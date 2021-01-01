« previous next »
Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards

JRed

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5800 on: Today at 09:18:45 am
As much as I want Newcastle to go down, I would prefer Everton to finally be flushed.
Newcastles route to success is inevitable , relegation will just delay it. However if Everton go down, they could very well be stuck outside the PL for a very long time. We could then be spared all their toxic shite around derby time.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5801 on: Today at 09:32:02 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 06:41:46 pm
My missus and a few other blues that were sensible about the whole thing have lost their shit, blaming him for everything.

You try and point out that their policy of sacking manager after manager after manager and signing shite after more shite isn't his fault, but apparantly it is.

So...

... signing more shite and sacking manager after manager to come.

They are going down I reckon.
BarryCrocker

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5802 on: Today at 09:40:31 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:11:01 am
That comment from them "What would Everton do" just gets funnier and funnier.

When you have a decision to make, ask yourself what Everton would do and do the opposite.

Should mock up some t-shirts with WWEd
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5803 on: Today at 09:41:04 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 09:16:40 am
Not all those ex-managers can have been so bad can they? The jobs many of them are doing now suggests not. I can't be arsed looking at their forums, but have any of them joined the dots yet?

Jonathan Wilson's article linked here had some good advice which was basically accept your place in the food chain and build from there.



They'll never accept it because they have this weird idea that they're somehow better than us, it's just that the results on the pitch aren't showing it.
Mighty_Red

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5804 on: Today at 09:49:30 am
Is Moshiri the modern day Monty Brewster? He's been given £1bn by his Ucle Uzzy which he has to waste and not own anything at the end in order to win the big prize? 7 months of Rafa has to be the rare stamp scene!

Capon, do your worst ;D
12C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5805 on: Today at 09:54:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:29:54 am
I hated Hodgson from the start but at the game he actually got a fair deal. Wolves at home he got "Hodgson for England" and his last game at Blackburn was toxic. Would have got nasty had he stayed much longer.

Hodgson took a pretty strong squad and destroyed its moral with Jurassic tactics.
Look at the difference in Kennys first league game. Suddenly the same team was playing good football.
Everyone wanted Hodgson to succeed when appointed. No one was calling him a fat English librarian or putting offensive banners on his neighbours gates. He however, slagged us off for not understanding his genius and questioning his knowledge.

Rafa was doomed from the start. He walked into a disaster. The fans didnt want him because he was once Liverpool manager. They were waiting for the slightest sign of trouble, and they undermined the team at every turn. Their boos for Rafa should not disguise the boos for the team over the past years. Ancelotti was lucky there were no fans in Goodison for most of his tenure. His home record was not good.
Rafa took on a technically poor, bloated and mismatched squad, that was one year older and less able. He refreshed it with two bargains, but was never going to win over the fans. I heard one call Townsend crap because he has always been crap, as if they somehow were being short changed. Only crap players will go there. James was called world class whilst he was there. He hardly played due to swollen balls, fatigue and indifference. He fucked off early to the Copa and they cut him a free pass. He was just as shite as Bolasie.
Rafa was never going to succeed there, but maybe he has highlighted the problems they have and started them on a path that might lead to them sorting themselves out.
That said, the next manager wont be given any slack either.
courty61

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5806 on: Today at 10:07:44 am
I probably mentioned this on this board or the previous one.

But I went to a sportsman's dinner in December 2019, which was just before Ancelloti was appointed, Dunc was in interim charge after Silva had been sacked. It was the day before Duncs 1st game.

Ronnie Goodlass was there doing a speech.

All he kept on going on about what that he hopes Dunc gets the wound up and the lads get stuck in. That's what we want to see etc etc. Solves everything apparently
Lycan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5807 on: Today at 10:10:30 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:32:02 am
They are going down I reckon.

Here's hoping.
Lycan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5808 on: Today at 10:13:42 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:07:44 am
I probably mentioned this on this board or the previous one.

But I went to a sportsman's dinner in December 2019, which was just before Ancelloti was appointed, Dunc was in interim charge after Silva had been sacked. It was the day before Duncs 1st game.

Ronnie Goodlass was there doing a speech.

All he kept on going on about what that he hopes Dunc gets the wound up and the lads get stuck in. That's what we want to see etc etc. Solves everything apparently

It worked to be fair. They battered Chelsea that day. He did alright in his short spell. If he can get a bit of a honeymoon period going again, it might be enough to push them to safety given how bad the likes of Norwich, Burnley, Watford and Newcastle are.
Pistolero

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5809 on: Today at 10:14:13 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:07:44 am
I probably mentioned this on this board or the previous one.

But I went to a sportsman's dinner in December 2019, which was just before Ancelloti was appointed, Dunc was in interim charge after Silva had been sacked. It was the day before Duncs 1st game.

Ronnie Goodlass was there doing a speech.

All he kept on going on about what that he hopes Dunc gets the wound up and the lads get stuck in. That's what we want to see etc etc. Solves everything apparently

Goodlass basically regurgitates that speech every Saturday on Radio Merseyside.....he's the archetypal Evertonian...and an emblem of why they'll forever be trapped in their cage...perpetually running on their bitter blue wheel
thaddeus

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5810 on: Today at 10:17:37 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:07:44 am
I probably mentioned this on this board or the previous one.

