development/supermarket.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7121 on: Today at 08:08:58 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:04:47 am
Remember when protests were Kopite behaviour? Can't be doing that. And begging for a Tory to save you was wool behaviour.

To be fair to the blues based on the videos ive seen, didn't look like any of them did protest.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7122 on: Today at 08:10:20 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
I was unlike you in that I was willing to give Hodgson time, despite the circumstances which led to him to job. Even in his first press conference, I didn't find him arrogant and he seemed to come across well - I might have been duped by his 'nice guy' image to be fair!. But like you say, it became obvious fairly quickly that he was anything but a nice guy (he was quite arrogant and nasty actually) and the football and results weren't much better.

And that period was probably the most fun Everton have since 1995.

It became clear a few weeks into it that he felt as though he deserved this chance-- that he was on our level.

The problem was he clearly wasn't, and instead of rising to meet us, he was trying very hard to bring us down to him.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7123 on: Today at 08:10:39 am
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:35:56 am
Its been nearly a week, so old news. But I still cant believe Kenwright scoffed at the fans and said there have been some good times.

Imagine having 27 years of that, and having someone tell you theres been good times. Anyone else says that to them, you would think they were taking the mick.

Problem is, its relative to us.
Mid table teams getting to a semi final and the odd challenge for European football, as well as a couple of European nights would be considered good times.
They look across the park and see trebles and European nights like 2005 when they qualified for the Europa and it doesnt compare. Throw in some of the times we have had recently like Barca and Bill looks ridiculous.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7124 on: Today at 08:22:07 am
 True story  ;)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7125 on: Today at 08:24:18 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:10:39 am
Problem is, its relative to us.
Mid table teams getting to a semi final and the odd challenge for European football, as well as a couple of European nights would be considered good times.
They look across the park and see trebles and European nights like 2005 when they qualified for the Europa and it doesnt compare. Throw in some of the times we have had recently like Barca and Bill looks ridiculous.

They compare everything to us. They were dreadful in the 90s (apart from the cup win just after sacking Walker) but we were doing nothing either and they held their own in derbies. One League Cup win from 92/93 until the 2001 season. They were happier with Moyes in the years we were struggling under Hodgson or whoever.

This 27 years thing has only kicked off because we've ripped the piss out of them with the 1995 meme. Villa haven't won anything for 26 years but their big city rivals are Championship strugglers. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years but neither has anyone else in Yorkshire.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7126 on: Today at 08:42:04 am
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:35:56 am
Its been nearly a week, so old news. But I still cant believe Kenwright scoffed at the fans and said there have been some good times.

Imagine having 27 years of that, and having someone tell you theres been good times. Anyone else says that to them, you would think they were taking the mick.

They went more than 20 years without a win at Anfield, and a decade or more without a win of any sort against us - and in both cases their wins happened when we were experiencing the most extreme circumstances. ;D

Our level is just naturally so much above theirs that their only good times are when someone else beats us.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7127 on: Today at 08:43:01 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:18 am
They compare everything to us. They were dreadful in the 90s (apart from the cup win just after sacking Walker) but we were doing nothing either and they held their own in derbies. One League Cup win from 92/93 until the 2001 season. They were happier with Moyes in the years we were struggling under Hodgson or whoever.

This 27 years thing has only kicked off because we've ripped the piss out of them with the 1995 meme. Villa haven't won anything for 26 years but their big city rivals are Championship strugglers. Leeds haven't won anything for 30 years but neither has anyone else in Yorkshire.

Even in the 90s we were playing some very good football under Evans, with some unbelievable talent on show.  For whatever reasons it was the hope that was killing us. We never quite had the complete package to win trophies.  Ged managed to take us up to the next level. They look at us having fun and regret being chosen. Hodgson was a blip. Kenny soon put us back on track, and Rodgers built on that. He imploded because Suarez and Sturridge were ripped out of the team along with Gerrard, three players who between them carried us.
Since our delightful Jürgen has been here, he has overshadowed their much vaunted wealth, giving our kids stories to tell and songs to sing to their grandkids.
My old man used to tell me how Evertonians always laughed at Liverpool because they had never won the cup. Even when Shanks came and won the league, they used that taunt. My old feller always said that 1965 was the best trophy ever. (Perhaps if we had won big ears??) because it shut up the taunts of the blues. He saw us win countless things and European cups and he always said 1965 was the best.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7128 on: Today at 08:43:24 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:42:04 am
They went more than 20 years without a win at Anfield, and a decade or more without a win of any sort against us - and in both cases their wins happened when we were experiencing the most extreme circumstances. ;D

Our level is just naturally so much above theirs that their only good times are when someone else beats us.

To be fair they celebrated every draw at Anfield like a win and every corner like a goal, so they still got their kicks.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7129 on: Today at 08:45:40 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:18 am
One League Cup win from 92/93 until the 2001 season.

I mean, that's not bad. We only won 1 league cup in that period ourselves. I'm drawing a blank though, who did they beat in the final?


Eh? Oh.  :D
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7130 on: Today at 08:52:06 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:24 am
To be fair they celebrated every draw at Anfield like a win and every corner like a goal, so they still got their kicks.


Our lads got their kicks too, usually season ending ones!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7131 on: Today at 09:02:45 am
With Moshiri being ridiculed in the press daily, there must be a chance he has enough and decides to walk. Where would that leave them and who would buy them? Terrible squad, crumbling stadium and no decent revenue.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7132 on: Today at 09:20:43 am
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 09:02:45 am
With Moshiri being ridiculed in the press daily, there must be a chance he has enough and decides to walk. Where would that leave them and who would buy them? Terrible squad, crumbling stadium and no decent revenue.

Not to mention the money Moshiri is owed, payday loans against future seasons TV revenue, Chinese overdraft facility etc.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7133 on: Today at 09:28:13 am
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 09:02:45 am
With Moshiri being ridiculed in the press daily, there must be a chance he has enough and decides to walk. Where would that leave them and who would buy them? Terrible squad, crumbling stadium and no decent revenue.

Theyd have the worlds biggest sandpit. They could get some donkeys, deckchairs, and an ice cream van and open it up in the summer. Make a few hundred quid.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Reply #7134 on: Today at 09:29:53 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:22:07 am
True story  ;)
The lengths some actors will go to in order to play a character. Commendable.
