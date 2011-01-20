The biggest problem are the fans. If your character is so defective - short sighted, temperamental, use people as a release for your own issues AND you bring nothing to the table: you can only improve the environment through your absence. The mix of fans seems to be very poor there. If they weren't booing the team and manager every game, trying to confront him, the board might be calmer. Do people seriously think Benitez values a goalie who can't reach shots and defenders who don't excel, dominate, read the play. He built his career on getting it right in those 2 positions first. If they had been calmer it's certain that Pickford, Keane, Godfrey, Holgate would've all gone. You watch the detail, this early, one or two issues with the structure was in coping against teams with innovative, well patterned movements in possession, when Everton played a lower block. The goals they conceded, the key bit was individual mistakes, poor decisions, comical too often.



For me it's a textbook case of poor leadership at the very top, if you identify quality in people, you need to back it with time, the noise can fuck off. Building things up is almost never a linear process. Only when you see a fundamental lack of structure, of methodology, of work are you justified in ending the project early.



Edit: Marco Silva was a promising manager as well who they may have binned too early. The rest - Ancelotti, Koeman, Allardyce - should never have been appointed at a club wanting to work its way up. Allardyce is a good manager for a certain target, tbf.

