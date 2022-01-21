« previous next »
This horrible club needs to investigated. amount of money they flushed down the toilet and still have owner buying 33% of the shares for £100m. whole club worth that much

He bought the shares in 2020, it was in the accounts in December 2020. All he has done is convert a soft loan that had no repayment terms into equity. All he has done is to tear up an IOU that was never going to be repaid. They took out another pay day loan against future TV revenues, with Rights and Media Funding Limited as recently as November.

They are potless, managerless and rudderless.
A sensible post from Toffeeweb about the statement Moshiri emailed to season ticket holders;

This is the most deluded arrogant piece of nonsense one could read. It is staggering in its parallel universe verbiage.

It starts with "the decision... to part ways with Rafa Benitez as our manager. Not one word of apology for splitting the supporters down the middle and causing a virtual civil war by appointing Benitez in the first place.

Not one word of apology for eulogising Benitez in June via TalkSport and Jim White. No apology for allowing Benitez, in just 6 months, to run riot throughout the club, sacking the Director of Football, the Head of the Medical Department and the Head of Recruitment. Not one word of apology for how he got this so horribly wrong.

He then waffles on about his commitment to the club. He ends by saying he is a private man who does not speak very often. Fine! He can have his privacy but he is the owner and custodian of the great institution which is Everton Football Club. It is not his plaything.

Thousand and thousands of Evertonians live and breathe the club. So, it is beholden on the owner not to hide away. He must at times communicate to supporters, and through the correct channels, not through Talksport. This statement is nothing but an excuse for his 2disastrous communication strategy. It won't wash. Do we really believe Moshiri will now use club channels? This statement is nothing but a ploy to fool supporters.

The next part about the strategic football review beggars belief in its delusion grandeur and pomposity. Can the majority owner explain why the strategic football review is only taking place now, 6 years after he bought into the club? During this time, the club has had no plan, no strategy, no vision. It has had six permanent managers, and is now on its fourth interim manager.

What gives Farhad Moshiri any right to choose the next manager? He and the board have shown they are incapable of choosing a manager. The appalling decisions which have been made during the past 6 years are clear testament to this.

The transfer policy under his ownership has been horrendous. The club is close to breaking Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules. Farhad Moshiri is a dim-wit who has the arrogance to think that, after the 6-year shit-show we have had to endure, the same people, with him at the helm, have the authority and qualifications to carry out a strategic football review. God help us!!

The buffoon then goes on to eulogise the failed board members in glowing terms including the newest Kenwright lackey to join the board. No mention of the absolute mess caused by these same people during the 6 years of his incompetent ownership of the club.

Of course, we get the sop of the bauble down on the docks. Maybe someone should tell the idiot that what supporters want is a team competing on the pitch and a well-run club. Without this, a new stadium means nothing.

Moshiri ends with a ridiculous rallying cry full of mealy-mouthed platitudes about uniting together that will get nowhere. How can we have unity when we have him as owner? He has turned the club into a laughing stock. He continues to give full support to the failing club board. Moshiri is totally responsible for turning Everton into a grotesque parody of a football club.

It took the club five days after the sacking of Benitez to come out with this ode from Moshiri to himself and the board. This statement clearly shows that Moshiri lives in a parallel universe. He is not fit to own Everton Football Club. He is a cancer which needs cutting out before it becomes terminal.
I think he's great..
This is not a unique pov. The arl arse blues, good blues, my mates, have been saying this for a while about Moshi-la. They've sussed him. Benitez going was the straw that broke the camel's back for them. Not because they wanted him to stay...they never wanted him in the first place...but because here's another 'top' manager being waved off, big, fuck off payoff. No progress, in fact going backward at an alarming rate. Couple of my pals are genuinely worried about relegation and they truly believe the only fellah that will get them up the table is Ferguson. Short term fix as the club is in disarray. They guffaw when they hear Moshi talking abah being a 'private man' when he's never off Talkshite which most of the blues I know, mock him for; they know the stadium ain't getting built soon; they know Uncle Uzzy ain't bailing them out, they're fucked if not this season then deffo next. I hope some of the sensible stuff like above gets traction as the majority of the fanbase are just rabid dogs and need putting down
Tomorrow lunchtime's game is actually massive. For Gerrard it is about winning a game after a few weeks of good football have been poorly rewarded in terms of results, they really must start winning a few games and they deserve to.


For Everton, it's much more than that;;


-After sacking Benitez they really need evidence that Benitez was the problem, if they lose, particularly if they lose badly, then psychologically speaking they will be in a bad place because the target of their hatred will be proved right, them wrong.


-Norwich are on their tails now, might have been worse if Watford had won. Whilst I don't expect Newcastle or Burnley to win I do expect both those clubs to pick up some points in the near future


-Everton's next game is away to Newcastle, after the transfer window closes. It is possible that losing that game means Everton would be only 1 point ahead of Newcastle. Burnley have 3 games before then as well, 1 against Watford. The psychological impact of being seen as one of the relegation teams should not be overlooked, especially in terms of the fans and players and also if it means the 'Ferguson bounce' has not worked.


-Their immediate fixtures are vital because after that it gets a lot tougher for them


-The psychological impact of taunting Gerrard and then losing should not be overlooked, it has the feel of a Derby game given his history against Everton.


-Seeing Lucas Digne play well and his replacement(s) less so would just be a bonus


-They are near to breaking psychologically as fans

Ferguson talking so much shite at his press conference, as if he has not been around, its astounding really. All that stuff from the reporter of how he went on a winning run in his last caretaker stint. How many PL managers have 4 convictions for assault (including a post man who had his leg in plaster), a record number of red cards and have hospitalised not just one, but 2, burglars (fair play Dunc).


