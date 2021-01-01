« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Down

Author Topic: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?  (Read 330733 times)

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,213
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6280 on: Today at 09:16:15 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:41:47 am
They will convince themselves that the rot set in when Rafa arrived at Liverpool in 2004.

Clarified for the sake of accuracy.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,118
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 10:04:55 am »
So Moshila has turned £100m of loans to the club into equity. I'm guessing their accounts must be in a right mess if he's done that.
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 10:06:15 am »
Moshiri has converted £100m loan into shares and cancelled the requirement for them to have an AGM

Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,371
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 10:08:05 am »
He must own more than 100% of the club by now, surely? And owe himself money.

More equity than a West End audition
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 10:20:01 am »
Makes their balance sheet a bit better- they going to saddle the club with debt to finance new stadium? Who knows.

The AGM being removed should worry them though.

But then FM basically controls the club and has since he held more than 75% of the shares. He came in with less than 50% didn't he? He has literally took over the club by stealth by my mind.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6285 on: Today at 10:21:31 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:08:05 am
He must own more than 100% of the club by now, surely? And owe himself money.

More equity than a West End audition

Will have to wait until the filings are made at Companies House.

But this will just create more shares, diluting everyone else. Which is how he's gone from around 50% in 2016 to over 95% now.

Edit. Odd that some press are saying an extra £100m, even the Esk on twitter saying that not the case. Proof will be in the filings at the end of the day.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:01 am by courty61 »
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,622
  • Seis Veces
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 10:27:35 am »
Moshiri taking more control at the club and appointing a no mark manager has potential for some good fun. What a top fella he is for providing us with all this fun.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 10:41:04 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:21:31 am
Will have to wait until the filings are made at Companies House.

But this will just create more shares, diluting everyone else. Which is how he's gone from around 50% in 2016 to over 95% now.

Edit. Odd that some press are saying an extra £100m, even the Esk on twitter saying that not the case. Proof will be in the filings at the end of the day.

Yeh I dont think its extra money, £100m part of a loan they owed has been converted to shares. Thats all, hes not put anything extra in.

And also pretty sure it wont change anything with FFP rules for them, thats down to spending and whats coming in? Otherwise it would be down to what the owner is worth.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 10:44:00 am »
He's paying down debt to make borrowing easier. I can't see it working for the stadium, as any finance house (even the third tier lenders they have worked their way down to) will go over the books. It must be another payday loan they are looking for, to cover operating costs?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,691
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6289 on: Today at 10:48:08 am »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:41:04 am
Yeh I dont think its extra money, £100m part of a loan they owed has been converted to shares. Thats all, hes not put anything extra in.

And also pretty sure it wont change anything with FFP rules for them, thats down to spending and whats coming in? Otherwise it would be down to what the owner is worth.

He's done this trick a few times to get his shares up from 50% to 95%.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,213
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6290 on: Today at 10:48:52 am »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 10:44:00 am
He's paying down debt to make borrowing easier. I can't see it working for the stadium, as any finance house (even the third tier lenders they have worked their way down to) will go over the books. It must be another payday loan they are looking for, to cover operating costs?

Are they heading the same way as Leeds United by mortgaging future earnings - without the Champions League.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,959
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6291 on: Today at 11:32:08 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 10:04:55 am
So Moshila has turned £100m of loans to the club into equity. I'm guessing their accounts must be in a right mess if he's done that.

Up to 94%. He keeps tanking the club and using it's shit financial state to buy more and more of it.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Big Swifty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6292 on: Today at 11:44:35 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm
"Father Jack had a trial for Liverpool, Ted?"

