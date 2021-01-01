« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Down

Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 360012 times)

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,780
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7000 on: Today at 05:01:10 pm »
Lol this guy Vitor pereira phoned up sky sports news..😂 before hes even got the job, bigging himself up
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,410
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7001 on: Today at 05:05:58 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 03:02:57 pm
Kenwright needs to go but the actual majority owner making the decisions is fine? OK then
Yep that's the tell which proves this is just a tantrum and not anything considered. It's Moshiri who is making all the poor decisions and wasting millions, Moshiri who appointed Rafa, Moshiri who wants to appoint Pereira etc,  but they daren't call for him to go as he might take his money with him, cancel the sandpit and call in any loans which haven't been converted into equity.

So he gets a pass and they aim their vague, unfocussed ire at an easy target.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,431
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7002 on: Today at 05:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:05:58 pm
Yep that's the tell which proves this is just a tantrum and not anything considered. It's Moshiri who is making all the poor decisions and wasting millions, Moshiri who appointed Rafa, Moshiri who wants to appoint Pereira etc,  but they daren't call for him to go as he might take his money with him, cancel the sandpit and call in any loans which haven't been converted into equity.

So he gets a pass and they aim their vague, unfocussed ire at an easy target.
I think they know Moshiri is making shit decisions; but of course without his money they might as well fold. From what I've read, they want him to stop listening to Kia, get rid of Kenwright and install 'proper football people' (but don't have much idea who, other than stealing the bloke from Brighton). When (never) that's done, his influence over decision making could be curtailed, he can pay for the stadium - and then, I think, a fair number of them would indeed like him to fuck off. Which is a nice way of saying 'thanks for the stadium'.

The actual protests seem like a handful prepared to do anything (and not really very focused on 'what' or how effective it might be), but seems too little, too late for the absolutely existential mess they're in.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,447
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 03:25:51 pm
They really are the most broken club I have ever seen and I include Watford in that. They really want big dunk to make things nice and simple. They are going down and I can't wait

Watford is more like a functioning alcoholic compared with the dysfunctional basketcase of Everton.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,463
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 05:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:30:37 pm
Anyone else absolutely loving all this? Brilliant watching them implode.
It gives me more hope that they could be realistically relegated. Absolute free fall on and off the pitch.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,403
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 05:23:34 pm »
This really could be the year!!

They would sink like a stone in the Championship too!

Another Sunderland I think - but with much more debt!

Frank is definitely the man to see it happen!
« Last Edit: Today at 05:25:41 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,255
  • Truthiness
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 04:55:00 pm
The only reason they want Lampard is because he got into that argument with Klopp and asked Klopp to fuck off. Something about winning just 1 title and being arrogant.

I hope fat Frank really get the job. He is the best person to take them down.
That the Everton fans remember Lampard telling Klopp to fuck off, and not remember what happened immediately afterwards is very on-the-nose, even for them.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 05:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:05:58 pm
Yep that's the tell which proves this is just a tantrum and not anything considered. It's Moshiri who is making all the poor decisions and wasting millions, Moshiri who appointed Rafa, Moshiri who wants to appoint Pereira etc,  but they daren't call for him to go as he might take his money with him, cancel the sandpit and call in any loans which haven't been converted into equity.

So he gets a pass and they aim their vague, unfocussed ire at an easy target.

How i see it as well.Also get the feeling they think they'd run the club better making binding polls on GOT on every Everton decision.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,125
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 05:32:03 pm »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,391
  • 27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 05:54:14 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:58:50 pm
Protest tonight. ;D


Will they have enough time to mobilise from Rhyl? That's a bit short notice.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,391
  • 27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 05:55:14 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 03:02:57 pm
Kenwright needs to go but the actual majority owner making the decisions is fine? OK then
Kenwrong is skint. Moshilad is ''Fuckin' Rick, lar''.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,391
  • 27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 05:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:22:45 pm
A caller on Radio Merseyside this morning ranting away about Everton no longer being 'the People's Club' (which was always utter self-indulgent bollocks anyway) because 'The Board' no longer listen to the fans.

The caller's solution?

Ferguson until the end of the season - because he 'gets' the club.

Then for next season, Rooney as manager with Peter Reid guiding him. Because... they 'get' the club.


