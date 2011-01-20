« previous next »
Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 362645 times)

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7080 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:22:11 pm
https://twitter.com/EBlue99/status/1486413432052232200?t=h7lTXdIsIi7H5N4W7A6Y5g&s=19

Earth shattering. Will make waves right across Europe!

27 years soon to be 28

Look good on the Kop at the derby that one.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7081 on: Yesterday at 09:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:04:18 pm
Boo Geste?

This isn't getting the credit it deserves.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7082 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:53:34 pm
Speak for yourself. I knew a stooge when I saw one and wasn't prepared to give him the time of day from the start. But only because I knew where we were, how bad it was, and how much worse it was likely to get. The fact that he breezed in, all fucking arrogant and that he thought he'd made it was just the beginning of the plethora of red flags.

He didn't really have that much to work with in terms of transfers, but he still had a spine of Torres, Gerrard, Carra, Agger and Reina - and still managed to dump us into a relegation scare because he was intransigent and inflexible. He thought getting the job itself was confirmation enough that his management style was sufficient for a club like Liverpool. Whatever good graces he had from fans when he first arrived were quickly squandered. 

I was unlike you in that I was willing to give Hodgson time, despite the circumstances which led to him to job. Even in his first press conference, I didn't find him arrogant and he seemed to come across well - I might have been duped by his 'nice guy' image to be fair!. But like you say, it became obvious fairly quickly that he was anything but a nice guy (he was quite arrogant and nasty actually) and the football and results weren't much better.

And that period was probably the most fun Everton have since 1995.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7083 on: Yesterday at 10:10:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 09:09:59 pm
Id fucking love them down

Not just for the hilarity and complete humiliation, but it would be nice to have at least 1 season off the derby which has become so vicious and vile theres nothing to look forward to about it

Theyve taken it and morphed it into a spectacle of warped horrific hate

Theyve become completely vile and itll be lovely for them to not be thought about
that's how I see it.

I used to love derby matches - ages ago - but now I fukking hate them.  all I can think of is our guys limping off while those lunatic twat fans are screaming in glee. 

it's sad how it's devolved - all down to them - and it isn't ever gonna get back to the way it was, imo.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7084 on: Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm »
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7085 on: Yesterday at 10:19:38 pm »
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7086 on: Yesterday at 10:30:34 pm »
Pereira going on sky today to talk about his interview is crazy. Never saw anything like that. Let's hope he's the man to come in and finally take them down, whoever it is will be remembered very fondly around these parts, hopefully Lampard
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7087 on: Yesterday at 10:36:26 pm »
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm »
From the Guardian:

Pereira had reached advanced negotiations with Moshiri, and Moshiris business associate Alisher Usmanov

I didn't realize Usmanov was so hands on at Everton.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/26/vitor-pereira-defends-record-in-attempt-to-placate-everton-fans
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7089 on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:13:00 pm
Looks like no one wants the job

UUUIIIII" border="0


FJ-QAYRilt-3" border="0


What a storyboard you big bad knobhead. It's a hit
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7090 on: Yesterday at 10:59:56 pm »
None of the banner as it should be telling moshiri to fuck off. easier to bully 76 year old man without any power isn't it.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7091 on: Yesterday at 11:02:18 pm »
Oh, Capon we all laugh with you.  :lmao


Oh, Everton we all laugh at you.  :lmao
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7092 on: Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:36:01 pm
Those misgivings didnt start from the beginning we were ready to keep an open mind unlike Everton toward Rafa. We knew they werent good enough including Joe like Messi Cole. But god we didnt know they were could be so shit.

I was open minded about the players, but bloody hell you were right that we had no idea just how bad they would be.

Personally, I felt Rafa had been sacked for political reasons rather than footballing ones. Yes, we had had a very bad season, but we were creaking at the seams as a financially viable entity. To the Cancers, Rafa seemed a focal point for the fans ire, and for me Hodgson was parachuted into a job completely above his ability because the owners wanted a yes man whilst they tried to sell the club.

Under those circumstances it made it very difficult for me to get behind the new manager.  And then he opened his mouth. And difficult became impossible.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7093 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:04:39 pm
I was open minded about the players, but bloody hell you were right that we had no idea just how bad they would be.

Personally, I felt Rafa had been sacked for political reasons rather than footballing ones. Yes, we had had a very bad season, but we were creaking at the seams as a financially viable entity. To the Cancers, Rafa seemed a focal point for the fans ire, and for me Hodgson was parachuted into a job completely above his ability because the owners wanted a yes man whilst they tried to sell the club.

Under those circumstances it made it very difficult for me to get behind the new manager.  And then he opened his mouth. And difficult became impossible.