"No Dougal, Father Jack was on trial in Liverpool"

Beat me to it.  :wave ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,138
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6293 on: Today at 12:00:44 pm »
Just up there then and there was quite a few camera crews around. Has something happened?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,191
  • Truthiness
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6294 on: Today at 12:10:42 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:00:44 pm
Just up there then and there was quite a few camera crews around. Has something happened?
They're there to record the new era beginning with Drunken Duncan.  Historians will be looking for this footage in the decades to come, doncha know.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,362
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6295 on: Today at 12:16:24 pm »
They need to be careful with him cancelling meetings who is holding him to account?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,691
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6296 on: Today at 12:42:40 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:48:52 am
Are they heading the same way as Leeds United by mortgaging future earnings - without the Champions League.

A key difference now to then is the scale of the Premier League TV money is a lot higher than 20 years ago. Also FFP rules means some semblance of control needed regarding losses.

It's why Moshiri keeps panicking by sacking manager whenever they're heading towards a relegation fight, even bringing Allardyce in once.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,104
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6297 on: Today at 12:44:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:16:24 pm
They need to be careful with him cancelling meetings who is holding him to account?

Can someone photoshop Moshiri's face onto the guy Ferguson's choking?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,138
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6298 on: Today at 12:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:10:42 pm
They're there to record the new era beginning with Drunken Duncan.  Historians will be looking for this footage in the decades to come, doncha know.
Can see Tony Robinson on that show he does , digging around polishing stuff hes just dug up with his fossil brush thinking hes found something valuable but its just hard dog shit
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,213
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6299 on: Today at 12:58:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:16:24 pm
They need to be careful with him cancelling meetings who is holding him to account?

Paul the Esk seems to try to talk financial sense but gets howled down by the mob baying "Uncle Ussy", "Royal Blue Mersey" and the one they can all get behind "Ifithadn'tofbeenfortheredshitewinningthings".

Followed closely by a good,old fashioned round of communal booing.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,706
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6300 on: Today at 01:50:51 pm »
The report on bbc said its "for transfers". That's brilliant, ignore the £1bn white elephant project and use the money to buy same great names, who'll all turn out as shite as your other buys!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,303
  • 27 years...
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6301 on: Today at 01:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:00:44 pm
Just up there then and there was quite a few camera crews around. Has something happened?
They've just seen your photoshops in this thread. TV are there for reaction.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,836
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6302 on: Today at 01:54:40 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:16:24 pm
They need to be careful with him cancelling meetings who is holding him to account?
They're pretending it's part of a drive to talk to a wider group of fans than the shareholders.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,138
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6303 on: Today at 02:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:53:39 pm
They've just seen your photoshops in this thread. TV are there for reaction.
;D was planning on doing my big shop at Aldi on Walton Rd later. Think its best I keep my head down
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,546
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6304 on: Today at 02:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:50:51 pm
The report on bbc said its "for transfers". That's brilliant, ignore the £1bn white elephant project and use the money to buy same great names, who'll all turn out as shite as your other buys!

Rafa had to make do and mend? Now suddenly there is a £100m pot?

Ever more convinced he was there as a human shield  to clear out the dead wood and Moshi and Bungalow Bill lost their nerve?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,104
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6305 on: Today at 02:25:42 pm »
Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson says he does not have the experience to currently take on the job permanently - but accepts a run of results could change that.

The former Toffees striker has been placed in charge for upcoming games following the sacking of Rafael Benitez last weekend. In addition to Rooney, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and ex-Juventus and Real Madrid defender Fabio Cannavaro all appear to be contenders but Ferguson has the opportunity to make an impact on a temporary basis.

Maybe down the line, one day, he said when asked whether he could become permanent manager. Ive always dreamed about becoming the Everton manager but Ive not got the experience. My job is to take the upcoming games, steady the ship. The club will go through the process identifying the new manager and theyll bring them in.

When it was suggested a good run of results could enhance his claims, he added: You never know in football do you? What happens down the line will be down to the club. Were always looking for the best managers in the world.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/jan/21/premier-league-news-transfer-updates-and-more-football-countdown-live

I'm sure Everton are looking for the best managers in the world. Who they settle for is another matter altogether
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,372
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6306 on: Today at 02:30:09 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:23:06 pm
Rafa had to make do and mend? Now suddenly there is a £100m pot?

