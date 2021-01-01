I'm not going to belabor the point more but I think a lot of you here don't remember those games with Dunc in charge. I guess we'll see.



I think many of us remember them better than you do. Played four, one win and three draws. Last time he came in, stopped the nose dive, got some points on the board, job done, Everton safe. Was this because he got a new manager bounce or his basic skills can work for a few games? It doesn't matter. The point of a relegation scrap isn't to play joyous football, it's to get one point (or even GD) more than three other teams. His run of fixtures looks tough, but that one win he got last time was a 3-1 slapping of Chelsea.Everton are not going down this season. Next season looks a reasonable bet, but not this season.