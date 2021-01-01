« previous next »
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:42:25 pm
Fans berating Kenwright outside the ground.

https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1484916344751538177?cxt=HHwWgoCyoYrjvZspAAAA
My god, they are rancid.

When slating the club for its poor decisions those rabid loons forget that they applauded every signing. They had them down as better than the LFC players in their positions. They crowed over Transfer Window trophies, they gushed over every new manager with the exception of Rafa and Allardyce. We all had to listen to them droning on about being 'back', about how 'rich' they were and how much better than ours their players were. They were party to all that, they lapped it up and crowed from the rooftops. Now it's all turned to shit, they are suddenly the injured parties. Victims of a 'terrible board' they were gloating about not too long ago. Moshilad, Uncle Uzzy, BMD, Fuckin' Rich, etc...  ::)

They also forget that an awful lot of the board's decisions are knee-jerk, and made to try to pacify and appease the utter lunatics that follow them. Of course, none of it is on them. None of it is their fault. It's the board, the redshite, in fact it's anyone but themselves. What a rancid, putrid, stinking cesspit of a 'club'.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:42:25 pm
Fans berating Kenwright outside the ground.

https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1484916344751538177?cxt=HHwWgoCyoYrjvZspAAAA

Agreed, i feel a bit sorry for him, as he realised he couldn't take Everton further - he sold the club to somebody with deeper pockets has no real voting rights on the board these days, and is not a young man - taking the flack from those rabid fans today. Fair play. He's always stood shoulder to shoulder with us on the hillsborough campaign too.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Nice thread title change.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
6 points from 42, those 6 points were against Man Utd, Spurs, Chelsea and Arsenal.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Dunc's win rate now 16.6%


Stunning
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:55:55 pm


When slating the club for its poor decisions those rabid loons forget that they applauded every signing.


This is very true. Be interesting to see how all the ones going on about their iconic new ground & uncle Uzzy financing it etc. will be if (when?) its not built in the next 2 years
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:59:45 pm
Agreed, i feel a bit sorry for him, as he realised he couldn't take Everton further - he sold the club to somebody with deeper pockets has no real voting rights on the board these days, and is not a young man - taking the flack from those rabid fans today. Fair play. He's always stood shoulder to shoulder with us on the hillsborough campaign too.
We take the piss, but Kenwright seems a decent sort who loves his club.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:59:45 pm
Agreed, i feel a bit sorry for him, as he realised he couldn't take Everton further - he sold the club to somebody with deeper pockets has no real voting rights on the board these days, and is not a young man - taking the flack from those rabid fans today. Fair play. He's always stood shoulder to shoulder with us on the hillsborough campaign too.


Why Kenwright, they did well when he was in charge, he's not anymore, have they not noticed
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
I always laugh when I see that picture of the really young lad, stood up on top of the advertising hoardings in full kit screaming with fury, and his mum behind him smiling taking a picture on her phone, you can just imagine how proud his da was seeing the picture, "that's my boy", I just feel sorry for him, he has a lifetime of football related misery ahead of him
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:30:22 pm
Given today's result for Newcastle, I'd be stunned if Everton don't have a new manager appointed by next week.

Yeah it'll make them panic which could lead them to make another shit appointment which could just get them relegated.

Dunc would take them down. He's absolutely useless. Thinks you can just battle, hoof and passion your way to wins in the Premier League. The way he set that team up today was laughable.

The names they've got linked with that job are hardly inspiring either. On the plus side for them they've got good attacking players and the bottom 4 are crap and still playing catch up.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Its back to kenwrights fault 😂😂
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:59:45 pm
Agreed, i feel a bit sorry for him, as he realised he couldn't take Everton further - he sold the club to somebody with deeper pockets has no real voting rights on the board these days, and is not a young man - taking the flack from those rabid fans today. Fair play. He's always stood shoulder to shoulder with us on the hillsborough campaign too.

Ultimately he had them at least at the right end of the table when he was the owner (before that they should be relegated at least twice in the few years before). He was railroaded into selling to a sugar daddy which is what he did as Moshiri has pumped fortunes into the club. He wanted Moyes back which the fans kicked off over. It might have been a backward step but look where they've ended up. It's Moshiri who's made loads of shit calls with the football side.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Maybe they'll get Claudio Ranieri until the end of the season after he gets the sack.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Hold on, who is defending 'Poor old Kenwright'? He (well, his consortium) bought 2/3s Everton for £20m in 1999. He borrowed a good chunk of that money. As a major stakeholder he was central to the feud that fucked up the King's Dock's Scheme, a large part of which was Kenwright pushing for the sale of Rooney. After that he gets control over the club, installed himself as Chairman and then began the longest reign of ineptitude in the club's history, too numerous to list here, but involved several failed attempts to build a new stadium.