2019 spell W-1  D-3 L-1


Wow, the Ferguson bounce v1.0


As a full Glaswegian he always gives the impression of a former offender who has been 're-settled' in a new area.


As for Moshiri, he re-affirmed his commitment to spending billions to ensure Everton remain in the PL or even succeed in making mid table
How did Moshi and Jim White become such big pals? It seems a rather unlikely friendship.
^ wasnt it something to do with the dildo at Finch Farm  ;D
How did Moshi and Jim White become such big pals? It seems a rather unlikely friendship.

One of them's using the other as an useful idiot
I've always been surprised by just how many incredible players they had nurtured through their youth systems and how great these players were when I saw them play against the Reds (I used to go to all home First Team and all home Reserve fixtures)

It seemed incredible to me that none of these great youth players progressed into the first team (Especially given the shite that they actually go out and buy)

I'd give the job to David Unsworth.

The 'top brass' at Everton appear to be lacking when it comes to bringing their promising players through. Why spend £10M or £20M or more on some average player when you have some that you can bring through to the world stage?

He's been very impressive and always comes across as a great character and is very knowledagble about the game. Some are seeking the limelight and it's all about them, but he clearly cares about the club, does a ton of behind the scenes stuff and I think would make a great manager.
They took out another pay day loan against future TV revenues, with Rights and Media Funding Limited as recently as November.

They are potless, managerless and rudderless.

^^^ This. I've been saying it all along, those stadium "plans" of theirs are nothing more than a PR stunt to stop the full-on nutters in their fan base (which is about 80% of them) from storming Finch Farm and launching a full-on revolt. The notion that Everton FC (arguably the most financially unstable club in the top flight) could go and build a brand new stadium is so utterly preposterous that I'm surprised no one in the media has properly called it out as complete and utter bollocks

If Everton were to finally fall through the relegation trap door then I genuinely don't think they would ever recover from it.
This is not a unique pov. The arl arse blues, good blues, my mates, have been saying this for a while about Moshi-la. They've sussed him. Benitez going was the straw that broke the camel's back for them. Not because they wanted him to stay...they never wanted him in the first place...but because here's another 'top' manager being waved off, big, fuck off payoff. No progress, in fact going backward at an alarming rate. Couple of my pals are genuinely worried about relegation and they truly believe the only fellah that will get them up the table is Ferguson. Short term fix as the club is in disarray. They guffaw when they hear Moshi talking abah being a 'private man' when he's never off Talkshite which most of the blues I know, mock him for; they know the stadium ain't getting built soon; they know Uncle Uzzy ain't bailing them out, they're fucked if not this season then deffo next. I hope some of the sensible stuff like above gets traction as the majority of the fanbase are just rabid dogs and need putting down

The entitlement though
What gives Moshiri the right to pick out next manager
The fact that he owns the vast majority of the club and has sunk a fair proportion of his own money into the club buying players who they thought were brilliant?
It is actually his plaything.
^ wasnt it something to do with the dildo at Finch Farm  ;D
The entitlement though
What gives Moshiri the right to pick out next manager
The fact that he owns the vast majority of the club and has sunk a fair proportion of his own money into the club buying players who they thought were brilliant?
It is actually his plaything.

While the owners can do what they want, I do agree with the blues who say this, as he hasn't got a clue. Same as when the cowboys were trying to bring in Klinsmann when they wanted rid of Rafa, or when they eventually replaced him with the owl, they had no right to do that as they didn't know what they were doing, they were making a decision that was going to damage the club.
I'll watch a bit of the Cazoo Derby but cliche scoring will be more fun than watching Moshiri's Poodles attempt the Dogs of War routine.

The commentators will - Reference the 'Blitz Spirit' as the aimless siren is sounded, mention the Two club Legends going toe to toe on the touch line, big up Kenwiright and his 100 year association with the club starting in the Boys Pen, the future move to the iconic stadium on the Mersey etc.

And then Richi Lar will attempt to hamstring Buendia or Pickford attempt to decruciate Ings and the howling gibberish emanating from the mob will be described as 'fervour'.
These are getting relegated, aren't they?
These are getting relegated, aren't they?

Sadly not. There ARE three teams worse than them and now they have their top goal scorer back, a luxury not afforded to Rafa, they should eke out enough points to survive.

But it is Everton we are talking about so there is hope.
While the owners can do what they want, I do agree with the blues who say this, as he hasn't got a clue. Same as when the cowboys were trying to bring in Klinsmann when they wanted rid of Rafa, or when they eventually replaced him with the owl, they had no right to do that as they didn't know what they were doing, they were making a decision that was going to damage the club.

Yeah, but blaming Rafa for tearing up the back room staff like a hurricane when that was clearly what he was hired to do is a bit off.

I find myself agreeing with the notion that Rafa was a shield to take the action the board didn't have the balls to do, but they panicked and got rid because of a bad run of form that was largely out of Rafa's control. It's easy for players to down tools when they know it's the coach the fans hate.
These are getting relegated, aren't they?

Unfortunately, they won't.


Their fans will start to panic massively if they don't win today though.
Unfortunately, they won't.


Their fans will start to panic massively if they don't win today though.

It will be very Everton for Digne and Coutinho to score against them today. Infact it's almost a certainty. After massive booooo's all round every time they touch the ball.
4-4-fucking-2.

I see the new signings have been binned from the squad  ;D
