Where are they now
David Moyes-currently guiding West Ham through their best spell for years, if not decade
Roberto Martinez-Taken Belgium to world ranked no 1 national team
Ronald Koeman-After restoring the Netherlands to a decent place took on Barca and failed but then everyone is failing their these days (won Cop Del Rey and finished 3rd, now 6th)
Sam Allardyce-Although WBA asked him to stay on, he's now got a wad of redundancy money from Everton and does not need to work again, back on the golf course and gee gees
Marco Silva-Fulham on fire, top of the championship, first team for 88 years to score 6+ in 3 consecutive games
Carlo Ancelotti-After Real Madrid failed to win La Liga, he's taken them back to top place
Rafa Benitez-At home, recovering from the mental shock of the last 6 months, waiting for the phone to ring with a decent job offer, which it will, then he can join the list above