Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo

Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Today at 10:28:45 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:04:31 am
If I were to ever describe a purple patch forward, it would be him. In between his two decent scoring runs, have been massive gaps either without a goal, or with minimal return. And hes made himself this bizarre goal scoring reputation on the back of it.
Hes good at falling over in the box.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Today at 10:31:43 am
Regardless of if Calvert-Lewin is right for Arsenal, he's absolutely necessary for Everton to stay up. Their only other goalscorer after him is Richie-la and then the drop off is to Townsend and Gray.

I'd say the board would be mental to consider it...but this is the blues we're talking about.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Today at 10:31:43 am
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Today at 10:44:17 am
davidlpool1982 on Today at 10:31:43 am
Regardless of if Calvert-Lewin is right for Arsenal, he's absolutely necessary for Everton to stay up. Their only other goalscorer after him is Richie-la and then the drop off is to Townsend and Gray.

I'd say the board would be mental to consider it...but this is the blues we're talking about.
Maybe they need the £60m for more sand and traffic cones at BMD?
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Today at 10:44:43 am
DCL is an incredibly feeble target man. I know he's more than that because he's quite quick and can run the channels, but he's a bit underwhelming when you look at what he's got physically. Ancelotti seemed to get a tune out of him but his finishing technique is really poor; Ancelotti said one time (I'm paraphrasing) that he just wanted DCL to focus on being active inside the box and six yard area and the goals will come. You don't really fancy him when he's through on goal or when he's got time to think about a finish.

He's got raw tools and he's still young but £60 million for him would be a huge gamble.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Today at 10:47:19 am
DCL is a very, very poor mans Kane. Wants to be an all-rounder complete forward but would probably be better just staying in the box.

As for the manager. Give it to Rooney. His Championship experience will prove invaluable.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Today at 11:18:14 am
Funny on Saturday I listened to their game. DCL went for the ball and lost it.

Audible groans from the stand.

Commentators were quiet.

Then you just heard clear as day "fuck off you, you useless Gobshite"

Really made me chuckle.

Sam Matterface was laying into the state of Goodison too which also made me laugh.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Today at 11:19:21 am
Had a listen to one of their spaces last night. The one called The Bobble, who they hang off his every word reckons Lampard is the favourite. Barely a scouse accent amongst them btw. Which is a surprise because I thought they all lived just off County road.
