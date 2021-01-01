I think they know Moshiri is making shit decisions; but of course without his money they might as well fold. From what I've read, they want him to stop listening to Kia, get rid of Kenwright and install 'proper football people' (but don't have much idea who, other than stealing the bloke from Brighton). When (never) that's done, his influence over decision making could be curtailed, he can pay for the stadium - and then, I think, a fair number of them would indeed like him to fuck off. Which is a nice way of saying 'thanks for the stadium'.



The actual protests seem like a handful prepared to do anything (and not really very focused on 'what' or how effective it might be), but seems too little, too late for the absolutely existential mess they're in.



It's too little, too late because they took their eye off the ball and kept it on Liverpool instead. They've spent a couple of decades engrossed in a weird, toxic obsession with us, and while all their attention has been on Liverpool they've let their own club disintegrate around them unchecked. They've actively defended the madness and the decline as it's happened.While we've looked on from afar, seeing each train wreck coming, they've lauded all these decisions they are now whingeing about as though they were master strokes. All their new managers have been ''better than Klopp', better than Rafa, better than Ged, etc... All their new players have been ''better than the RS is their respective positions.'' Pickford the clown was lauded as ''better than Alisson.'' The three quarters of a billion quid millstone around their necks, the ludicrous vanity project that is the BMD sandpit is, of course, ''better than Anfield.'' The utterly brainless, limiting, stupid, insular pomposity that was their bizarre 'People's Club' self-proclamation was hailed as a marketing triumph, rather than the marketing disaster it is.Well these idiots now protesting wanted all this. They asked for it and encouraged it. They wanted a small-minded, insular, backward-thinking mindset throughout the club, and they've got it. The suits have pandered to them, and this is the result. A clueless fanbase bullying a clueless ownership into doing clueless things and making clueless, knee-jerk decisions based on their popularity with a fanbase that has succumbed to lunacy. The fans are driving their club over the brink, then blaming the club rather than themselves.Look at them today. Bullying their club into going for a manager just because he had a pop at a Liverpool manager.You just couldn't make this shit up, but you don't need to anyway, because this is Everton's reality.