From Guardian:
"Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way"
Was the answer 8th?
Wonder why he didn't seem as keen to remind them when Rafa, Carlo, Marco, Sam, Ronald, Roberto were there. His blame it all on the departed boss schtick is wearing a bit thin now, especially as the ex-bosses in general tend to do quite well once they leave.
He'd be well advised to keep stuff like that to himself before someone realises that he could be a part of the problem. Then again Bill has probably guaranteed him a job for life.
