Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 360838 times)

Online Al 666

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 07:46:04 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:22:11 pm
https://twitter.com/EBlue99/status/1486413432052232200?t=h7lTXdIsIi7H5N4W7A6Y5g&s=19

Earth shattering. Will make waves right across Europe!


Only Everton fans could arrange a mass protest for a street corner and still not manage to fill it. Apparently it all kicked off minutes after this video was filmed when the people at the back realised it wasn't the queue for the chippy.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Red Berry

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 07:47:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:06:28 pm
Fuck me
Theyve convinced themselves that Lampard is the best of a bad lot.
Thats absolutely incredible
I almost feel sorry for them.

Don't be. They might blame us for what happens to them, but they've brought this on themselves.

We've arrived at the sliding doors moment, ladies and gents. Let's see if they squeak past relegation or if it swallows them whole. A close shave might be just the cold, hard dose of reality Moshiri needs to change tack, but somehow I doubt it. Unlike our owners, he has shown he is incapable of learning and adapting, or hiring people to do the job for him and not interfere.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 07:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 02:22:01 pm
So Capons banner was uncannily accurate! What did it say, something like next manager OUT.and the one after him too, hes a c*nt nall ;D

Capon is a tortured genius. What a shout!
Offline Chip Evans

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 07:52:36 pm »
School of Silence would be a cracking name for your first band when you are 14 to be fair to that banner.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 07:52:55 pm »
Offline Red Berry

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 07:53:34 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:26:04 pm
We were never harsh toward Hodgson and was quite ready to welcome him. The relation soured because of his disrespectful conduct and tried his hardest to manage our expectations like special Liverpool win against European minnows and failure to defend Torres against his whiskey nose accusations. And all the shit players he brought in for large sums of money for what he thought was better than what we already had.

Speak for yourself. I knew a stooge when I saw one and wasn't prepared to give him the time of day from the start. But only because I knew where we were, how bad it was, and how much worse it was likely to get. The fact that he breezed in, all fucking arrogant and that he thought he'd made it was just the beginning of the plethora of red flags.

He didn't really have that much to work with in terms of transfers, but he still had a spine of Torres, Gerrard, Carra, Agger and Reina - and still managed to dump us into a relegation scare because he was intransigent and inflexible. He thought getting the job itself was confirmation enough that his management style was sufficient for a club like Liverpool. Whatever good graces he had from fans when he first arrived were quickly squandered. 
Offline rob1966

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 07:53:57 pm »
Fuckers have robbed my No Status No Optimism. Make up yer own insults :wanker
Offline Red Berry

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 07:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:43:59 pm
He did as well! I didn't believe that when I saw it so had to go and check. He's trying to out-Moshiri Moshiri. Madness.

Fucking hell, it's the Everton job, not Barcelona. How desperate can he be?  I guess nobody wants to be the guy Everton turned down three times!
Online Al 666

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:06:28 pm
Fuck me
Theyve convinced themselves that Lampard is the best of a bad lot.
Thats absolutely incredible
I almost feel sorry for them.

Deep down, they will love the sycophantic response of the media if they appoint a so called bona fide 'England Legend'.

They have this needy longing to be liked by the rest of the Country. To somehow pretend that 'Ingerlund' only hates the red half of the City. Delusion at it's finest.
Offline Kekule

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 07:59:11 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 07:52:55 pm
https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1486426308632526851

"Carragher is a knobhead"

Come on lads, lets protest the board..ermmmerrrr...ummmmerr FUCKING REDSHITE!.that showed em eh lads
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 08:01:19 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:28:43 pm
Ignoring the rag that he works for just briefly, Sami Mokbel is a Chief Football Reporter so presumably has decent information.  It would be hilarious if Pereira pulls out and that is the reason he gives.  What a fanbase!!

Maybe I'm missing something with Lampard but he had one decent-to-good season with Derby where he had some excellent loan players and also made a few expensive signings (Waghorn and Marriott - both of which were sold at a loss after he'd gone).  He was poor at Chelsea to the extent that even his goodwill with Abramovich only bought him about six months in charge and he was sacked with them in mid-table.  Tuchel won the CL with the same squad a few months later.

I think Pereira may have taken them down but Lampard is not an improvement.

