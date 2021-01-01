Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way."







Thier fans will lap that up but any sensible person should be asking why he hasn't 'motivated' the players earlier.



If I was Stevie G I would be warning his players to wear thick shin guards, and I would be doing a presser where you ask for protection for your talented players, because all I remember from Ferguson was him smashing into people, head butting them and throttling them. And that was just the queue for a taxi.He was a horrible thug on the pitch whose assaults on players are somehow a qualification for management. I was unfortunate to be at Goodison for a Derby where he consistently jumped into challenges with his elbow leading, to the delight of the St End. A different philosophy of football.