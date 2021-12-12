« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:32:38 pm
They're happy with the idea of Tory Boy Frank in charge because he had a row with Klopp and hates us.

He was a far better player than Gerrard too. Can't forget that.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 02:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:49:19 pm
He was a far better player than Gerrard too. Can't forget that.

Carried Gerrard for England too!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 02:51:37 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:44:39 pm
I actually think Fat Sam would be ideal until end of the season.

What they need to do is just ensure that they are in the PL next season and then look at bigger picture.

A hell of a gamble going for an inexperienced guy or someone with no PL experience



That's been their entire existence for the last three decades. Start alright, fall off a cliff, worry a little bit about relegation, don't get relegated (often sack their manager in between). Then spend the summer putting together 'Merseyside XIs' which contain one or two Liverpool players and having ideas about finishing above us and how they should be getting top 4 minimum, and maybe a title challenge, and then repeat ad infinitum.

They really need to get relegated, it'd be great for them but hilariously they can't afford to be because they've spent so much on absolute dross and sacking managers on a whim.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 02:54:36 pm »
Kenright: 'Moshi, we had to sack Rafa cos he couldn't organise a defence'.
Moshi: 'Right. So the next manager has to be defensively sound and we'll build up slowly. Who are you thinking of?'
Kenright: 'Frank Lampard'.
Moshi: 'Sounds brilliant, sign him up'


And they wonder how they've gone 26 years without a trophy.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 02:57:37 pm »
Looks like it could well be Rooney :lmao

Approach to Derby happening.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 03:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:35:12 pm
Sean Bean is the perfect metaphor for an Everton manager

A big name in the role who is bumped off within a season or two

A Game of Thrown Toddlers

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 03:09:40 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:57:37 pm
Looks like it could well be Rooney :lmao

Approach to Derby happening.

Should provide plenty of hilarity over the rest of the season if that happens  ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 03:11:09 pm »
So Rafa sold a soon to be 29 year old (possibly with a bad attitude, who knows) and bought a 22 year old and a 20 year old with the same money, covering both slots. If they turn out to be decent then I'm sure he'll get the credit. One thing is for sure is that £25m for a near 29 year old full back is good business.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 03:14:00 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:09:40 pm
Should provide plenty of hilarity over the rest of the season if that happens  ;D
How long until the pictures of their manager hanging around a brothel surface?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 03:15:32 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:14:00 pm
How long until the pictures of their manager hanging around a brothel surface?
Mooney Rooney  ;D
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 03:24:49 pm »
Rooney's got an interview? 

That's his chances gone then. "Errrrmmmm, ummmmmm, errrrrrrr, *mumbled response*. fucking redshite."

Actually, come to think of it, that last bit might be enough to get him the job.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 03:25:22 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 02:57:37 pm
Looks like it could well be Rooney :lmao

Approach to Derby happening.

Not sure appointing someone with a drink problem and no impulse control to one of the most chaotic, toxic and stressful jobs in football is a good idea.

It'll be funny but with the threat of turning to tradgedy at any moment.


Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 03:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:24:49 pm
Rooney's got an interview? 

That's his chances gone then. "Errrrmmmm, ummmmmm, errrrrrrr, *mumbled response*. fucking redshite."

Actually, come to think of it, that last bit might be enough to get him the job.
Just imagining Bill's interview if he's appointed. Tears, cliche's and misty eyed sentiment.

Our boy. Back where he belongs. Once a blue always a manc blue.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 03:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:27:44 pm
Just imagining Bill's interview if he's appointed. Tears, cliche's and misty eyed sentiment.

Our boy. Back where he belongs. Once a blue always a manc blue.

"Almost Wayne's first words to me were "I'll get you a pasty from Greggs""
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 03:37:54 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:32:01 pm
"Almost Wayne's first words to me were "I'll get you a pasty from Greggs""

:Wipes tear from eye: "He was even wearing Gazza's shoes." :Wipes another tear from eye:
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6055 on: Today at 03:42:30 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:24:49 pm
Rooney's got an interview? 

That's his chances gone then. "Errrrmmmm, ummmmmm, errrrrrrr, *mumbled response*. fucking redshite."

Actually, come to think of it, that last bit might be enough to get him the job.


To be fair, Bob Paisley managed to be the most successful manager in our history on that ticket (except the last bit of course)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6056 on: Today at 03:46:24 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:51:37 pm
That's been their entire existence for the last three decades. Start alright, fall off a cliff, worry a little bit about relegation, don't get relegated (often sack their manager in between). Then spend the summer putting together 'Merseyside XIs' which contain one or two Liverpool players and having ideas about finishing above us and how they should be getting top 4 minimum, and maybe a title challenge, and then repeat ad infinitum.
I've not read GoT in years, but it's been happening within the same threads in the last week or two. A realisation that the club is a mess that goes deeper than Rafa, then once he's sacked and they start thinking about managers, apparently nobody realistic (and most of those not remotely realistic) is worthy to take them to the next level that they so clearly deserve. Threads listing half the squad as not good enough, simultaneously asserting they're good enough for top ten, easy. Very bizarre.