I suffered in silence until he threw the kids under the bus after Northampton.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7094 on: Yesterday at 11:08:54 pm »
If Everton want a manager that really gets them, then may I suggest Druncan Ferguson, Peter Reid, Alan Stubbs, Barry Horne

CAPON.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7095 on: Yesterday at 11:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
I was unlike you in that I was willing to give Hodgson time, despite the circumstances which led to him to job. Even in his first press conference, I didn't find him arrogant and he seemed to come across well - I might have been duped by his 'nice guy' image to be fair!. But like you say, it became obvious fairly quickly that he was anything but a nice guy (he was quite arrogant and nasty actually) and the football and results weren't much better.

And that period was probably the most fun Everton have since 1995.

Dead on with that one.

Re Hodgson, maybe I was uneducated at the time, but I just thought to myself, "why the fuck are we signing the manager of fucking Fulham?" I know he did reasonably well there, for them - but that was kind of my perspective at the time. He never struck me as, well, a Liverpool-type of manager.  (see my post above)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7096 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm
I suffered in silence until he threw the kids under the bus after Northampton.

I read that as "I suffered in silence and threw the kids under the bus after Northampton." :lmao
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7097 on: Yesterday at 11:34:39 pm »
That 'protest'.  :lmao :lmao :lmao
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7098 on: Yesterday at 11:44:01 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:51:50 pm
This isn't getting the credit it deserves.

Merci, boocoup is taboo on these boards...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 12:00:04 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 10:39:01 pm
From the Guardian:

Pereira had reached advanced negotiations with Moshiri, and Moshiris business associate Alisher Usmanov

I didn't realize Usmanov was so hands on at Everton.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/26/vitor-pereira-defends-record-in-attempt-to-placate-everton-fans
He has to be really.  If Moshiri is going alone then he's already burned 1/4 of his assets (much of which, I presume, isn't liquid) and that's before the stadium costs start coming in.  Moshiri clearly doesn't understand football but his career suggests he's a talented businessman and investor - that sort of person doesn't suddenly lose their mind and throw £500m of their £2bn net worth at Everton.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7100 on: Today at 12:14:40 am »
It's going to be awful disappointing if I wake up in August and they are in the Premier League Preview for 22/23


I do dream that all the former managers get the chance to go to Goodison and thump them, Silva may get the chance if Everton stay up, Rafa may get another PL job, Moyes of course has already obliged, Allardyce has always got the possibility of popping up and Martinez will be offered something after the world cup.


I doubt Everton will ever play Real Madrid in Carlo's time so I may not see that one.


Add in Rogers, Klopp, Gerrard and Hodgson on top of that as well
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7101 on: Today at 12:19:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:40 am
It's going to be awful disappointing if I wake up in August and they are in the Premier League Preview for 22/23
They'll be ok. Their North Face brigade are saving their club by getting together outside The Pit with their Ma's bedsheets and ....     singing about Jamie Carragher.  :lmao :lmao


Bill: What's going on outside, Moshi?

Moshilad: Dunno, just some gobshites singing about that Carra guy off the telly.  Fucking weirdos.

Bill: Yeah, there's some right tits around here.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7102 on: Today at 12:22:00 am »
Last week Drunken was the fans favourite for the Job, now he's on 2.5% in the Poll, he lost a game. 'FERGUSON OUT'


So they may force their local hero out and then they will force Moshiri and his money out as well. Are the Venky's still about?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7103 on: Today at 12:30:11 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:22:00 am
Last week Drunken was the fans favourite for the Job, now he's on 2.5% in the Poll, he lost a game. 'FERGUSON OUT'


So they may force their local hero out and then they will force Moshiri and his money out as well. Are the Venky's still about?

You want your Big Dunc in, your Big Dunc out, in, out, in, out, you fuck the guy about, Moshi wants Pereira but the fans went ape, that's what they're all about...


Ohhh do the Hokey Cokey, ohhh do the Hokey Cokey, Ohhh do the Hokey Cokey, in, out, in, out, then you pay them out.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7104 on: Today at 12:30:30 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:22:00 am
Last week Drunken was the fans favourite for the Job, now he's on 2.5% in the Poll, he lost a game. 'FERGUSON OUT'


So they may force their local hero out and then they will force Moshiri and his money out as well. Are the Venky's still about?

funny how that dead in the water after gerrard done with him  ;D
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7105 on: Today at 12:35:25 am »
Quote from: btroom on Today at 12:30:30 am
funny how that dead in the water after gerrard done with him  ;D
If only he'd told Gerrard to fuck off, he'd be nailed on for the job.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7106 on: Today at 12:35:56 am »
Its been nearly a week, so old news. But I still cant believe Kenwright scoffed at the fans and said there have been some good times.

Imagine having 27 years of that, and having someone tell you theres been good times. Anyone else says that to them, you would think they were taking the mick.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7107 on: Today at 12:42:46 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:00:04 am
He has to be really.  If Moshiri is going alone then he's already burned 1/4 of his assets (much of which, I presume, isn't liquid) and that's before the stadium costs start coming in.  Moshiri clearly doesn't understand football but his career suggests he's a talented businessman and investor - that sort of person doesn't suddenly lose their mind and throw £500m of their £2bn net worth at Everton.