Ever more convinced he was there as a human shield  to clear out the dead wood and Moshi and Bungalow Bill lost their nerve?
There is no pot.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6307 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm »
if ferguson doesn't get the permanent manager role this time surely he'll have to fuck off and prove himself somewhere else - 'i dream about being everton manager one day - but no other club is daft enough to take me on so I'll just hang around here shouting at people, showing off me tattoo and never getting any blame when things go to shit'

sick of reading all the usual cliches about him this week - bleed for the club, passion, steady the ship blah blah. hope Stevie rocks up tomorrow gets his players to keep calm and get the 3 points.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,546
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6308 on: Today at 02:46:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:58:16 pm
Paul the Esk seems to try to talk financial sense but gets howled down by the mob baying "Uncle Ussy", "Royal Blue Mersey" and the one they can all get behind "Ifithadn'tofbeenfortheredshitewinningthings".

Followed closely by a good,old fashioned round of communal booing.

Esk looks like he has has a Damascene moment.
Where is the lad who used to be the ITK about transfers promising a new name every week with Caveats of course.
Its as though the blue tints have gone from his glasses. He is talking sense and getting pelters for it.
That sand pit in the docks will come in useful seeing the number of responses where head in the sand seems to be the MO.
Debt to equity is a way of reducing the debt burden but somewhat artificially inflates the value of the club. Anyone buying the club off Moshiri has to buy his shares which have been bought using the loans/debt. The fact that he has loaned them £250m in free loans doesnt seem to register with some. Three years of £100m a year losses to me looks like £300m that they havent got. Moshiri has loaned them more than the £250m because he has already converted loans to equity before this.
I cant recall how much he has put into the club in terms of clearing the debt when he arrived, providing money for a £500m spending spree, and covering the last three years of losses. The covid season accounts are still to be published if I recall, which will make grim reading on top.
Fans are having a go at Esk for saying that the deal merely consolidates money already loaned and naysaying the money is for players as the equity deal is a way round FFP.
The worrying thing is the refusal of a shareholders meeting.
I reckon the BMD is in trouble as well.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6309 on: Today at 02:52:40 pm »
This article is a tragicomedy. ;D

https://breakingthelines.com/opinion/trophy-laden-dreams-to-treading-water-nightmares-how-farhad-moshiri-turned-everton-into-a-circus/

My favourite bit of the article and that was funny i recall seeing the clips of that on SSN that day. :lmao

With Everton desperate to sign a backup striker, Walsh landed Enner Valencia on loan  an Ecuadorian forward no longer good enough to play for West Ham, which supposedly made him perfect for Everton.

Valencia perhaps looked most at home when he was comically chased from the pitch by police when on international duty  as for the most part he looked like he was stealing a living.

Who can forget this as well.

With Everton tracking Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko (who subsequently turned off his phone to avoid Evertons calls in a bid to sign for Tottenham), Moshiri appeared from the shadows on a mobile phone-in on Sky Sports.

And this transfer window.

While Rooneys impact was mixed and short-lived, it was far from the worst business Everton did that window. Sandro Ramírez joined from Malaga for just £5.25m, but on over £120,000-a-week. Michael Keane was signed for £25m, Davy Klaassen for £24m and Cuco Martina arrived on a free  a deal which still saw Everton ripped off.

