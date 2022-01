That was a hard watch.

I bet they are sending out for Anadin for the Villa team after that.

Ale house football with all kinds of shithousery, jumping into the man and going down making a back, sweeping the legs of players in the air. Allan snarling away Richarlatan throwing himself everywhere but what a hero. He really shows the pain of missing a sitter.



Love the prick of a commentator trying to make out that Ferguson would have scored from that Gordon cross.

He obviously doesn’t know about Drunc’s scoring record.