Right, good explanation, there was something from the FT (I just googled), that suggests the same.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7108 on: Today at 12:45:34 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:35:56 am
Its been nearly a week, so old news. But I still cant believe Kenwright scoffed at the fans and said there have been some good times.

Imagine having 27 years of that, and having someone tell you theres been good times. Anyone else says that to them, you would think they were taking the mick.
He's right though.

Liverpool have lost a few finals and got pipped to the league a few seasons ago. Remember their joy after we lost to Madrid in Kiev. Such a great time to be a Bitter that was.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7109 on: Today at 12:46:22 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:35:56 am
Its been nearly a week, so old news. But I still cant believe Kenwright scoffed at the fans and said there have been some good times.

Imagine having 27 years of that, and having someone tell you theres been good times. Anyone else says that to them, you would think they were taking the mick.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7j7rcSutYAQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7j7rcSutYAQ</a>


These are indeed the good times, hopefully we get to play that at half time when they visit, especially if they are in trouble


I think I want to live the sporting life
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7110 on: Today at 12:58:08 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:45:34 am
He's right though.

Liverpool have lost a few finals and got pipped to the league a few seasons ago. Remember their joy after we lost to Madrid in Kiev. Such a great time to be a Bitter that was.

Dont forget they joy at seeing the trophy bus for Athens 2007. That was like the pinnacle of their existence, the way they lauded that.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7111 on: Today at 03:35:58 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 12:35:56 am
Its been nearly a week, so old news. But I still cant believe Kenwright scoffed at the fans and said there have been some good times.

Imagine having 27 years of that, and having someone tell you theres been good times. Anyone else says that to them, you would think they were taking the mick.

Special bedsheet for the Good Times answer off Kenwright during the protest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R35s5IWHa2o


Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7112 on: Today at 04:05:35 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:22:00 am
Last week Drunken was the fans favourite for the Job, now he's on 2.5% in the Poll, he lost a game. 'FERGUSON OUT'


So they may force their local hero out and then they will force Moshiri and his money out as well. Are the Venky's still about?

Ashley is?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7113 on: Today at 04:41:35 am »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Yesterday at 08:01:33 pm
The Everton fans are revolting.

Yeah, I know. I can smell them from here.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 04:45:43 am »
The biggest problem are the fans.  If your character is so defective -  short sighted,  temperamental,  use people as a release for your own issues AND you bring nothing to the table: you can only improve the environment through your absence.  The mix of fans seems to be very poor there. If they weren't booing the team and manager every game,  trying to confront him,  the board might be calmer.  Do people seriously think Benitez values a goalie who can't reach shots and defenders who don't excel,  dominate,  read the play.  He built his career on getting it right in those 2 positions first.  If they had been calmer it's certain that Pickford,  Keane,  Godfrey,  Holgate would've all gone.  You watch the detail, this early,  one or two issues with the structure was in coping against teams with innovative,  well patterned movements in possession,  when Everton played a lower block.  The goals they conceded,  the key bit was individual mistakes,  poor decisions,  comical too often. 

For me it's a textbook case of poor leadership at the very top,  if you identify quality in people,  you need to back it with time,  the noise can fuck off.  Building things up is almost never a linear process.  Only when you see a fundamental lack of structure,  of methodology,  of work are you justified in ending the project early.

Edit: Marco Silva was a promising manager as well who they may have binned too early.  The rest -  Ancelotti,  Koeman,  Allardyce -  should never have been appointed at a club wanting to work its way up.  Allardyce is a good manager for a certain target,  tbf.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7115 on: Today at 07:51:27 am »
Not being funny but why would any manager want to go there? The atmosphere from the fans is utterly toxic, in fact the whole environment at Everton is toxic from top to bottom which makes for a progressive manager trying to bring their vision in much more difficult.

I think if they went down this season then theyd severely struggle to get back up given how theyre run and how their fans are
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7116 on: Today at 07:58:23 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
I was unlike you in that I was willing to give Hodgson time, despite the circumstances which led to him to job. Even in his first press conference, I didn't find him arrogant and he seemed to come across well - I might have been duped by his 'nice guy' image to be fair!. But like you say, it became obvious fairly quickly that he was anything but a nice guy (he was quite arrogant and nasty actually) and the football and results weren't much better.

And that period was probably the most fun Everton have since 1995.

I remember my blue brother in law, when Hodgson was appointed, describing him seems like a nice feller
At that point I was worried.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7117 on: Today at 08:00:02 am »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 10:59:56 pm
None of the banner as it should be telling moshiri to fuck off. easier to bully 76 year old man without any power isn't it.

If Moshi fucks off he take his money with him
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7118 on: Today at 08:03:32 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:00:02 am
If Moshi fucks off he take his money with him

and with no Moshi money - No Mosh Pit
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7119 on: Today at 08:04:47 am »
Remember when protests were Kopite behaviour? Can't be doing that. And begging for a Tory to save you was wool behaviour.
