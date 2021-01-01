« previous next »
Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?

Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6160 on: Today at 01:14:54 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm
Rafa should probably go for a director of football role next. Newcastle perhaps?
If Newcastle get relegated then he'll get the manager's role for next season.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6161 on: Today at 01:42:10 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Mourinho is as much yesterday's man as Rafa is and post-Porto has also been a chequebook manager.
I'd argue he's done his best work at clubs he's had less money, Porto and Inter for instance, he wasn't a pauper there, but he built two brutally effective and efficient teams.
jacobs chains

Re: Shit-coat, Granny shagger or Drunken?
Reply #6162 on: Today at 04:56:26 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
I'm not going to belabor the point more but I think a lot of you here don't remember those games with Dunc in charge. I guess we'll see.

I think many of us remember them better than you do. Played four, one win and three draws. Last time he came in, stopped the nose dive, got some points on the board, job done, Everton safe. Was this because he got a new manager bounce or his basic skills can work for a few games? It doesn't matter. The point of a relegation scrap isn't to play joyous football, it's to get one point (or even GD) more than three other teams. His run of fixtures looks tough, but that one win he got last time was a 3-1 slapping of Chelsea.

Everton are not going down this season. Next season looks a reasonable bet, but not this season.
