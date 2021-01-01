« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 316497 times)

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,128
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5960 on: Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm
Neanderthals evolved, Duncan Disorderly certainly has not.
FFFFFFFFDDD" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,602
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5961 on: Yesterday at 10:15:59 pm »
They're all absolutely desperate for Kovac on GOT and convinced he's the second coming and the man to bring them success.

He'd be an interesting choice but he's just been sacked from Monaco and didn't really work out for him at Bayern so not sure where the messiah halo comes from there.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,602
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5962 on: Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:59 pm
They're all absolutely desperate for Kovac on GOT and convinced he's the second coming and the man to bring them success.

He'd be an interesting choice but he's just been sacked from Monaco and didn't really work out for him at Bayern so not sure where the messiah halo comes from there.

So....Simeone isn't under consideration this time?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,343
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5963 on: Yesterday at 10:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:44:35 pm
Richard Keys calling out Benitez for having no decency. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/richard-keys-rafa-benitez-everton-22776642

Richard Keys!

Why the Echo chose to give him oxygen is beyond me.

EDIT: Personally I'd love to see Ferguson get the job. Not because he'd get them relegated - although that is a realistic delight - but when things go tits up, how much backing do the fans give him? 

He's one of their own, apparently - as blue as they get. I think their reality would come crashing down when the inevitable boot came calling for Drunken. Might actually force him out of the club, which can only be a good thing. Knowing them, though, they'd probably sack him as manager and immediately reinstate him as first team coach. They can't face existence without him.

That said, can you imagine them turning on him, of all people? Imagine some lard arse blue jabbing his finger at Ferguson and yelling at him from the crowd? Big Dunc would likely plough right into the stands to clobber the guy. ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:38:52 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,945
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5964 on: Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm »
So, having sacked everyone, the manager, assistant manager, first team coach, the senior analyst, head of sports science, and the first team rehabilitation coach hired just a couple of months ago, the only man to have survived the cull is Big Dunc. This is absolutely shockingly hilarious, and quite the shambles.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/17/relegation-fears-will-grow-for-everton-unless-moshiri-learns-from-mistakes
Logged

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5965 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm
So....Simeone isn't under consideration this time?

nah hes not good enough for them
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,433
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5966 on: Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:15:59 pm
They're all absolutely desperate for Kovac on GOT and convinced he's the second coming and the man to bring them success.

He'd be an interesting choice but he's just been sacked from Monaco and didn't really work out for him at Bayern so not sure where the messiah halo comes from there.

His time at Bayern shouldn't be looked too deeply into regards a club like Everton being after him!  Seems plenty think his sacking at Monaco was really harsh too.
Decent article on it here:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/10/monaco-sack-niko-kovac-unforced-error-ligue-1

He got a ridiculous amount of unwarranted stick for his time at Bayern. His biggest mistake was that he tried to imprint his ideas on the team without any sort of adaptability, and the players who rule the roost there ddint take kindly to it. They just wanted a coach to take the back seat, and let them loose basically, which they then got in Flick.  And its never easy taking on a job when everyone knows you wherent even who they wanted in the first place.

But if he went to Everton, hed likely be hounded out in 12 months anyway, theyd whinge about the style of play, theyd whinge because theyd not get instant results. 

He can do far better than that shitshow.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,730
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5967 on: Yesterday at 10:54:23 pm »
Thinking Ole might be up to it. Him and dunc would probably get along famously.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,602
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5968 on: Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:46:27 pm
His time at Bayern shouldn't be looked too deeply into regards a club like Everton being after him!  Seems plenty think his sacking at Monaco was really harsh too.
Decent article on it here:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/10/monaco-sack-niko-kovac-unforced-error-ligue-1

He got a ridiculous amount of unwarranted stick for his time at Bayern. His biggest mistake was that he tried to imprint his ideas on the team without any sort of adaptability, and the players who rule the roost there ddint take kindly to it. They just wanted a coach to take the back seat, and let them loose basically, which they then got in Flick.  And its never easy taking on a job when everyone knows you wherent even who they wanted in the first place.