In terms of football and the squad, relegation could be a blessing; but I don't think they could survive it financially.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6057 on: Today at 03:52:07 pm »
No way would we be lucky enough for Frank to take over at The Pit, would we?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6058 on: Today at 03:54:30 pm »
Rooney and Drunken around town should be fun?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6059 on: Today at 04:01:48 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:25:22 pm
Not sure appointing someone with a drink problem and no impulse control to one of the most chaotic, toxic and stressful jobs in football is a good idea.

It'll be funny but with the threat of turning to tradgedy at any moment.

I'd describe it as trauma-comedy.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6060 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 02:44:39 pm
I actually think Fat Sam would be ideal until end of the season.

What they need to do is just ensure that they are in the PL next season and then look at bigger picture.

A hell of a gamble going for an inexperienced guy or someone with no PL experience

He'd demand an 18 month, £6m contract, full well knowing they'd bin him off at the end of the season.

Make it happen!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6061 on: Today at 04:04:11 pm »
Now, most football fans would say having a board in tune with the fans is a good thing...well not at Everton. The board think like the fans including all the self grandiosing , the  redefining  of their identity with shite like born not made, peoples club etc. Exemplified by the CEO Denise Baxendale announcing "The Citys all ours" after renting two floors of the Liver buildings...channeling the very core angst of the Bitters...their inferiority complex to us.


The rest of football is finally woken up to fact they are a joke of a club and are fucked....they survived on the easy ride given by  media and rival fans view that ''my enemy's enemy is my friend '' i.e us.... though the obnoxious nature of a chunk of their fan base is yet to be fully realised outside of Liverpool.

Ive fucking loved the past few days , they have no where to hide and even if they try and lump it all on Rafa, the absolute useless running of the club for years...decades... is now high profile in the media.

I reckon they sacked Rafa after Norwich with knowledge that a defeat on Saturday the crowd would have turned on them in the main stand.

Its great!

The Gift.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6062 on: Today at 04:19:12 pm »
Rooney would be absolutely insane, even for Everton
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6063 on: Today at 04:22:45 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:37:54 pm
:Wipes tear from eye: "He was even wearing Gazza's shoes." :Wipes another tear from eye:

 ;D ;D
these are all excellent
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6064 on: Today at 04:26:26 pm »

If you look at some of the issues underlying mental health problems (some below) then you start to realise the existence of a collective mental health condition, very unusual

Overactive, aggressive, disruptive or agitated behaviour
Problems associated with hallucinations and delusions
Problems with depressed mood
Problems with relationships
Problems with living conditions
Strong unreasonable beliefs
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 04:31:46 pm »
ffs, comparing Keane to Beckenbauer on Maureen thread. GoT is pure comedy gold right now. Theyre playing it straight an all...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6066 on: Today at 04:35:24 pm »
Where's that lad who only ever post screenshots of GOT and Blueloon? ;D Come on AnfieldIron this is where we really need it!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6067 on: Today at 04:37:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:27:21 pm
Kenwright will end up with Sean Bean at the audition.
Hope he doesnt bring the casting couch out.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6068 on: Today at 04:41:19 pm »
Mike Bassett?


I would have thought that is within budget and meet's the 'local people' check box
Re: Rafa's
« Reply #6069 on: Today at 04:59:36 pm »
Giving the Everton job to Shrek would make a lot of sense. He is used to managing clubs without a pot to piss in.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6070 on: Today at 05:19:59 pm »
Some Blue on the Guardian posted this earlier and its too good not to share :

rikmac78
19 hours ago

Guardian Pick
150

At an undisclosed location Alan Pardew, Alan Curbishley, Ian Holloway, Tony Pulis, Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes, and Steve McLaren are all sat around a pub table, each preparing their managerial resume for the jobs at Goodison and Old Trafford (summer). Joe Kinnear volunteers himself as the successful candidate's Director of Football.


Sam Allardyce is at the bar, ordering a round of vino, pints for everybody, while Colin Wanker regales the group about his exploits in travelling the country in support of Brexit FC, though the team did not qualify for European competition.


A year from now Everton fans will need a new "Get out of our Club" banner since they included Benitez on this one. And they won't know where the next manager lives, either.


Everton fans should have given one of their previous six permanent manager in the past six years time to develop their team. I'm old enough to recall Howard Kendall managing Everton in 17th (6 wins in 21 matches) during the 1983-84 season and being given the chance to fix things. The fickle fans of today would have run him out of the club. It's the fans and their expectations that's the problem at Goodison.


Roger Bennett recently stated Rafa was his "new dad" after his old one, Ancelotti, went out for the paper and never came home. Poor Rog, like all Evertonians, needs to understand his ma is simply a County Road slapper willing to take in any bloke who shows some interest for a night of passion. Perhaps Rooney is the answer...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6071 on: Today at 05:20:00 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:35:24 pm
Where's that lad who only ever post screenshots of GOT and Blueloon? ;D Come on AnfieldIron this is where we really need it!
"Rooney appointed as Manager of Everton would dominate headlines across the planet"
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6072 on: Today at 05:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:35:12 pm
A Game of Thrown Toddlers

that, and Royhendo's "RAWK likes an Egyptian" are class posts.

well done, sirs !  8) 8) 8)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #6073 on: Today at 05:23:14 pm »
Ferguson announced as interim for 'upcoming games'. Apparently getting a permanent new manager in a couple of days isn't as easy as they thought it was.
