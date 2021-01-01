« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 315204 times)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5960 on: Today at 10:05:42 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:49:11 pm
Neanderthals evolved, Duncan Disorderly certainly has not.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5961 on: Today at 10:15:59 pm »
They're all absolutely desperate for Kovac on GOT and convinced he's the second coming and the man to bring them success.

He'd be an interesting choice but he's just been sacked from Monaco and didn't really work out for him at Bayern so not sure where the messiah halo comes from there.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5962 on: Today at 10:21:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:15:59 pm
They're all absolutely desperate for Kovac on GOT and convinced he's the second coming and the man to bring them success.

He'd be an interesting choice but he's just been sacked from Monaco and didn't really work out for him at Bayern so not sure where the messiah halo comes from there.

So....Simeone isn't under consideration this time?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5963 on: Today at 10:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:44:35 pm
Richard Keys calling out Benitez for having no decency. https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/richard-keys-rafa-benitez-everton-22776642

Richard Keys!

Why the Echo chose to give him oxygen is beyond me.

EDIT: Personally I'd love to see Ferguson get the job. Not because he'd get them relegated - although that is a realistic delight - but when things go tits up, how much backing do the fans give him? 

He's one of their own, apparently - as blue as they get. I think their reality would come crashing down when the inevitable boot came calling for Drunken. Might actually force him out of the club, which can only be a good thing. Knowing them, though, they'd probably sack him as manager and immediately reinstate him as first team coach. They can't face existence without him.

That said, can you imagine them turning on him, of all people? Imagine some lard arse blue jabbing his finger at Ferguson and yelling at him from the crowd? Big Dunc would likely plough right into the stands to clobber the guy. ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:38:52 pm by Red Berry »
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 10:37:23 pm »
So, having sacked everyone, the manager, assistant manager, first team coach, the senior analyst, head of sports science, and the first team rehabilitation coach hired just a couple of months ago, the only man to have survived the cull is Big Dunc. This is absolutely shockingly hilarious, and quite the shambles.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/17/relegation-fears-will-grow-for-everton-unless-moshiri-learns-from-mistakes
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 10:39:55 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:21:42 pm
So....Simeone isn't under consideration this time?

nah hes not good enough for them
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 10:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:15:59 pm
They're all absolutely desperate for Kovac on GOT and convinced he's the second coming and the man to bring them success.

He'd be an interesting choice but he's just been sacked from Monaco and didn't really work out for him at Bayern so not sure where the messiah halo comes from there.

His time at Bayern shouldn't be looked too deeply into regards a club like Everton being after him!  Seems plenty think his sacking at Monaco was really harsh too.
Decent article on it here:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/10/monaco-sack-niko-kovac-unforced-error-ligue-1

He got a ridiculous amount of unwarranted stick for his time at Bayern. His biggest mistake was that he tried to imprint his ideas on the team without any sort of adaptability, and the players who rule the roost there ddint take kindly to it. They just wanted a coach to take the back seat, and let them loose basically, which they then got in Flick.  And its never easy taking on a job when everyone knows you wherent even who they wanted in the first place.

But if he went to Everton, hed likely be hounded out in 12 months anyway, theyd whinge about the style of play, theyd whinge because theyd not get instant results. 

He can do far better than that shitshow.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 10:54:23 pm »
Thinking Ole might be up to it. Him and dunc would probably get along famously.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 11:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:46:27 pm
His time at Bayern shouldn't be looked too deeply into regards a club like Everton being after him!  Seems plenty think his sacking at Monaco was really harsh too.
Decent article on it here:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/10/monaco-sack-niko-kovac-unforced-error-ligue-1

He got a ridiculous amount of unwarranted stick for his time at Bayern. His biggest mistake was that he tried to imprint his ideas on the team without any sort of adaptability, and the players who rule the roost there ddint take kindly to it. They just wanted a coach to take the back seat, and let them loose basically, which they then got in Flick.  And its never easy taking on a job when everyone knows you wherent even who they wanted in the first place.

But if he went to Everton, hed likely be hounded out in 12 months anyway, theyd whinge about the style of play, theyd whinge because theyd not get instant results. 

He can do far better than that shitshow.

Yeah, he'd be a good one for them to get, just a random one for them all to be desperate for when most of them wouldn't recognise him if they walked past him in the street.
Logged