But if he went to Everton, hed likely be hounded out in 12 months anyway, theyd whinge about the style of play, theyd whinge because theyd not get instant results. 

He can do far better than that shitshow.

Yeah, he'd be a good one for them to get, just a random one for them all to be desperate for when most of them wouldn't recognise him if they walked past him in the street. He's only really done it at Frankfurt though and for a couple of years.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,436
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5969 on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:21:42 pm
So....Simeone isn't under consideration this time?

Got beat by the RS mate, hes shit.  Not good enough for the mighty Ev.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5970 on: Yesterday at 11:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm
FFFFFFFFDDD" border="0

Thank you for the artwork I was too lazy to do. 😃
Logged
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5971 on: Yesterday at 11:20:06 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:12:36 pm
That article quotes from the rag.


Apologies, did not notice in the text, I've cleaned it up and I'm going for a shower now.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5972 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm »

https://www.marca.com/en/football/international-football/2016/04/30/5724db9b22601dc9328b4681.html


It will take a bit of modifying and some extra plastic but I would think


Roberto, really sorry, we didn't really mean it. We think you are marvellous, please come back. That said, if you fuck up, we know where you live and we will make your life a living hell (again)


Anyway, as Potter's rejected them he's moving down the field, Rooney making most of the leader falling at the first. Just remember this is like the grand national and don't be surprised to see a few runners fall and someone come from the back, like the Spanish jockey last year who everyone thought had no chance.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:36:25 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5973 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
Quote from: AA1122 on Yesterday at 08:28:32 pm

...I don't really wish them any ill, they've had enough misery over my lifetime.

It's all self inflicted though. They are reaping what they've sown.

The ill will and ridicule they attract these days is well earned and richly deserved.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5974 on: Today at 12:05:52 am »
Quote from: thegoodfella on Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm
So, having sacked everyone, the manager, assistant manager, first team coach, the senior analyst, head of sports science, and the first team rehabilitation coach hired just a couple of months ago, the only man to have survived the cull is Big Dunc. This is absolutely shockingly hilarious, and quite the shambles.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/17/relegation-fears-will-grow-for-everton-unless-moshiri-learns-from-mistakes
If I had to bet between a cockroach and Duncan Ferguson surviving a nuclear blast, my money would be on Ferguson.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,279
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5975 on: Today at 12:33:06 am »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,144
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5976 on: Today at 07:29:35 am »
They should absolutely get Dunc in. Just embody what they already are stop pretending they're not just a bunch of thugs on the pitch.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,128
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5977 on: Today at 07:35:57 am »
Anthony Gordon in the Echo

In spite of Evertons struggles as a team so far this term, its been a real breakthrough season for Gordon and the winger has thanked Rafa Benitez for being the manager who has handed him his chance, believing the Spaniards attention to detail has been a significant factor in aiding his progress.

He said: You definitely learn a lot through working with Rafa Benitez.

Hes relentless on improving you. Its not that often that youll see a manager at that level given what hes achieved in his career, be so in detail and take the time every day to try and improve you.

Thats not just with me, thats with everyone. Thats the best thing I can say about him. For someone with such a high-profile, hes a really humble man who tries to improve you every day which some managers wouldnt.

Hes managed the top players in the world and he knows what works and what doesnt.

Just passing that information on to me and then me going out and doing it, you can clearly see the improvements that Ive been making this season.

Im worlds apart from where I was last year so hes clearly doing something right with my development.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5978 on: Today at 08:17:45 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:35:57 am
Anthony Gordon in the Echo

In spite of Evertons struggles as a team so far this term, its been a real breakthrough season for Gordon and the winger has thanked Rafa Benitez for being the manager who has handed him his chance, believing the Spaniards attention to detail has been a significant factor in aiding his progress.

He said: You definitely learn a lot through working with Rafa Benitez.