 Gylfi Sigurðsson became the clubs record arrival for £45m just one month before his 28th birthday  an absolutely barbaric fee for a player who played in the same position as two other expensive summer arrivals.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6310 on: Today at 02:53:13 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:46:22 pm
Esk looks like he has has a Damascene moment.
Where is the lad who used to be the ITK about transfers promising a new name every week with Caveats of course.
Its as though the blue tints have gone from his glasses. He is talking sense and getting pelters for it.
That sand pit in the docks will come in useful seeing the number of responses where head in the sand seems to be the MO.
Debt to equity is a way of reducing the debt burden but somewhat artificially inflates the value of the club. Anyone buying the club off Moshiri has to buy his shares which have been bought using the loans/debt. The fact that he has loaned them £250m in free loans doesnt seem to register with some. Three years of £100m a year losses to me looks like £300m that they havent got. Moshiri has loaned them more than the £250m because he has already converted loans to equity before this.
I cant recall how much he has put into the club in terms of clearing the debt when he arrived, providing money for a £500m spending spree, and covering the last three years of losses. The covid season accounts are still to be published if I recall, which will make grim reading on top.
Fans are having a go at Esk for saying that the deal merely consolidates money already loaned and naysaying the money is for players as the equity deal is a way round FFP.
The worrying thing is the refusal of a shareholders meeting.
I reckon the BMD is in trouble as well.
I had a quick look at his article on toffeeweb. He puts a couple of people right by saying that the debt to equity conversion will not give them any more spending power.
There's a couple who get it, but quite a few seem to think they can just carry on buying players with no consequence.

They are spending like a club that has twice the turnover that they actually have.
Logged

Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,990
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6311 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:50:51 pm
The report on bbc said its "for transfers".

I dont see how, as hes not putting any money in just converting part of their debt to shares
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,378
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6312 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:30:09 pm
There is no pot.

I dunno. They seem to be smoking loads of the stuff in the Everton boardroom.

Even if they suddenly pulled £100m out of their arses for more transfers (which would only make Rafa's treatment there even more disgraceful), they'll only end up blowing it on two or three shite players instead of cannily investing it in five or six decent players who could develop enough sell on value to help them balance their books.

Everything they do over there is purely reactionary and the Einstein definition of insanity.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,819
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6313 on: Today at 03:05:27 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:46:22 pm

Where is the lad who used to be the ITK about transfers promising a new name every week with Caveats of course.


Are those the usual ones?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6314 on: Today at 03:06:12 pm »
More from Everton's caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson on Rafael Benitez being sacked: "The results were not there. I wasn't too surprised and I don't think Rafa would have been too surprised. The results weren't there and we were on a bad run. Results speak for themselves."


And yet the one constant through all this failure still finds himself in a job....
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,378
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6315 on: Today at 03:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:06:12 pm
More from Everton's caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson on Rafael Benitez being sacked: "The results were not there. I wasn't too surprised and I don't think Rafa would have been too surprised. The results weren't there and we were on a bad run. Results speak for themselves."


And yet the one constant through all this failure still finds himself in a job....

Somebody should ask him if that means he considers his continued survival at the club through this smorgasbord of managers as a sign of success?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,550
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6316 on: Today at 03:25:46 pm »
Duncan Ferguson, when asked if this group of players know what is expected of an Everton player, replies: "They know now, put it that way."

 :lmao

Thier fans will lap that up but any sensible person should be asking why he hasn't 'motivated' the players earlier.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6317 on: Today at 03:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 03:06:12 pm
More from Everton's caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson on Rafael Benitez being sacked: "The results were not there. I wasn't too surprised and I don't think Rafa would have been too surprised. The results weren't there and we were on a bad run. Results speak for themselves."


And yet the one constant through all this failure still finds himself in a job....

And he doesn't take any responsibility and there's no accountability.

What a shambles.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,691
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6318 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:04:01 pm
I dunno. They seem to be smoking loads of the stuff in the Everton boardroom.

Even if they suddenly pulled £100m out of their arses for more transfers (which would only make Rafa's treatment there even more disgraceful), they'll only end up blowing it on two or three shite players instead of cannily investing it in five or six decent players who could develop enough sell on value to help them balance their books.

Everything they do over there is purely reactionary and the Einstein definition of insanity.

Any transfer splurge in the summer will be dependent on them getting big money for Richarlison and/or Calvert Lewin.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 