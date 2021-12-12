Some Blue on the Guardian posted this earlier and its too good not to share :



19 hours ago



At an undisclosed location Alan Pardew, Alan Curbishley, Ian Holloway, Tony Pulis, Steve Bruce, Mark Hughes, and Steve McLaren are all sat around a pub table, each preparing their managerial resume for the jobs at Goodison and Old Trafford (summer). Joe Kinnear volunteers himself as the successful candidate's Director of Football.





Sam Allardyce is at the bar, ordering a round of vino, pints for everybody, while Colin Wanker regales the group about his exploits in travelling the country in support of Brexit FC, though the team did not qualify for European competition.





A year from now Everton fans will need a new "Get out of our Club" banner since they included Benitez on this one. And they won't know where the next manager lives, either.





Everton fans should have given one of their previous six permanent manager in the past six years time to develop their team. I'm old enough to recall Howard Kendall managing Everton in 17th (6 wins in 21 matches) during the 1983-84 season and being given the chance to fix things. The fickle fans of today would have run him out of the club. It's the fans and their expectations that's the problem at Goodison.





Roger Bennett recently stated Rafa was his "new dad" after his old one, Ancelotti, went out for the paper and never came home. Poor Rog, like all Evertonians, needs to understand his ma is simply a County Road slapper willing to take in any bloke who shows some interest for a night of passion. Perhaps Rooney is the answer...