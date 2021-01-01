« previous next »
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6880 on: Yesterday at 08:58:36 pm »
Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6881 on: Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:36:09 pm
27-YEARS" border="0

 :lmao Moshi looks weird with that moustache
elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6882 on: Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm »
Steven Gerard stares at Everton fans after walking off at half time ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Yxx9ebgAw
John_P

  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6883 on: Yesterday at 09:34:01 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:59:24 pm
Looks like they are baffling their fellow-fans with this:

https://twitter.com/27yearsCampaign/status/1486042952942112770?s=20

No one seems to know why they are using BVB/Watford/Hull colours  ???

They didn't really think the campaign name through did they as they'll need to change the organisations name every 12 months.




Crimson

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6884 on: Yesterday at 09:36:09 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Steven Gerard stares at Everton fans after walking off at half time ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Yxx9ebgAw

Little smirk there  :D



Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6885 on: Yesterday at 09:41:22 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:15:01 pm
Steven Gerard stares at Everton fans after walking off at half time ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Yxx9ebgAw
At the end he told em to fuck off




Six Beardy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6886 on: Yesterday at 10:08:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm
Its from Southalls Goalie kit from 27 years ago



https://twitter.com/27yearsCampaign

His 85 Cup Winners Cup final kit was better ...



(That still rankles with loads of blues - the biggest day in their lives and there's Nev in all the photos, clobbered up like a  dirty kopite.  ;D )

Six Beardy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6887 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 07:46:33 pm
Imagine this could be the crowning glory of Hodgson's career if he keeps Watford up at the expense of Everton. He will finally achieve legendary status at Liverpool 11 years after leaving.

An Owl eats the Cuckoo.

Now that would be glorious. He probably only took on the job to fend off all the begging nuisance calls from Moshi la though.
DangerScouse

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6888 on: Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm »
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6889 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm »




thegoodfella

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6890 on: Yesterday at 10:40:39 pm »
Six Beardy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6891 on: Yesterday at 10:54:18 pm »
This Pereira (who?) cat's neighbours will be needing extra security for their property
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6892 on: Yesterday at 11:03:23 pm »
This isn't going to end well for them I think. The new boss needs to hit the ground running (dem laps).


It could happen this season. It really could.




farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6893 on: Yesterday at 11:05:50 pm »
Vitor Pereira: "Everton's next manager" are the articles titles now. A few months down the line, one "n" and one "t" will be dropped...


Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6894 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm »
Pereira eh? I hope there's a Partridge in this pear tree

Jurgen Klopp


Jurgen Klopp

Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6895 on: Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm »
Kia Joorabchian has his claws in deep at Everton now too it seems, Pereira is one of his clients I think, he was when he was at Munich.


Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6896 on: Yesterday at 11:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:50:50 am
Whoever buys him is getting conned. Never convinced he is any good, somehow works for Everton, take him out of there and I suspect he will be laughably useless.


He had a good year yesterday but seems to be a sort, 'in the right place' striker (6 yard box). Whilst this is admittedly an art in itself, it is only as good as the team around you. He'd probably be good at City who play that sort of football. For some reason it clicked last year for Everton and he turned from nothing into a rated striker. It happens (Pukki, Michu, Bony, Roque Santa Cruz, Andy Johnson, Berahino) let's see.


Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6897 on: Yesterday at 11:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:34:31 pm
Kia Joorabchian has his claws in deep at Everton now too it seems, Pereira is one of his clients I think, he was when he was at Munich.


When he managed to get them relegated, his last job in europe. Whoever is his agent is doing a good job of selling him when you look at his record, beyond average (poor even). Maybe Usmanov is a red and he's given Moshiri half a billion to see them off. Get them relegated then sell them to some chicken farm.


Periera in..................Periera out..................



Shake it all about.A manager with a patchy record who has never been anywhere near the Premier League, I'm getting excited, massive, massive gamble,Hodgson v Howe (+cash) v Dyche v Smith v Pereira                 Game on


Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6898 on: Yesterday at 11:57:38 pm »
The Irish guys on the Villa Podcast more than worth a listen this week


https://soundcloud.com/thevillapodcast


Buendia air-time, Martinez wastes time, Everton fans assault


Henry Kissinger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6899 on: Today at 12:22:16 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:34:39 pm

He had a good year yesterday but seems to be a sort, 'in the right place' striker (6 yard box). Whilst this is admittedly an art in itself, it is only as good as the team around you. He'd probably be good at City who play that sort of football. For some reason it clicked last year for Everton and he turned from nothing into a rated striker. It happens (Pukki, Michu, Bony, Roque Santa Cruz, Andy Johnson, Berahino) let's see.

If he can do time warp stuff then he's fucking brilliant in my eyes.

 :) ;)


Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6900 on: Today at 12:42:22 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 12:22:16 am
If he can do time warp stuff then he's fucking brilliant in my eyes.

 :) ;)


 :)


Being at Everton, every day feels like a year





rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6901 on: Today at 12:55:25 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm
https://twitter.com/MaddockMirror/status/1486104091679879168?t=6ZKHQAdmvAcVhoXS-xIjjA&s=19

Pereira it is!

This would seem to suggest that once again there is a very public schism between Kenwright and Moshiri. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Lampard and Rooney were Kenwright's picks. Of course with no DoF, there isn't a third party with a different idea.
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6902 on: Today at 12:56:26 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:55:25 am
This would seem to suggest that once again there is a very public schism between Kenwright and Moshiri. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Lampard and Rooney were Kenwright's picks. Of course with no DoF, there isn't a third party with a different idea.

also - Kenwright has no power right?
vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
« Reply #6903 on: Today at 01:44:42 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:10:00 pm
Haha belated happy birthday mate by the way. ;D

Thanks pal


