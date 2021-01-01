Id take the protests against the board a bit more seriously if the fans hadnt been celebrating winning transfer windows, claiming they had class players, that their managers are going to get them in the Champions League/win them something and talking about the new stadium making them the envy of European football.



Theyve been fully behind everything the board have done in the last few years, and are now having a whine about it all in hindsight.



If they were saying it wasnt good enough at the time Id be a touch more sympathetic, but they werent. So Im not.