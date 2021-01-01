« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 320666 times)

Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6080 on: Today at 06:12:50 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:23:14 pm
Ferguson announced as interim for 'upcoming games'. Apparently getting a permanent new manager in a couple of days isn't as easy as they thought it was.
Some lucky ball boy about to get a watch.



Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6081 on: Today at 06:28:30 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:42:26 pm
That's debatable.

It's a perfect fit - The Saviour of Football joining The People's Club.



Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6082 on: Today at 06:54:20 pm
Sky reporting that Shitcoat is in line for it.  :)



SK8 Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6083 on: Today at 06:55:22 pm
I hate Talkshite radio but would love an advert free podcast listening to their callers. Some belters earlier. "Once a blue, always a blue" Drunken will sort them out followed by Phil Neville or Slaven Bilic as long term successors. Parody club, fans and ownership.


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6084 on: Today at 06:57:22 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:54:20 pm
Sky reporting that Shitcoat is in line for it.  :)
:lmao

What could possibly go wrong?


But if you were Roma? Youd be disgusted if he wanted to leave





Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6085 on: Today at 07:06:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:57:22 pm
:lmao

What could possibly go wrong?


But if you were Roma? Youd be disgusted if he wanted to leave

Would they be overly bothered though, apart from the inconvenience of having to find a new coach mid season! Theyd get compensation from Everton youd think? Its not like hes doing well there.



disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6086 on: Today at 07:07:17 pm
An if they don't get him, they want fuckin Pellergreeny apparently



Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019



Uncle Ronnie

  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6087 on: Today at 07:09:26 pm
Bill: So looks like Martinez is a no go.

Mosh: Oh well, the important thing is weve now got a philosophy and strategy for the club to pick a new manager. Whos next on our list?

Bill: Jose Mourinho


Rafas3leggedtable

  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6088 on: Today at 07:10:49 pm
Hang on. If Big Dunc is cheerleader for next few games and picking up young boys who is acting as fourth official with the injury time board?



thegoodfella

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6089 on: Today at 07:13:46 pm
Jose might actually be perfect fit for them, he will tap in to their negativity and bile, create the us against the world situation at the club, which they already feel it is. Whether or not he gets any results considering the financial situation, but it will be like a train wreck set ablaze. ;D


Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6090 on: Today at 07:16:35 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:54:20 pm
Sky reporting that Shitcoat is in line for it.  :)

They followed it up with he isn't interested in leaving and Roma aren't interested in letting him go.

Top class journalism from them. They're correct no matter what.




So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6091 on: Today at 07:16:54 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Today at 07:10:49 pm
Hang on. If Big Dunc is cheerleader for next few games and picking up young boys who is acting as fourth official with the injury time board?

Pick one from Martin Dobson!, Unsy, Sharpy, Ebrelly, Bainesy or Jeffersy.

And they are the ex players stealing a living I'm aware of, and I don't give a shit about them.


Nitramdorf

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6092 on: Today at 07:16:58 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:54:20 pm
Sky reporting that Shitcoat is in line for it.  :)

Hes now out of the running and is committed to Roma, that lasted about 15 minutes  :)


Rafas3leggedtable

  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6093 on: Today at 07:21:45 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:16:54 pm
Pick one from Martin Dobson!, Unsy, Sharpy, Ebrelly, Bainesy or Jeffersy.

And they are the ex players stealing a living I'm aware of, and I don't give a shit about them.

 ;D

Just had to look up who Martin Dobson was.
Ah you mean Dobbsy  :D




So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6094 on: Today at 07:24:29 pm
Quote from: Rafas3leggedtable on Today at 07:21:45 pm
;D

Just had to look up who Martin Dobson was.
Ah you mean Dobbsy  :D

I was so shocked to see that Martin (apologies for not giving him the dignity of his Booname, Dobsy) is still alive as I thought he'd died a long, long time ago ....


BOBSCOUSE

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6095 on: Today at 07:31:30 pm
Why no thread title name change yet?

Anyonewho'lltakethem's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards?

Drunkan's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards?




Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6096 on: Today at 07:32:23 pm
Mourinho is tailor made for the job, he's excellent at creating hard to beat teams, and at the moment the Ev are extremely easy to beat, he'd have fuck all to spend mind you.


BOBSCOUSE

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6097 on: Today at 07:33:39 pm
Moshi la's managerial merry go round interboo's taking place now?




Uncle Ronnie

  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6098 on: Today at 07:35:51 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 07:09:26 pm
Bill: So looks like Martinez is a no go.

Mosh: Oh well, the important thing is weve now got a philosophy and strategy for the club to pick a new manager. Whos next on our list?

Bill: Jose Mourinho

Mosh: So lets put out some feelers to let him know were interested, then maybe tomor

Bill: Hes said hes not interested


Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6099 on: Today at 07:37:59 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:31:30 pm
Why no thread title name change yet?

Anyonewho'lltakethem's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards?

Drunkan's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards?
Mou's Blooos, Mou's Blooos, Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they BOOOO Mou's Bloooos

For Rooney

Roo's Blooos, Roo's Blooos, Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they BOOOO Roo's Bloooos





Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6100 on: Today at 07:39:31 pm
BBS
Unsy
Red Ron
Fat Sam
Silva
Drunko
Don Carlo
Rafa

That's a list of all the Ev managers during Klopps Liverpool tenure, that's embarrassing


BOBSCOUSE

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6101 on: Today at 07:41:15 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:37:59 pm
Mou's Blooos, Mou's Blooos, Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they BOOOO Mou's Bloooos

For Rooney

Roo's Blooos, Roo's Blooos, Whatcha gonna do? Whatcha gonna do when they BOOOO Roo's Bloooos

 :D  You can have one like that after we've had a few days of "Moshi la's managerial merry go round interboo's taking place now"




Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6102 on: Today at 07:41:43 pm
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Today at 07:41:15 pm
:D  You can have one like that after we've had a few days of "Moshi la's managerial merry go round interboo's taking place now"
;D





Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6103 on: Today at 07:52:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:57:22 pm
:lmao

What could possibly go wrong?


But if you were Roma? Youd be disgusted if he wanted to leave
I expect Roma would be more than happy. Hes lost 9 out of 22 games and its their worst points tally for 43 years.



TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6104 on: Today at 07:53:45 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:52:22 pm
I expect Roma would be more than happy. Hes lost 9 out of 22 games and its their worst points tally for 43 years.
Bad news for Roma! Hes staying with them.





Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6105 on: Today at 07:55:36 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:53:45 pm
Bad news for Roma! Hes staying with them.
🤣



Billy The Kid

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6106 on: Today at 08:02:54 pm
Does anyone know how much these have shelled out on compensation for sacked managers since Moyes left?



El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6107 on: Today at 08:04:38 pm
Probably about 30 Demarai Grays



redmark

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6108 on: Today at 08:05:23 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:02:54 pm
Does anyone know how much these have shelled out on compensation for sacked managers since Moyes left?
SwissRamble had a thread yesterday, said it was £32m, before Rafa.




newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6109 on: Today at 08:11:29 pm
Yikes. Almost a full Andy Carroll. And as useless of an expenditure as well.


jacobs chains

  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6110 on: Today at 08:17:54 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 08:05:23 pm
SwissRamble had a thread yesterday, said it was £32m, before Rafa.

The funniest thing about this was that Martinez was taken on by his next employer on absolute buttons, safe in the knowledge that Everton were contractually obliged to make up the difference.

Everton were basically paying Martinez to manage Belgium.  :lmao :lmao :lmao


OOS

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6111 on: Today at 08:18:12 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:11:29 pm
Yikes. Almost a full Andy Carroll. And as useless of an expenditure as well.

Put some respect in his name, Carroll knocked these out of the cup at Wembley!  ;D



Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #6112 on: Today at 08:22:44 pm
Mourinho put off by the reality that now matter how hard he tried he couldnt leave them with a more toxic and bitter atmosphere than they already have, or in a worse state.  No point him going there then.