We don't do that on here, mate
Offline Smellytrabs

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 08:01:33 pm »
The Everton fans are revolting.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 08:05:21 pm »
Online the_red_pill

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 08:06:31 pm »
Fuck off Vitor and his 4 league titles! We want .... Lamparse!!!!












 ;D :o ::) 8) :o :( ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 08:09:54 pm »
"School of silence" 
Wtf is that all about then ???
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 08:10:34 pm »
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 08:13:09 pm »
Offline Zizou

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 08:13:16 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 08:06:31 pm
Fuck off Vitor and his 4 league titles! We want .... Lamparse!!!!

"We want Lamps cos 'es not that other nobhead"
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 08:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 08:09:54 pm
"School of silence" 
Wtf is that all about then ???
Weird Science or Science Fiction? 
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 08:17:26 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 08:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:15:09 pm
Weired Science

Don't give Moshiri any ideas. He might try and fashion a manager from his computer whilst wearing one of Fat Sam-s bras on his head.
Online Hazell

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 08:20:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:55:20 pm
Fucking hell, it's the Everton job, not Barcelona. How desperate can he be?  I guess nobody wants to be the guy Everton turned down three times!

He knows he can sign for them, get paid millions and be free to take another job in a year's time. No wonder he's desperate.
Online the_red_pill

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 08:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:20:17 pm
He knows he can sign for them, get paid millions and be free to take another job in a year's time. No wonder he's desperate.
Every little helps.. ;)
He's already got that down. Seems like a fit?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 08:23:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:46:04 pm
Only Everton fans could arrange a mass protest for a street corner and still not manage to fill it. Apparently it all kicked off minutes after this video was filmed when the people at the back realised it wasn't the queue for the chippy.

 :lmao
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 08:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:18:16 pm
Don't give Moshiri any ideas. He might try and fashion a manager from his computer whilst wearing one of Fat Sam-s bras on his head.
;D
Online 12C

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 08:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:53:34 pm
Speak for yourself. I knew a stooge when I saw one and wasn't prepared to give him the time of day from the start. But only because I knew where we were, how bad it was, and how much worse it was likely to get. The fact that he breezed in, all fucking arrogant and that he thought he'd made it was just the beginning of the plethora of red flags.

He didn't really have that much to work with in terms of transfers, but he still had a spine of Torres, Gerrard, Carra, Agger and Reina - and still managed to dump us into a relegation scare because he was intransigent and inflexible. He thought getting the job itself was confirmation enough that his management style was sufficient for a club like Liverpool. Whatever good graces he had from fans when he first arrived were quickly squandered.

I was worried when I saw who he was bringing in. Konchesky and Cole. Konchesky was a bald Julian Dicks and Cole was just a circus act past his best. Poulsen never really registered.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 08:32:03 pm »
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 08:36:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:27:16 pm
I was worried when I saw who he was bringing in. Konchesky and Cole. Konchesky was a bald Julian Dicks and Cole was just a circus act past his best. Poulsen never really registered.

Those misgivings didnt start from the beginning we were ready to keep an open mind unlike Everton toward Rafa. We knew they werent good enough including Joe like Messi Cole. But god we didnt know they were could be so shit.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 08:49:58 pm »
The 'protest' numbers are pathetic...now we know what we think,  but even other clubs fans must be laughing at them now.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 08:55:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:15:09 pm
Weired Science or Science Fiction?
Science Friction more like  ;D
Online Raid

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 08:59:38 pm »
Frank Lampard would be hilarious. I reckon that will finally flush the turd
Online TepidT2O

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 09:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 08:59:38 pm
Frank Lampard would be hilarious. I reckon that will finally flush the turd
Which one?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 09:05:40 pm »
I don't see why Kenwright just doesn't bugger off and have a nice life. Why put up with some much crap from the loonies when he has no power or money to do anything?
Online JRed

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7073 on: Today at 09:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Smellytrabs on Today at 08:01:33 pm
The Everton fans are revolting.
They certainly are. Disgusting.
Online rushyman

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7074 on: Today at 09:09:59 pm »
Id fucking love them down

Not just for the hilarity and complete humiliation, but it would be nice to have at least 1 season off the derby which has become so vicious and vile theres nothing to look forward to about it

Theyve taken it and morphed it into a spectacle of warped horrific hate

Theyve become completely vile and itll be lovely for them to not be thought about
