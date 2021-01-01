Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way."







Thier fans will lap that up but any sensible person should be asking why he hasn't 'motivated' the players earlier.



It's an absolute mystery how he survives and then gets forced upon any new manager silly enough to take the job.What does he actually do there? If he has any kind of remotely important role, then his head should have rolled long ago, given the abject failure he has been party to.However, I get the feeling that he is more like the gimp in Pulp Fiction. He just gets dragged out of the cupboard every so often in order to 'please' the natives. Once they have their ''he gets us'' fix, back he goes into the cupboard once more.