He was the causes of all this shit. As a chairman, even if he was not running the club day to day, he is ultimately responsible for the results.



Kenwright was also feeding the mob and encouraging that mentality from their fans just to get those monkeys off his back. He was lightning quick to throw Marcel Brands and Rafa under the bus when the fans demanded it. Now that these mobs tasted blood, they are coming for him next. He should have known better about these consequences.



No sympathy from me.



But they batted above their average until Moshiri took the club away from Kenwright. They may not have had great times over the last 25 years or so but until 2015/16 you could see them as a top 8 club without spending that much, that's about all they could expect, thrashing around with the Southamptons, West Hams (as they were) and Neewcastles (as they were) of this world.As for the fans confronting Kenwright after the game, that was embarassing, if I were Bill I'd give up and not put up with that shite, let them have another head on a plate to go with Martinez, Koeman, Silva, Allardyce, Brands and Rafa. They asked for Duncan, they got Duncan, Duncan symbolically dropped both of Rafa's recents signings (not even on the bench), Duncan dropped Rondon.Duncan's team failed to score a goal despite their 'key players' now being back, a luxury Rafa did not have. It's all on Duncan and the fans that one.If Everton had been left with Kenwright the Richarlison, Dacoure, Pickford etc, all the players they think are decent, would not be there and Everton would be playing Huddersfield or Shrewsbury this afternoon instead.Oh, I badly want to see Newcastle down (knowing full well they will be back next year), but more than that I want to see the back to the toxic element of their fans (not the good ones) who would be better off playing Millwall. (oh and I hope Marco Silva enjoys going past them of the way up after the shit he was given there which probably explains why he stayed away from football for 18 months)Ferguson condemning thuggish behaviour? I think the fans misunderstood his request that Everton show some bottle today. The team bottled it, the fans did as well.