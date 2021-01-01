I hated Hodgson from the start but at the game he actually got a fair deal. Wolves at home he got "Hodgson for England" and his last game at Blackburn was toxic. Would have got nasty had he stayed much longer.



Hodgson took a pretty strong squad and destroyed its moral with Jurassic tactics.Look at the difference in Kennys first league game. Suddenly the same team was playing good football.Everyone wanted Hodgson to succeed when appointed. No one was calling him a fat English librarian or putting offensive banners on his neighbours gates. He however, slagged us off for not understanding his genius and questioning his knowledge.Rafa was doomed from the start. He walked into a disaster. The fans didnt want him because he was once Liverpool manager. They were waiting for the slightest sign of trouble, and they undermined the team at every turn. Their boos for Rafa should not disguise the boos for the team over the past years. Ancelotti was lucky there were no fans in Goodison for most of his tenure. His home record was not good.Rafa took on a technically poor, bloated and mismatched squad, that was one year older and less able. He refreshed it with two bargains, but was never going to win over the fans. I heard one call Townsend crap because he has always been crap, as if they somehow were being short changed. Only crap players will go there. James was called world class whilst he was there. He hardly played due to swollen balls, fatigue and indifference. He fucked off early to the Copa and they cut him a free pass. He was just as shite as Bolasie.Rafa was never going to succeed there, but maybe he has highlighted the problems they have and started them on a path that might lead to them sorting themselves out.That said, the next manager wont be given any slack either.