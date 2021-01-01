We were never harsh toward Hodgson and was quite ready to welcome him. The relation soured because of his disrespectful conduct and tried his hardest to manage our expectations like special Liverpool win against European minnows and failure to defend Torres against his whiskey nose accusations. And all the shit players he brought in for large sums of money for what he thought was better than what we already had.



Speak for yourself. I knew a stooge when I saw one and wasn't prepared to give him the time of day from the start. But only because I knew where we were, how bad it was, and how much worse it was likely to get. The fact that he breezed in, all fucking arrogant and that he thought he'd made it was just the beginning of the plethora of red flags.He didn't really have that much to work with in terms of transfers, but he still had a spine of Torres, Gerrard, Carra, Agger and Reina - and still managed to dump us into a relegation scare because he was intransigent and inflexible. He thought getting the job itself was confirmation enough that his management style was sufficient for a club like Liverpool. Whatever good graces he had from fans when he first arrived were quickly squandered.