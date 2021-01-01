Anthony Gordon in the Echo
In spite of Evertons struggles as a team so far this term, its been a real breakthrough season for Gordon and the winger has thanked Rafa Benitez for being the manager who has handed him his chance, believing the Spaniards attention to detail has been a significant factor in aiding his progress.
He said: You definitely learn a lot through working with Rafa Benitez.
Hes relentless on improving you. Its not that often that youll see a manager at that level given what hes achieved in his career, be so in detail and take the time every day to try and improve you.
Thats not just with me, thats with everyone. Thats the best thing I can say about him. For someone with such a high-profile, hes a really humble man who tries to improve you every day which some managers wouldnt.
Hes managed the top players in the world and he knows what works and what doesnt.
Just passing that information on to me and then me going out and doing it, you can clearly see the improvements that Ive been making this season.
Im worlds apart from where I was last year so hes clearly doing something right with my development.