Then, after years of underperformance and investment, he sells a huge chunk of the club to Moshiri for 10 tiimes what his consortium paid, but kept himself and his remaining bit involved, so he could keep fucking up Everton. So, not only has he overseen the complete decline and failure of Everton over the last two decades, he made an absolute fortune doing it. His role these days appears to be turning up and looking crestfallen, as if to say "Gee shucks, not my fault, is it?" The worst grafting, crocodile tears having shitehawk of a Chairman Everton have ever seen. He is their John Delaney, their Hicks and Gillette. And now he looks a little glum as the fans tell him he is shit and folk feel sorry for him? Not me, fuck that chancer.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
The amount of them talking about how the premier league need to ban away teams celebrating in front of home fans to avoid incitement is mind boggling. Theyd be frothing at the mouth if it was us. Genuinely staggering. The amount of shite theyve got up to in recent years. Always the victim indeed.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 08:18:00 pm
Maybe they'll get Claudio Ranieri until the end of the season after he gets the sack.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 08:21:35 pm
Hold on, who is defending 'Poor old Kenwright'? He (well, his consortium) bought 2/3s Everton for £20m in 1999. He borrowed a good chunk of that money. As a major stakeholder he was central to the feud that fucked up the King's Dock's Scheme, a large part of which was Kenwright pushing for the sale of Rooney. After that he gets control over the club, installed himself as Chairman and then began the longest reign of ineptitude in the club's history, too numerous to list here, but involved several failed attempts to build a new stadium.

Then, after years of underperformance and investment, he sells a huge chunk of the club to Moshiri for 10 tiimes what his consortium paid, but kept himself and his remaining bit involved, so he could keep fucking up Everton. So, not only has he overseen the complete decline and failure of Everton over the last two decades, he made an absolute fortune doing it. His role these days appears to be turning up and looking crestfallen, as if to say "Gee shucks, not my fault, is it?" The worst grafting, crocodile tears having shitehawk of a Chairman Everton have ever seen. He is their John Delaney, their Hicks and Gillette. And now he looks a little glum as the fans tell him he is shit and folk feel sorry for him? Not me, fuck that chancer.

But from a Liverpool fan point of view.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:24:25 pm
The amount of them talking about how the premier league need to ban away teams celebrating in front of home fans to avoid incitement is mind boggling. Theyd be frothing at the mouth if it was us. Genuinely staggering. The amount of shite theyve got up to in recent years. Always the victim indeed.

They shove away fans right in the corner. Where are the away team supposed to celebrate?

I remember blues calling us out for complaining when Gary Neville ran 80 yards to celebrate right in front of our away end.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:24:25 pm
The amount of them talking about how the premier league need to ban away teams celebrating in front of home fans to avoid incitement is mind boggling. Theyd be frothing at the mouth if it was us. Genuinely staggering. The amount of shite theyve got up to in recent years. Always the victim indeed.

When weve scored at that end in the past theyve complained that our players have run the length of the pitch to celebrate with their fans.

They just want something to complain about/excuse the dickhead behaviour of their fans.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Everton fans chanting relentlessly about Gerrard not winning the league

Since Everton last won any trophy Gerrard made his Liverpool debut, won every trophy bar one, retired a legend, became a manager and then won a trophy as manager too. Oh, and then beat Everton as manager today.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote
Definitely the type of behaviour more suited to our neighbours than us

From GOT amid a sense of reflection. Like they haven't got the most toxic ground in the entire country.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Best part about the bottle throwing incident was Digne having such little respect for their fan base that he feigned injury to ensure they get into shit for it. 
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:43:39 pm
Oh, that's ok then.  ::)

When will these utter gobshites ever take responsibility for anything?

Loads calling it - "Kopite behaviour"  ::)
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:22:55 pm

8 year old down the front giving it the wanker sign, classy  ;D
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 08:24:25 pm
The amount of them talking about how the premier league need to ban away teams celebrating in front of home fans to avoid incitement is mind boggling. Theyd be frothing at the mouth if it was us. Genuinely staggering. The amount of shite theyve got up to in recent years. Always the victim indeed.

It would be talks of point deductions, banning fans from the ground, the lot, if it had been us today. But because it's them, it's either the player's fault for inciting them, what is everyone moaning about? It didn't hit anyone anyway, or it's Kopite behaviour.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:09:50 pm
We take the piss, but Kenwright seems a decent sort who loves his club.

Yeah seems like a lovely fella who's heart is with Everton.

My missus speaks to him now and then but he's looking a bit sad and upset at the moment.

It's a pity these tithead Evertonians don't realise that he's literally one of them and a fan as big as all of them.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Cry me a river Kenwright, just feel for true blues at the the moment
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Commentator was a disgrace - blaming the Villa players for their nasty gimp fans throwing a bottles.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Please let this be the season they go down. I will happily take Saudi and Burnley staying up as long as these lot sink and never come back. Bunch of classless wankers.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Everton, Saudi, and Burnley relegated together. What a legendary season that would be.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:42:25 pm
Fans berating Kenwright outside the ground.

https://twitter.com/ToffeeTVEFC/status/1484916344751538177?cxt=HHwWgoCyoYrjvZspAAAA

Is that what I think it is?

An Everton fan with an Everton beanie, that says Toffee on it..in RED?!
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:21:52 pm
Loads on social media saying the bottle never hit anyone.
Mad

It actually didn't, and two of them dropped like they'd been shot which makes it even funnier with the outrage they are receiving.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Lad on Today at 10:06:41 pm
It actually didn't, and two of them dropped like they'd been shot which makes it even funnier with the outrage they are receiving.

Everton fans blaming Gerrard for teaching Villa the dark arts which of course he learnt at Liverpool.
Re: Drunken 0 - 1 Stevie G booooooo
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:05:43 pm
Yeah seems like a lovely fella who's heart is with Everton.

My missus speaks to him now and then but he's looking a bit sad and upset at the moment.

It's a pity these tithead Evertonians don't realise that he's literally one of them and a fan as big as all of them.

He has a bloody awful reputation for not paying performers in his shows anyway.