Hes relentless on improving you. Its not that often that youll see a manager at that level given what hes achieved in his career, be so in detail and take the time every day to try and improve you.

Thats not just with me, thats with everyone. Thats the best thing I can say about him. For someone with such a high-profile, hes a really humble man who tries to improve you every day which some managers wouldnt.

Hes managed the top players in the world and he knows what works and what doesnt.

Just passing that information on to me and then me going out and doing it, you can clearly see the improvements that Ive been making this season.

Im worlds apart from where I was last year so hes clearly doing something right with my development.

Would love to hear Richard Keys take on this
Logged
Believer

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5979 on: Today at 08:37:17 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
This is how Lil Miss Dynamite signs off her emails;

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale
MBE, DL, EdD, MBA, BA (Hons), FRSA.
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Everton Football Club

 ;D ;D

Not at all full of herself.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,763
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5980 on: Today at 08:38:44 am »
Everton manager: so thats the game plan, lets stick to it and we should get a result

Everton manager leaves the room

Big Dunc: ok fuck what that foreigner said, cbs 20 yard deeper, CMs 20 yards higher, every other c*nt smash some c*nt
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,602
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5981 on: Today at 08:42:19 am »
Their finances are fucked: https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1483082730791391233

And they've got a stadium to finance.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,830
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5982 on: Today at 09:14:07 am »
Supposedly, the move for Martinez has stalled because of £2m compensation due to the Belgian FA.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,694
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5983 on: Today at 09:14:20 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
This is how Lil Miss Dynamite signs off her emails;

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale
MBE, DL, EdD, MBA, BA (Hons), FRSA.
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Everton Football Club

 ;D ;D
Always makes me laugh when people put their degrees on their emails, as if its some exclusive club that nobody else in that field has or is capable of getting. Might as well put your swimming certificate.  MBE I can understand but the rest? Smacks of someone up their own arse.

For someone with an MBA, they seem to know fuck all about business so it can't be that.

Master of Booing Administration?
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5984 on: Today at 09:23:59 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
This is how Lil Miss Dynamite signs off her emails;

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale
MBE, DL, EdD, MBA, BA (Hons), FRSA.
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Everton Football Club

 ;D ;D

What no Blue Peter Badge or School Prefect?!
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,017
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5985 on: Today at 09:26:50 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 09:47:32 pm
This is how Lil Miss Dynamite signs off her emails;

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale
MBE, DL, EdD, MBA, BA (Hons), FRSA.
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Everton Football Club

 ;D ;D

There's a section of our graduate intake each year that do this.

I'm utterly baffled that they seem to think they are the only people in a huge global bank with a degree.

Also reminds me of Rimmer in Red Dwarf putting BSC, SSC on letters.

Bronze Swimming Certificate, Silver Swimming Certificate.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,621
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5986 on: Today at 09:35:28 am »
As a fellow BA (Hons) legend I always chuckle when I see it too. From memory it was pretty hard not to get the (Hons) bit; I certainly gave it my best shot.

I got my Gold Arrow at Cubs, might stick that on the bottom of my work email.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5987 on: Today at 09:42:18 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:17:45 am
Would love to hear Richard Keys take on this
Working with players to improve them?
Nah, boring that. Why would you spend time doing that when you could be playing golf with keysey and grayey? That's what proper managers do, not the hard work of actually coaching footballers.

Apart from being a threat to Fergie's hegemony, and don't forget Fergie was friends with everybody in football until they became a threat to him; it wouldn't surprise me if another reason Keys hates Rafa was maybe rafa wanted nothing to do with the self created circus of Sky.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5988 on: Today at 09:44:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:35:28 am
As a fellow BA (Hons) legend I always chuckle when I see it too. From memory it was pretty hard not to get the (Hons) bit; I certainly gave it my best shot.

I got my Gold Arrow at Cubs, might stick that on the bottom of my work email.
It's harder not to get it deffo.
Is it right that her Professorship is an honorary one from Hope?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 145 146 147 148 149 [150]   Go Up
« previous next »
 