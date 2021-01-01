Anthony Gordon in the Echo



In spite of Evertons struggles as a team so far this term, its been a real breakthrough season for Gordon and the winger has thanked Rafa Benitez for being the manager who has handed him his chance, believing the Spaniards attention to detail has been a significant factor in aiding his progress.



He said: You definitely learn a lot through working with Rafa Benitez.



Hes relentless on improving you. Its not that often that youll see a manager at that level given what hes achieved in his career, be so in detail and take the time every day to try and improve you.



Thats not just with me, thats with everyone. Thats the best thing I can say about him. For someone with such a high-profile, hes a really humble man who tries to improve you every day which some managers wouldnt.



Hes managed the top players in the world and he knows what works and what doesnt.



Just passing that information on to me and then me going out and doing it, you can clearly see the improvements that Ive been making this season.



Im worlds apart from where I was last year so hes clearly doing something right with my development.