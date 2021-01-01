Hold on, who is defending 'Poor old Kenwright'? He (well, his consortium) bought 2/3s Everton for £20m in 1999. He borrowed a good chunk of that money. As a major stakeholder he was central to the feud that fucked up the King's Dock's Scheme, a large part of which was Kenwright pushing for the sale of Rooney. After that he gets control over the club, installed himself as Chairman and then began the longest reign of ineptitude in the club's history, too numerous to list here, but involved several failed attempts to build a new stadium.



Then, after years of underperformance and investment, he sells a huge chunk of the club to Moshiri for 10 tiimes what his consortium paid, but kept himself and his remaining bit involved, so he could keep fucking up Everton. So, not only has he overseen the complete decline and failure of Everton over the last two decades, he made an absolute fortune doing it. His role these days appears to be turning up and looking crestfallen, as if to say "Gee shucks, not my fault, is it?" The worst grafting, crocodile tears having shitehawk of a Chairman Everton have ever seen. He is their John Delaney, their Hicks and Gillette. And now he looks a little glum as the fans tell him he is shit and folk feel sorry for him? Not me, fuck that chancer.