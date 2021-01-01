Ferguson announced as interim for 'upcoming games'. Apparently getting a permanent new manager in a couple of days isn't as easy as they thought it was.
That's debatable.
Sky reporting that Shitcoat is in line for it.
What could possibly go wrong?But if you were Roma? Youd be disgusted if he wanted to leave
All the best to you and yours too.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Hang on. If Big Dunc is cheerleader for next few games and picking up young boys who is acting as fourth official with the injury time board?
Pick one from Martin Dobson!, Unsy, Sharpy, Ebrelly, Bainesy or Jeffersy.And they are the ex players stealing a living I'm aware of, and I don't give a shit about them.
Just had to look up who Martin Dobson was.Ah you mean Dobbsy
Bill: So looks like Martinez is a no go. Mosh: Oh well, the important thing is weve now got a philosophy and strategy for the club to pick a new manager. Whos next on our list?Bill: Jose Mourinho
Why no thread title name change yet?Anyonewho'lltakethem's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards?Drunkan's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards?
Mou's Blooos, Mou's Blooos, Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they BOOOO Mou's BloooosFor RooneyRoo's Blooos, Roo's Blooos, Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they BOOOO Roo's Bloooos
You can have one like that after we've had a few days of "Moshi la's managerial merry go round interboo's taking place now"
I expect Roma would be more than happy. Hes lost 9 out of 22 games and its their worst points tally for 43 years.
Bad news for Roma! Hes staying with them.
Does anyone know how much these have shelled out on compensation for sacked managers since Moyes left?
SwissRamble had a thread yesterday, said it was £32m, before Rafa.
Yikes. Almost a full Andy Carroll. And as useless of an expenditure as well.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]