They're all absolutely desperate for Kovac on GOT and convinced he's the second coming and the man to bring them success.



He'd be an interesting choice but he's just been sacked from Monaco and didn't really work out for him at Bayern so not sure where the messiah halo comes from there.



His time at Bayern shouldn't be looked too deeply into regards a club like Everton being after him! Seems plenty think his sacking at Monaco was really harsh too.Decent article on it here:He got a ridiculous amount of unwarranted stick for his time at Bayern. His biggest mistake was that he tried to imprint his ideas on the team without any sort of adaptability, and the players who rule the roost there ddint take kindly to it. They just wanted a coach to take the back seat, and let them loose basically, which they then got in Flick. And its never easy taking on a job when everyone knows you wherent even who they wanted in the first place.But if he went to Everton, hed likely be hounded out in 12 months anyway, theyd whinge about the style of play, theyd whinge because theyd not get instant results.He can do far better than that shitshow.