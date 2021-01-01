Paul the Esk seems to try to talk financial sense but gets howled down by the mob baying "Uncle Ussy", "Royal Blue Mersey" and the one they can all get behind "Ifithadn'tofbeenfortheredshitewinningthings".



Followed closely by a good,old fashioned round of communal booing.



Esk looks like he has has a Damascene moment.Where is the lad who used to be the ITK about transfers promising a new name every week with Caveats of course.Its as though the blue tints have gone from his glasses. He is talking sense and getting pelters for it.That sand pit in the docks will come in useful seeing the number of responses where head in the sand seems to be the MO.Debt to equity is a way of reducing the debt burden but somewhat artificially inflates the value of the club. Anyone buying the club off Moshiri has to buy his shares which have been bought using the loans/debt. The fact that he has loaned them £250m in free loans doesnt seem to register with some. Three years of £100m a year losses to me looks like £300m that they havent got. Moshiri has loaned them more than the £250m because he has already converted loans to equity before this.I cant recall how much he has put into the club in terms of clearing the debt when he arrived, providing money for a £500m spending spree, and covering the last three years of losses. The covid season accounts are still to be published if I recall, which will make grim reading on top.Fans are having a go at Esk for saying that the deal merely consolidates money already loaned and naysaying the money is for players as the equity deal is a way round FFP.The worrying thing is the refusal of a shareholders meeting.I reckon the BMD is in trouble as well.