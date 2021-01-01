« previous next »
Author Topic: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?  (Read 326052 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,210
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 06:51:49 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 04:56:26 am
I think many of us remember them better than you do. Played four, one win and three draws. Last time he came in, stopped the nose dive, got some points on the board, job done, Everton safe. Was this because he got a new manager bounce or his basic skills can work for a few games? It doesn't matter. The point of a relegation scrap isn't to play joyous football, it's to get one point (or even GD) more than three other teams. His run of fixtures looks tough, but that one win he got last time was a 3-1 slapping of Chelsea.

Everton are not going down this season. Next season looks a reasonable bet, but not this season.

30% possession, 60% pass completion and almost all of them long balls but he fluked a Chelsea game, got an OG in a game against ManU and then a game against Arsenal with interim manager almost as bad. The teams are better now than 19/20 as well I would argue. We'll see but for me he won some coin flips more than did anything that mattered.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,183
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 06:59:54 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:38:14 pm
Cushions.
I bet the youngsters in here cant comprehend what it used to be like. Cushions by the hundreds  frisbeed across the pitch at full time.

The players were always left in no doubt as to the fact the fans though they were shit.

At least the cushions were harmless pieces of soft furnishings but now they've  escalated their aerial bombardment from cushions to toddlers the threat level has increased considerably.

And I bet some of those toddlers are more than capable of inflicting nasty bite injuries when they've landed on the opposition player.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,293
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm »
This place looks really classy

https://dixiedeanhotel.co.uk


They sell gifts as well

Everton Monopoly
a Christmas staple of the argument calendar. The board game has caused some of the most heated arguments in history. Whether the banker is on the take or youve stacked the cards in your favour, Monopoly will divide families quicker than a derby day winner. Many households will be familiar with the traditional format, you know, Park Lane, Old Kent Road, The Waterworks and a little silver race car guiding you every step of the way. But what if youve always wanted to nab a seat next to the manager or own Goodison Park? Well, this Christmas you can! The Everton Monopoly pays homage to everything the club has accomplished, be it winning the league or buying players like Wayne Rooney, Jordan Pickford and Duncan Ferguson.We cant guarantee that you wont argue over whos winning or cheating, but what we can guarantee is that Everton Monopoly is the perfect Everton gift this Christmas.

Everton Literature 
Whose shelves arent stacked with books they say theyll read but never do. Well, this Christmas, chuck out War & Peace and replace it with one of these Everton books. Dave Hickson: The Cannonball Kid, Harry Catterick: The Untold Story of a Football Great, and Ronny Goodlass: Bluenose are just some of the page turners on offer to Evertonians this Christmas

And yes, Everton Monopoly does exist (currently no bidders on ebay for this one)

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/115136984954?hash=item1aceb2f77a:g:y6YAAOSwuoZhtG3-

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6203 on: Today at 12:09:50 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
"Flares are strictly prohibited"
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,293
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6204 on: Today at 12:17:27 am »
Where are they now


David Moyes-currently guiding West Ham through their best spell for years, if not decade
Roberto Martinez-Taken Belgium to world ranked no 1 national team
Ronald Koeman-After restoring the Netherlands to a decent place took on Barca and failed but then everyone is failing their these days (won Cop Del Rey and finished 3rd, now 6th)
Sam Allardyce-Although WBA asked him to stay on, he's now got a wad of redundancy money from Everton and does not need to work again, back on the golf course and gee gees
Marco Silva-Fulham on fire, top of the championship, first team for 88 years to score 6+ in 3 consecutive games
Carlo Ancelotti-After Real Madrid failed to win La Liga, he's taken them back to top place
Rafa Benitez-At home, recovering from the mental shock of the last 6 months, waiting for the phone to ring with a decent job offer, which it will, then he can join the list above
Offline FOOT

  • AND MOUTH
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 911
  • British media - bunch of c*nts
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6205 on: Today at 12:19:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:53:59 pm
This place looks really classy

https://dixiedeanhotel.co.uk


So you can choose to stay in, the cave Hannibal Lecter was imprisoned in, a padded cell or the Red Shite room? Or how about a room that sleeps 28?  :o

Here at the Dixie Dean hotel we like to celebrate our club and its heroes. Our restaurant is called No. 9?s in honour of those who have worn the famous shirt and over time we shall highlight some of these players via a series of articles. One such individual- although not ostensibly associated with scoring goals as much as preventing them, did indeed wear the number 9.   ;D
THE TRUTH?

Lord Justice Taylor's official inquiry into the disaster disparaged The Sun's story and was unequivocal as to the disaster's cause:

The Taylor Report stated that official cause of the disaster was the failure of police control.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,293
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6206 on: Today at 01:10:19 am »
There is actually an all red room, wait until the fanatics find out and it gets blacklisted
Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,376
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6207 on: Today at 08:05:50 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:35:54 pm
I think they'll catch at least 1 red card.

Passion.

Are you sure about that?

Its a red card and we all know what/how they feel about that.
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6208 on: Today at 09:46:39 am »
Quote from: Fromola on January 17, 2022, 06:44:35 pm
Richard Keys calling out Benitez for having no decency. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/richard-keys-rafa-benitez-everton-22776642

Richard Keys!

Hairy-handed fuckwit included Chelsea in the clubs where Rafa leaving early limited the damage, to be expected that a blueshite advocate wouldn't recognise a european trophy as a good thing.  :o
Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6209 on: Today at 09:56:55 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 17, 2022, 09:47:32 pm
This is how Lil Miss Dynamite signs off her emails;

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale
MBE, DL, EdD, MBA, BA (Hons), FRSA.
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Everton Football Club

 ;D ;D

Ignoring the arrogance of it, professor is not a qualification, but a role and thus she shouldn't be including it in her everton email signature and as far as the academic qualifications, if you include those it would be more usual to just included the highest one and not be an insecure fuckwit by including them all.

Realistically, there simply aren't enough qualifications in the world to offset the negative of also including the words everton football club in your signature so not sure why she even bothered.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,293
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6210 on: Today at 10:19:50 am »
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,572
Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
« Reply #6211 on: Today at 10:37:04 am »
