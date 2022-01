Clubs often have a few ex-players on their books in ill-defined roles for the sake of community relations. Ian Rush for example is a club ambassador, I believe Alan Kennedy held a similarly ill-defined role for years.



That's the thing though, the likes of Rushie are not in coaching positions so they don't have a direct influence on the team on a day to day basis. When you have ambassadors that have that kind of influence (Alex Ferguson) That's when you're in trouble.There's no way senior 1st team coaches can survive so many different managerial changes without being at fault himself. Might as well make him DoF if you think he's that good.