I'd sign a petition calling for this.  :lmao

 :duh :duh :duh :duh :duh :duh

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Sorry for the rash of posts. I'm just catching up on the lunacy.  ;D *Grabs popcorn*
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,854
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 05:58:17 pm »


How much exposure is proposed?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 05:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:30:37 pm
Anyone else absolutely loving all this? Brilliant watching them implode.

Toffee TV is great
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,421
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:18:06 pm
Oh this is perfect. They won't have anyone to blame but themselves when they get relegated.

Don't be ridiculous. They will ALWAYS find someone else to blame but themselves.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,421
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 06:05:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:58:50 pm
Protest tonight. ;D



"They will have no choice but to listen..."

Ah... bless.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,447
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 06:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:02:53 pm
Don't be ridiculous. They will ALWAYS find someone else to blame but themselves.

To be more accurate, they will always find some way that it is our fault.  ::)
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,568
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7017 on: Today at 06:12:10 pm »
I thought they had a protest that nobody could be arsed with last night. What are they actually protesting? The fact that theyre shit?
Logged
AHA!

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,391
  • 27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7018 on: Today at 06:20:25 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:18:49 pm
I think they know Moshiri is making shit decisions; but of course without his money they might as well fold. From what I've read, they want him to stop listening to Kia, get rid of Kenwright and install 'proper football people' (but don't have much idea who, other than stealing the bloke from Brighton). When (never) that's done, his influence over decision making could be curtailed, he can pay for the stadium - and then, I think, a fair number of them would indeed like him to fuck off. Which is a nice way of saying 'thanks for the stadium'.

The actual protests seem like a handful prepared to do anything (and not really very focused on 'what' or how effective it might be), but seems too little, too late for the absolutely existential mess they're in.

It's too little, too late because they took their eye off the ball and kept it on Liverpool instead. They've spent a couple of decades engrossed in a weird, toxic obsession with us, and while all their attention has been on Liverpool they've let their own club disintegrate around them unchecked. They've actively defended the madness and the decline as it's happened.

While we've looked on from afar, seeing each train wreck coming, they've lauded all these decisions they are now whingeing about as though they were master strokes. All their new managers have been ''better than Klopp', better than Rafa, better than Ged, etc... All their new players have been ''better than the RS is their respective positions.'' Pickford the clown was lauded as ''better than Alisson.'' The three quarters of a billion quid millstone around their necks, the ludicrous vanity project that is the BMD sandpit is, of course, ''better than Anfield.'' The utterly brainless, limiting, stupid, insular pomposity that was their bizarre 'People's Club' self-proclamation was hailed as a marketing triumph, rather than the marketing disaster it is.

Well these idiots now protesting wanted all this. They asked for it and encouraged it. They wanted a small-minded, insular, backward-thinking mindset throughout the club, and they've got it. The suits have pandered to them, and this is the result. A clueless fanbase bullying a clueless ownership into doing clueless things and making clueless, knee-jerk decisions based on their popularity with a fanbase that has succumbed to lunacy. The fans are driving their club over the brink, then blaming the club rather than themselves.

Look at them today. Bullying their club into going for a manager just because he had a pop at a Liverpool manager.  :lmao  You just couldn't make this shit up, but you don't need to anyway, because this is Everton's reality.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:21 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,940
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7019 on: Today at 06:21:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:54:14 pm
Will they have enough time to mobilise from Rhyl? That's a bit short notice.

And what about all the ones still stuck in Lille.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,532
  • Dutch Class
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7020 on: Today at 06:21:31 pm »

David Maddock@MaddockMirror
Vitor Pereira says he "hurt" by some of the criticism of Everton fans, but says it shows their passion - and he wants to bring that passion to the team. He has NOT pulled out of running for job, and REMAINS owner Moshiri's preferred candidate for vacant manager's position.
Logged

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7021 on: Today at 06:25:43 pm »
Who do Everton fans think will be listening at 19:00 on 26th January? Strange.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,391
  • 27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7022 on: Today at 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:21:31 pm
David Maddock@MaddockMirror
Vitor Pereira says he "hurt" by some of the criticism of Everton fans, but says it shows their passion - and he wants to bring that passion to the team. He has NOT pulled out of running for job, and REMAINS owner Moshiri's preferred candidate for vacant manager's position.