But I went to a sportsman's dinner in December 2019, which was just before Ancelloti was appointed, Dunc was in interim charge after Silva had been sacked. It was the day before Duncs 1st game.

Ronnie Goodlass was there doing a speech.

All he kept on going on about what that he hopes Dunc gets the wound up and the lads get stuck in. That's what we want to see etc etc. Solves everything apparently
It worked for a very short period; two up front, early balls forward, scrapping for second balls.  The formula to defeating that 1990s football is well known now though and sure enough it was soon worked out.

Everton want to be dogs of war (/yard dogs) but also successful.  If only they could entice Simeone  ;D
12C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5811 on: Today at 10:22:47 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:07:44 am
I probably mentioned this on this board or the previous one.

But I went to a sportsman's dinner in December 2019, which was just before Ancelloti was appointed, Dunc was in interim charge after Silva had been sacked. It was the day before Duncs 1st game.

Ronnie Goodlass was there doing a speech.

All he kept on going on about what that he hopes Dunc gets the wound up and the lads get stuck in. That's what we want to see etc etc. Solves everything apparently

Aesop told the tale of the fox who lost his tail.
He tried to persuade all the other foxes that it was a good look.
Everton look shit by comparison with other footballing sides like Liverpool. So they want to kick fuck out of good sides  to bring them down to the same level as Everton.
We saw that with Royal and his yard dogs of war. He won a cup with Mike Walkers team, and then nearly took them down.  I remember being told at the time by a blue that Liverpool fans think their team is something special when they are as shite as us. I also recall a Derby at Anfield around that time when they simply kicked fuck out of McManaman amongst others and got away with a draw. Ive seen some shite Everton side over the years, but they rejoiced in stopping us by thuggery. They were delirious because they stopped us from winning, I think the malaise took root at that time. Moyes stoked it up and played up to the crowd but it started under Royle. Yet they think they should be somehow dining at the top table.
 
Simplexity

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5812 on: Today at 10:23:37 am
Unfortunately they are not going down, not when Norwich, Burnley and Watford are in the league.
Red_Mist

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5813 on: Today at 10:27:39 am
Bit late to Capons banner, but the small print just absolutely slayed me :lmao :lmao

Thanks mate, needed a laugh like that!
rob1966

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5814 on: Today at 10:28:39 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:23:37 am
Unfortunately they are not going down, not when Norwich, Burnley and Watford are in the league.

I want Newcastle to disappear for at least a season, horrible c*nts
Pistolero

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5815 on: Today at 10:42:24 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:22:47 am
Aesop told the tale of the fox who lost his tail.
He tried to persuade all the other foxes that it was a good look.
Everton look shit by comparison with other footballing sides like Liverpool. So they want to kick fuck out of good sides  to bring them down to the same level as Everton.
We saw that with Royal and his yard dogs of war. He won a cup with Mike Walkers team, and then nearly took them down.  I remember being told at the time by a blue that Liverpool fans think their team is something special when they are as shite as us. I also recall a Derby at Anfield around that time when they simply kicked fuck out of McManaman amongst others and got away with a draw. Ive seen some shite Everton side over the years, but they rejoiced in stopping us by thuggery. They were delirious because they stopped us from winning, I think the malaise took root at that time. Moyes stoked it up and played up to the crowd but it started under Royle. Yet they think they should be somehow dining at the top table.


They're already screaming for and demanding that kind of shithouse thug, season-ending-tackle performance against SG's Villa on Saturday...Nil Satis Nisi Optimum eh?
Fromola

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5816 on: Today at 10:42:42 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:07:44 am
I probably mentioned this on this board or the previous one.

But I went to a sportsman's dinner in December 2019, which was just before Ancelloti was appointed, Dunc was in interim charge after Silva had been sacked. It was the day before Duncs 1st game.

Ronnie Goodlass was there doing a speech.

All he kept on going on about what that he hopes Dunc gets the wound up and the lads get stuck in. That's what we want to see etc etc. Solves everything apparently

Goodlass was on Merseyside phone in after the game on Saturday. Some blue rang in and said "we need to buy a Lee Carsley more than anything, someone who'll kick you up in the air" and Goodlass (who i'd never heard of before) was agreeing with him.

School of Science.
harleydanger

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5817 on: Today at 10:46:08 am
Rooney getting them relegated would be marvellous.

Wed have two broken legs if we played them though
Fromola

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5818 on: Today at 10:47:42 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:23:37 am
Unfortunately they are not going down, not when Norwich, Burnley and Watford are in the league.

We've got Everton last home game of the season. Sending them down would be bliss.

No chance they go down though realistically. They're a mess but they've got more enough there to grind a few wins out and there's a lot of shit below them. If they get the next appointment wrong and 2 of the bottom 4 can go on a run then they'll be in trouble. It's a big if though.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5819 on: Today at 10:48:29 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:23:37 am
Unfortunately they are not going down, not when Norwich, Burnley and Watford are in the league.

The Watford that beat them 5-2 at the Pit?

That Watford? :D
