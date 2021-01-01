« previous next »
Author Topic: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?  (Read 336222 times)

Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 02:49:38 pm »
I hadn't realised DCL returned last week. Maybe Rafa's position had already become untenable but it's incredible that they sacked him just after he had a full strength squad for the first time in months (a squad that won their opening few games), and after he had removed a lot of key people at the club and was yet to replace them.
Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 02:51:12 pm »
Id take the protests against the board a bit more seriously if the fans hadnt been celebrating winning transfer windows, claiming they had class players, that their managers are going to get them in the Champions League/win them something and talking about the new stadium making them the envy of European football.

Theyve been fully behind everything the board have done in the last few years, and are now having a whine about it all in hindsight. 

If they were saying it wasnt good enough at the time Id be a touch more sympathetic, but they werent. So Im not.
12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 02:51:44 pm »
Drunc interview asked about the bottles being thrown

They probably shouldnt be doing that!

WTAF

Players celebrating in front of the opposition fans are inciting trouble is another bad take.
The only place they could celebrate according to that opinion is that shitty little bit down the other end of the ground.


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 02:57:21 pm »
Pickford: The character was second to none.


JRed

  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:51:44 pm
Drunc interview asked about the bottles being thrown

They probably shouldnt be doing that!

WTAF

Players celebrating in front of the opposition fans are inciting trouble is another bad take.
The only place they could celebrate according to that opinion is that shitty little bit down the other end of the ground.
Probably ? Fucking hell.
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 02:58:05 pm »
CCTV have identified who threw the bottle.


SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 02:58:35 pm »
Police have arrested a supporter at Goodison Park for throwing a missile onto the pitch during todays Premier League match against Aston Villa.

Everton security staff and Merseyside Police identified the supporter using CCTV footage.

Several objects were thrown towards the pitch following Aston Villas goal at the end of the first half, with one missile appearing to strike two opposition players.

Investigations in conjunction with the police are ongoing, and the Club will issue bans to any fans identified throwing objects.
Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 03:01:02 pm »
FJts-SHIX0-AE-CZa" border="0




4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 03:03:35 pm »
1 shot on target by Everton and that was palmed away by Martinez with Mings directly behind to clear anyway.


decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 03:05:57 pm »
[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6450 on: Today at 03:06:24 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:03:35 pm
1 shot on target by Everton and that was palmed away by Martinez with Mings directly behind to clear anyway.

Yeah but PASSION!!!!! did you see how much they ran around and, umm, err
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6451 on: Today at 03:07:21 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 02:47:14 pm
The fans are just as culpable for creating that atmosphere.

There was a thread on GOT after Rafa got sacked in which the general consensus was that it's the players and managers that illicit the toxic atmosphere from the stands, not the fans themselves.  Ifitwasntfertheplayersorthemanagementwewouldntbeasangry
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6452 on: Today at 03:07:52 pm »
decosabute

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6453 on: Today at 03:08:08 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 02:47:14 pm
I'd love them to drop. Don't think they will, but they should be sweating a bit. Fierce Big Dunc was meant to come in and have them battling like their lives depended on it. Said all the right things in the media, then when it really comes down to it they fail to deliver.

That's been the story for years now. Managers take the entire blame but it's just a toxic club from top to bottom.

The fans are just as culpable for creating that atmosphere.

9 points in the last 15 league games. That is 100% prolonged relegation form in any season. And they've got a nightmare run coming in the Spring. Norwich are getting results, Newcastle are making signings. This really could finally be the year.
12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6454 on: Today at 03:12:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:58:05 pm
CCTV have identified who threw the bottle.

Which one. There were a couple of things thrown


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6455 on: Today at 03:13:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:35:34 pm
Gordon is quality, he won't be there long.

Plays 442 and drops their most in form player, a winger.


12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 03:14:28 pm »


SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 03:16:23 pm »
Stevie after the game :)

"This performance was about grit, about steel. I asked the players to really commit because this game was going to ask us something quite alien which is defend long balls constantly and that's what we did."
harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6458 on: Today at 03:21:14 pm »
That was hilarious. What an abomination of a club.


Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm


kennedy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6459 on: Today at 03:27:56 pm »
Big Duncs brave boys out bottled by Stevie's crew haha.

Imagine Burnley, Newcastle and the shite all going down. Make it happen football gods.
Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6460 on: Today at 03:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:07:52 pm
He's fucking trolling the bitters.   ;D

https://twitter.com/jamesdrodriguez/status/1484888536679657472

Everyone seem to hate them lol

Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am


Rafas3leggedtable

  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6461 on: Today at 03:29:18 pm »
You have to question the IQ level of a crowd that gives a standng ovation to their keeper for sticking a leg out to save what would have been a disallowed goal and then half an hour later is booing him for a sliced clearance.


elbow

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6462 on: Today at 03:46:35 pm »


MrGrumpy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6463 on: Today at 03:48:29 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:39:04 pm
They'll be lucky to break even. Who on earth is going to pay £50m+ for someone with his record?

Richarlison is a far better player in his head than he is on the pitch. Lower half of the Premier League is his level.




Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6464 on: Today at 03:52:23 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 03:48:29 pm
Richarlison is a far better player in his head than he is on the pitch. Lower half of the Premier League is his level.

He's looked more focused on gamesmanship than playing since he's been there.
Tesco tearaway

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6465 on: Today at 03:58:19 pm »
Ashamed of nothing...
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm


12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6466 on: Today at 03:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 03:58:19 pm
Ashamed of nothing...

Some are saying it never hit him. Or the lighter or the coins


Tesco tearaway

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6467 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:59:15 pm
Some Everton fans are saying it never hit him. Or the lighter or the coins
;)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6468 on: Today at 04:03:13 pm »
Relegate and then liquidate please.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,452
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6469 on: Today at 04:05:57 pm »
Unfortunately, it seems as if about 28 points is enough to stay up such is the awfulness at the bottom of the table. These will probably end up with 32 points or something and survive  :butt

However, if they keep losing then they could completely collapse. Fingers crossed. Everton are like Crisp in the last few furlongs of the 1973 Grand National but can two of the teams below catch them?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:09:01 pm by 1892tillforever »
Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,756
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6470 on: Today at 04:07:43 pm »
"Fuck off!" ;D

https://twitter.com/TyBracey/status/1484896868236763136?cxt=HHwWgIC99bL1tJspAAAA

And post match we had to do something quite alien to us which is defend long balls for the entire game 😂
« Last Edit: Today at 04:09:34 pm by the_red_pill »
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
