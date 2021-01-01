« previous next »
Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6320 on: Today at 03:52:39 pm
From Guardian:

"Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way"


Was the answer 8th?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6321 on: Today at 03:53:04 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:25:46 pm
Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way."

 :lmao

Thier fans will lap that up but any sensible person should be asking why he hasn't 'motivated' the players earlier.

If I was Stevie G I would be warning his players to wear thick shin guards, and I would be doing a presser where you ask for protection for your talented players, because all I remember from Ferguson was him smashing into people, head butting them and throttling them. And that was just the queue for a taxi.
He was a horrible thug on the pitch whose assaults on players are somehow a qualification for management. I was unfortunate to be at Goodison for a Derby where he consistently jumped into challenges with his elbow leading, to the delight of the St End. A different philosophy of football.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6322 on: Today at 03:56:36 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:50:51 pm
The report on bbc said its "for transfers". That's brilliant, ignore the £1bn white elephant project and use the money to buy same great names, who'll all turn out as shite as your other buys!
It can't be, they turned a loan into equity, no new money has come in.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6323 on: Today at 04:01:53 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm
Conflicting claims as to how Fabio Cannavaro fared in his talks with Everton. I am told that not only did he interview well - and speaks good English - but the shortlist may now just be down to him, Wayne Rooney or Frank Lampard. More on @TeleFootball



Fucking hell.

As if being a blue isn't tough enough. Imagine that being your only choice?




Lampard     Cannavaro     Rooney (the pube transplant has begun to stop working)
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6324 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:52:39 pm
From Guardian:

"Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way"


Was the answer 8th?

Thuggery. Kick people up in the air.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6325 on: Today at 04:12:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:42:31 pm
Any transfer splurge in the summer will be dependent on them getting big money for Richarlison and/or Calvert Lewin.
And finding players willing to play in the Championship, it'll cost em
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6326 on: Today at 04:19:36 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:53:04 pm
If I was Stevie G I would be warning his players to wear thick shin guards, and I would be doing a presser where you ask for protection for your talented players, because all I remember from Ferguson was him smashing into people, head butting them and throttling them. And that was just the queue for a taxi.
He was a horrible thug on the pitch whose assaults on players are somehow a qualification for management. I was unfortunate to be at Goodison for a Derby where he consistently jumped into challenges with his elbow leading, to the delight of the St End. A different philosophy of football.
He did mention the word intensity a few times in his press conference, so Im sure we all know what he means by that.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6327 on: Today at 04:20:43 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:25:46 pm
Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way."

 :lmao

Thier fans will lap that up but any sensible person should be asking why he hasn't 'motivated' the players earlier.
What exactly was he doing while he was a coach for the last 6 managers?
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6328 on: Today at 04:22:50 pm
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 04:20:43 pm
What exactly was he doing while he was a coach for the last 6 managers?

Sat on the sidelines looking gormless whereas tomorrow he'll be in the technical area winding up the denizens of the Pit.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6329 on: Today at 04:33:38 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:22:50 pm
Sat on the sidelines looking gormless whereas tomorrow he'll be in the technical area winding up the denizens of the Pit.

The whole passion thing is bollocks anyway. It basically means get stuck in and run around a lot. Getting stuck in means any bad tackle and you're risking a red card (i.e. Arsenal over the semi final tie).

In the modern game 'passion' is basically how effective your pressing is and that takes top coaching. Hence the old school manager is obsolete.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6330 on: Today at 04:35:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:38 pm
The whole passion thing is bollocks anyway. It basically means get stuck in and run around a lot. Getting stuck in means any bad tackle and you're risking a red card (i.e. Arsenal over the semi final tie).

In the modern game 'passion' is basically how effective your pressing is and that takes top coaching. Hence the old school manager is obsolete.

Drunken won't have the faintest what pressing is, waist high tackles another matter.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6331 on: Today at 04:37:06 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 03:52:39 pm
From Guardian:

"Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way"


Was the answer 8th?
Wonder why he didn't seem as keen to remind them when Rafa, Carlo, Marco, Sam, Ronald, Roberto were there. His blame it all on the departed boss schtick is wearing a bit thin now, especially as the ex-bosses in general tend to do quite well once they leave.

He'd be well advised to keep stuff like that to himself before someone realises that he could be a part of the problem. Then again Bill has probably guaranteed him a job for life.

Edit: Sorry Alisson, just seen your post.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6332 on: Today at 04:38:48 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:35:15 pm
Drunken won't have the faintest what pressing is, waist high tackles another matter.

Yes he does. Pressing your hands around someone's neck.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6333 on: Today at 04:40:42 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:38:48 pm
Yes he does. Pressing your hands around someone's neck.

Ha. Missed that open goal, didn't I.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6334 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm
I think I should bet on a blue being sent off tomorrow in the first 30 minutes
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6335 on: Today at 05:06:18 pm
Everton to win 3-0
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6336 on: Today at 05:08:47 pm
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6337 on: Today at 05:12:25 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:33:38 pm
The whole passion thing is bollocks anyway. It basically means get stuck in and run around a lot. Getting stuck in means any bad tackle and you're risking a red card (i.e. Arsenal over the semi final tie).

In the modern game 'passion' is basically how effective your pressing is and that takes top coaching. Hence the old school manager is obsolete.

Dunc wasn't even that old. I believe about same age as Klopp. But he came was an old institution that is stuck in the past and these became a chip on his shoulder ever since.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6338 on: Today at 05:20:35 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:49:45 pm
I think I should bet on a blue being sent off tomorrow in the first 30 minutes

Red card in the 1st half 25/1

Gomes 33/1

Coleman 66/1

Gordon 100/1
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