Oh no, not another one who just never learns.  :duh
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,391
  • 27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7023 on: Today at 06:27:45 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:21:09 pm
And what about all the ones still stuck in Lille.
I think they've realised they are best off out of it and have applied for asylum in France.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,391
  • 27 years...
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7024 on: Today at 06:32:54 pm »
No doubt these will be foaming at the mouth over the new Hollywoodesque sign in Liverpool One.  :rollseyes

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/liverpool-one-welcomes-major-new-22883110
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7025 on: Today at 06:56:10 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 04:02:15 pm


Feel good factor is back. It feels similar to the time when United hired Giggs and then got his chumps Scholes and the Neville Brothers back as coaches.

I still remember how it got caf ejeculating all over Salford and I now think Everton wanted some of that.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,421
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7026 on: Today at 07:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:26:09 pm
Oh no, not another one who just never learns.  :duh

Tasty. Seems they like this guy even less than they liked Rafa - never thought that would be possible.

If Moshiri "forces" this guy onto the fans the way we got saddled with Hodgson, the whole farce will become a China-syndrome of toxic fume - except they're already dangerously close to a relegation fight, and they can't afford to all be pulling in different directions.

The club is at war with itself. Whilst on paper they are more than capable of avoiding relegation, they would need to muster some unity. That just doesn't seem very likely right now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,371
  • JFT 97
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7027 on: Today at 07:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:27:45 pm
I think they've realised they are best off out of it and have applied for asylum in France.

The French Foreign Legion would be a better choice than Goodison.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,596
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7028 on: Today at 07:02:19 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:33:55 am
Are they not even bringing players in? Have they just accepted they're going down?

They cant. They had to sell Digne to buy the two new ones , and pay off Rafa of course.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,410
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7029 on: Today at 07:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:02:08 pm
The French Foreign Legion would be a better choice than Goodison.
Boo Geste?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,199
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7030 on: Today at 07:06:28 pm »
Fuck me
Theyve convinced themselves that Lampard is the best of a bad lot.
Thats absolutely incredible
I almost feel sorry for them.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,940
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7031 on: Today at 07:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:32:54 pm
No doubt these will be foaming at the mouth over the new Hollywoodesque sign in Liverpool One.  :rollseyes

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-news/liverpool-one-welcomes-major-new-22883110

Just need some Red lights to illuminate it, job done.  8)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,949
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7032 on: Today at 07:18:32 pm »
Any update on protests?..I need a laugh.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,186
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7033 on: Today at 07:22:11 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 07:18:32 pm
Any update on protests?..I need a laugh.
https://twitter.com/EBlue99/status/1486413432052232200?t=h7lTXdIsIi7H5N4W7A6Y5g&s=19

Earth shattering. Will make waves right across Europe!
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7034 on: Today at 07:23:19 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:22:11 pm
https://twitter.com/EBlue99/status/1486413432052232200?t=h7lTXdIsIi7H5N4W7A6Y5g&s=19

Earth shattering. Will make waves right across Europe!


I think you've accidentally posted a BBQ there mate
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7035 on: Today at 07:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:01:58 pm
Tasty. Seems they like this guy even less than they liked Rafa - never thought that would be possible.

If Moshiri "forces" this guy onto the fans the way we got saddled with Hodgson, the whole farce will become a China-syndrome of toxic fume - except they're already dangerously close to a relegation fight, and they can't afford to all be pulling in different directions.

The club is at war with itself. Whilst on paper they are more than capable of avoiding relegation, they would need to muster some unity. That just doesn't seem very likely right now.

We were never harsh toward Hodgson and was quite ready to welcome him. The relation soured because of his disrespectful conduct and tried his hardest to manage our expectations like special Liverpool win against European minnows and failure to defend Torres against his whiskey nose accusations. And all the shit players he brought in for large sums of money for what he thought was better than what we already had.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,601
    • @hartejack
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7036 on: Today at 07:33:33 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:58:50 pm
Protest tonight. ;D



What is "[going] Kenwright"? ;D
Logged

Online thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,964
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7037 on: Today at 07:34:52 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:22:11 pm
https://twitter.com/EBlue99/status/1486413432052232200?t=h7lTXdIsIi7H5N4W7A6Y5g&s=19

Earth shattering. Will make waves right across Europe!


Did everyone buy the same black jacket?

And that half-arsed 'sack the board' had me cackling. Fucking hell I feel sorry for these... Rafa would've sorted them out in the long-term but nah, they want Fat Frank. ;D
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,711
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7038 on: Today at 07:42:37 pm »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 171 172 173 174 175 [176]   Go Up
« previous next »
 