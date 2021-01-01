« previous next »
Offline FlashingBlade

  Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6320 on: Today at 03:52:39 pm »
From Guardian:

"Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way"


Was the answer 8th?
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,549
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6321 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:25:46 pm
Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way."

 :lmao

Thier fans will lap that up but any sensible person should be asking why he hasn't 'motivated' the players earlier.

If I was Stevie G I would be warning his players to wear thick shin guards, and I would be doing a presser where you ask for protection for your talented players, because all I remember from Ferguson was him smashing into people, head butting them and throttling them. And that was just the queue for a taxi.
He was a horrible thug on the pitch whose assaults on players are somehow a qualification for management. I was unfortunate to be at Goodison for a Derby where he consistently jumped into challenges with his elbow leading, to the delight of the St End. A different philosophy of football.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,960
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6322 on: Today at 03:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:50:51 pm
The report on bbc said its "for transfers". That's brilliant, ignore the £1bn white elephant project and use the money to buy same great names, who'll all turn out as shite as your other buys!
It can't be, they turned a loan into equity, no new money has come in.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,956
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6323 on: Today at 04:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm
Conflicting claims as to how Fabio Cannavaro fared in his talks with Everton. I am told that not only did he interview well - and speaks good English - but the shortlist may now just be down to him, Wayne Rooney or Frank Lampard. More on @TeleFootball



Fucking hell.

As if being a blue isn't tough enough. Imagine that being your only choice?




Lampard     Cannavaro     Rooney (the pube transplant has begun to stop working)
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6324 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:52:39 pm
From Guardian:

"Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way"


Was the answer 8th?

Thuggery. Kick people up in the air.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,707
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6325 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:42:31 pm
Any transfer splurge in the summer will be dependent on them getting big money for Richarlison and/or Calvert Lewin.
And finding players willing to play in the Championship, it'll cost em
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6326 on: Today at 04:19:36 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:53:04 pm
If I was Stevie G I would be warning his players to wear thick shin guards, and I would be doing a presser where you ask for protection for your talented players, because all I remember from Ferguson was him smashing into people, head butting them and throttling them. And that was just the queue for a taxi.
He was a horrible thug on the pitch whose assaults on players are somehow a qualification for management. I was unfortunate to be at Goodison for a Derby where he consistently jumped into challenges with his elbow leading, to the delight of the St End. A different philosophy of football.
He did mention the word intensity a few times in his press conference, so Im sure we all know what he means by that.
Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6327 on: Today at 04:20:43 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:25:46 pm
Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way."

 :lmao

Thier fans will lap that up but any sensible person should be asking why he hasn't 'motivated' the players earlier.
What exactly was he doing while he was a coach for the last 6 managers?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6328 on: Today at 04:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:20:43 pm
What exactly was he doing while he was a coach for the last 6 managers?

Sat on the sidelines looking gormless whereas tomorrow he'll be in the technical area winding up the denizens of the Pit.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6329 on: Today at 04:33:38 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:22:50 pm
Sat on the sidelines looking gormless whereas tomorrow he'll be in the technical area winding up the denizens of the Pit.

The whole passion thing is bollocks anyway. It basically means get stuck in and run around a lot. Getting stuck in means any bad tackle and you're risking a red card (i.e. Arsenal over the semi final tie).

In the modern game 'passion' is basically how effective your pressing is and that takes top coaching. Hence the old school manager is obsolete.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6330 on: Today at 04:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:38 pm
The whole passion thing is bollocks anyway. It basically means get stuck in and run around a lot. Getting stuck in means any bad tackle and you're risking a red card (i.e. Arsenal over the semi final tie).

In the modern game 'passion' is basically how effective your pressing is and that takes top coaching. Hence the old school manager is obsolete.

Drunken won't have the faintest what pressing is, waist high tackles another matter.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6331 on: Today at 04:37:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:52:39 pm
From Guardian:

"Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way"


Was the answer 8th?
Wonder why he didn't seem as keen to remind them when Rafa, Carlo, Marco, Sam, Ronald, Roberto were there. His blame it all on the departed boss schtick is wearing a bit thin now, especially as the ex-bosses in general tend to do quite well once they leave.

He'd be well advised to keep stuff like that to himself before someone realises that he could be a part of the problem. Then again Bill has probably guaranteed him a job for life.

Edit: Sorry Alisson, just seen your post.
Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,897
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6332 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:35:15 pm
Drunken won't have the faintest what pressing is, waist high tackles another matter.

Yes he does. Pressing your hands around someone's neck.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6333 on: Today at 04:40:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:38:48 pm
Yes he does. Pressing your hands around someone's neck.

Ha. Missed that open goal, didn't I.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,299
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6334 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
I think I should bet on a blue being sent off tomorrow in the first 30 minutes
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,549
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6335 on: Today at 05:06:18 pm »
Everton to win 3-0
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,119
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6336 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm »
Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6337 on: Today at 05:12:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:38 pm
The whole passion thing is bollocks anyway. It basically means get stuck in and run around a lot. Getting stuck in means any bad tackle and you're risking a red card (i.e. Arsenal over the semi final tie).

In the modern game 'passion' is basically how effective your pressing is and that takes top coaching. Hence the old school manager is obsolete.

