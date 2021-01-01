« previous next »
Author Topic: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo  (Read 359281 times)

Offline scatman

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7000 on: Today at 05:01:10 pm »
Lol this guy Vitor pereira phoned up sky sports news..😂 before hes even got the job, bigging himself up
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online Ghost Town

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7001 on: Today at 05:05:58 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 03:02:57 pm
Kenwright needs to go but the actual majority owner making the decisions is fine? OK then
Yep that's the tell which proves this is just a tantrum and not anything considered. It's Moshiri who is making all the poor decisions and wasting millions, Moshiri who appointed Rafa, Moshiri who wants to appoint Pereira etc,  but they daren't call for him to go as he might take his money with him, cancel the sandpit and call in any loans which haven't been converted into equity.

So he gets a pass and they aim their vague, unfocussed ire at an easy target.
Offline redmark

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7002 on: Today at 05:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:05:58 pm
Yep that's the tell which proves this is just a tantrum and not anything considered. It's Moshiri who is making all the poor decisions and wasting millions, Moshiri who appointed Rafa, Moshiri who wants to appoint Pereira etc,  but they daren't call for him to go as he might take his money with him, cancel the sandpit and call in any loans which haven't been converted into equity.

So he gets a pass and they aim their vague, unfocussed ire at an easy target.
I think they know Moshiri is making shit decisions; but of course without his money they might as well fold. From what I've read, they want him to stop listening to Kia, get rid of Kenwright and install 'proper football people' (but don't have much idea who, other than stealing the bloke from Brighton). When (never) that's done, his influence over decision making could be curtailed, he can pay for the stadium - and then, I think, a fair number of them would indeed like him to fuck off. Which is a nice way of saying 'thanks for the stadium'.

The actual protests seem like a handful prepared to do anything (and not really very focused on 'what' or how effective it might be), but seems too little, too late for the absolutely existential mess they're in.
Online Skeeve

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7003 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 03:25:51 pm
They really are the most broken club I have ever seen and I include Watford in that. They really want big dunk to make things nice and simple. They are going down and I can't wait

Watford is more like a functioning alcoholic compared with the dysfunctional basketcase of Everton.
Online keano7

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 05:23:16 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:30:37 pm
Anyone else absolutely loving all this? Brilliant watching them implode.
It gives me more hope that they could be realistically relegated. Absolute free fall on and off the pitch.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 05:23:34 pm »
This really could be the year!!

They would sink like a stone in the Championship too!

Another Sunderland I think - but with much more debt!

Frank is definitely the man to see it happen!
Online Ray K

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 05:25:55 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 04:55:00 pm
The only reason they want Lampard is because he got into that argument with Klopp and asked Klopp to fuck off. Something about winning just 1 title and being arrogant.

I hope fat Frank really get the job. He is the best person to take them down.
That the Everton fans remember Lampard telling Klopp to fuck off, and not remember what happened immediately afterwards is very on-the-nose, even for them.
Online Tobelius

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 05:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:05:58 pm
Yep that's the tell which proves this is just a tantrum and not anything considered. It's Moshiri who is making all the poor decisions and wasting millions, Moshiri who appointed Rafa, Moshiri who wants to appoint Pereira etc,  but they daren't call for him to go as he might take his money with him, cancel the sandpit and call in any loans which haven't been converted into equity.

So he gets a pass and they aim their vague, unfocussed ire at an easy target.

How i see it as well.Also get the feeling they think they'd run the club better making binding polls on GOT on every Everton decision.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 05:32:03 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7009 on: Today at 05:54:14 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:58:50 pm
Protest tonight. ;D


Will they have enough time to mobilise from Rhyl? That's a bit short notice.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 05:55:14 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Today at 03:02:57 pm
Kenwright needs to go but the actual majority owner making the decisions is fine? OK then
Kenwrong is skint. Moshilad is ''Fuckin' Rick, lar''.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7011 on: Today at 05:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:22:45 pm
A caller on Radio Merseyside this morning ranting away about Everton no longer being 'the People's Club' (which was always utter self-indulgent bollocks anyway) because 'The Board' no longer listen to the fans.

The caller's solution?

Ferguson until the end of the season - because he 'gets' the club.

Then for next season, Rooney as manager with Peter Reid guiding him. Because... they 'get' the club.


I'd sign a petition calling for this.  :lmao

 :duh :duh :duh :duh :duh :duh

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Sorry for the rash of posts. I'm just catching up on the lunacy.  ;D *Grabs popcorn*
Online afc turkish

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7012 on: Today at 05:58:17 pm »


How much exposure is proposed?
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7013 on: Today at 05:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:30:37 pm
Anyone else absolutely loving all this? Brilliant watching them implode.

Toffee TV is great
Online Red Berry

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7014 on: Today at 06:02:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:18:06 pm
Oh this is perfect. They won't have anyone to blame but themselves when they get relegated.

Don't be ridiculous. They will ALWAYS find someone else to blame but themselves.
Online Red Berry

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7015 on: Today at 06:05:34 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:58:50 pm
Protest tonight. ;D



"They will have no choice but to listen..."

Ah... bless.
Online Skeeve

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #7016 on: Today at 06:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:02:53 pm
Don't be ridiculous. They will ALWAYS find someone else to blame but themselves.

To be more accurate, they will always find some way that it is our fault.  ::)