Dunc wasn't even that old. I believe about same age as Klopp. But he came was an old institution that is stuck in the past and these became a chip on his shoulder ever since.
Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,090
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6338 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:49:45 pm
I think I should bet on a blue being sent off tomorrow in the first 30 minutes

Red card in the 1st half 25/1

Gomes 33/1

Coleman 66/1

Gordon 100/1
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,481
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6339 on: Today at 05:53:37 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 05:08:47 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60087957

Sounds like he wants the job
Be funny if he gets it and does a reasonable job, then Yernited comes calling again.  ;)
Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,549
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6340 on: Today at 05:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:53:37 pm
Be funny if he gets it and does a reasonable job, then Yernited comes calling again.  ;)

Ferguson says he hasnt got the experience to be permanent Everton Manager, maybe one day down the line.
What exactly has he been doing all these years as assistant manager? And if he waits much longer to get the experience he will be drawing his pension.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,309
  • 27 years...
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6341 on: Today at 06:01:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:46:22 pm
Esk looks like he has has a Damascene moment.
Where is the lad who used to be the ITK about transfers promising a new name every week with Caveats of course.
Its as though the blue tints have gone from his glasses. He is talking sense and getting pelters for it.
That sand pit in the docks will come in useful seeing the number of responses where head in the sand seems to be the MO.
Debt to equity is a way of reducing the debt burden but somewhat artificially inflates the value of the club. Anyone buying the club off Moshiri has to buy his shares which have been bought using the loans/debt. The fact that he has loaned them £250m in free loans doesnt seem to register with some. Three years of £100m a year losses to me looks like £300m that they havent got. Moshiri has loaned them more than the £250m because he has already converted loans to equity before this.
I cant recall how much he has put into the club in terms of clearing the debt when he arrived, providing money for a £500m spending spree, and covering the last three years of losses. The covid season accounts are still to be published if I recall, which will make grim reading on top.
Fans are having a go at Esk for saying that the deal merely consolidates money already loaned and naysaying the money is for players as the equity deal is a way round FFP.
The worrying thing is the refusal of a shareholders meeting.
I reckon the BMD is in trouble as well.
Who needs sand? Moshilad could have filled the dock in with all that money he's wasted on them. Honestly, he may has well have just pissed it into the Red River Mersey.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,309
  • 27 years...
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6342 on: Today at 06:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:25:46 pm
Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way."

 :lmao

Thier fans will lap that up but any sensible person should be asking why he hasn't 'motivated' the players earlier.
It's an absolute mystery how he survives and then gets forced upon any new manager silly enough to take the job.

What does he actually do there? If he has any kind of remotely important role, then his head should have rolled long ago, given the abject failure he has been party to.

However, I get the feeling that he is more like the gimp in Pulp Fiction. He just gets dragged out of the cupboard every so often in order to 'please' the natives. Once they have their ''he gets us'' fix, back he goes into the cupboard once more.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,481
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6343 on: Today at 06:14:45 pm »
I think he may live in the training ground.  ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,481
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6344 on: Today at 06:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:11:58 pm
He just gets dragged out of the cupboard every so often in order to 'please' the natives. Once they have their ''he gets us'' fix, back he goes into the cupboard once more.
In a nutshell. 
Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,481
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6345 on: Today at 06:21:27 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:56:45 pm
Ferguson says he hasnt got the experience to be permanent Everton Manager, maybe one day down the line.
What exactly has he been doing all these years as assistant manager? And if he waits much longer to get the experience he will be drawing his pension.
The article was about "Wazza" being flattered to be mentioned as a possible full-time Everton manager.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6346 on: Today at 06:21:52 pm »
If they rated Ferguson he'd have been given the job by now. He's only in charge tomorrow because the Martinez thing fell through.

Ferguson "hasn't got the experience" yet the likes of Rooney and Canavarro on the shortlist, who've been in management 5 minutes and not achieved anything.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,727
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6347 on: Today at 06:22:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:14:45 pm
I think he may live in the training ground.  ;D

He doubles up as their guard dog.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,309
  • 27 years...
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6348 on: Today at 06:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:22:08 pm
He doubles up as their guard dog.
Guard dog of war?
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,309
  • 27 years...
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6349 on: Today at 06:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:21:52 pm
If they rated Ferguson he'd have been given the job by now. He's only in charge tomorrow because the Martinez thing fell through.

Ferguson "hasn't got the experience" yet the likes of Rooney and Canavarro on the shortlist, who've been in management 5 minutes and not achieved anything.
Yep. He's a useful idiot for the suits at the wood yard.

A puppet to both pacify the fanbase in one sense, and fire them up in another.

Club being torn apart by horrific decision making, abject failure and fans on the verge of revolt? Wheel out the puppet to bring everyone together again, before embarking on yet another shambolic 'new dawn' with another manager there only for the stupid money they have to offer in order to tempt him.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6350 on: Today at 06:45:43 pm »
all the talk about Drunken being the main cause of their shit record, but surely Kenwright is the biggest culprit.

Drunken arrived in 1994 and has acted as loudmouth rabble-rouser, whose idea of football is based on MMA, ever since.

but Billy arrived in 1989 and (ignoring 1995) ushered in this unbroken record of awe-inspiring non-stop crap.  he's the one who's been making horrendously bad decision after horrendously bad decision for over 30 years. how the hell he's managed to survive so long is beyond me.
Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,443
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6351 on: Today at 06:51:31 pm »
I hope Kendalls watch is still working.
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

