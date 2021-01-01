« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 309054 times)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:36:33 pm
Ah - you seem to be mind reading.

I hate to break it to you DS, Rafa has previous for happily ruffling feathers in favour of how he thinks things should be done, before, during and after LFC. He went to Chelsea, won a UEFA Cup, got binned, got slated from start to finish, and cared not one jot (its a lovely quality and hes a lovely man - since LFC I think Newcastles been the only job that really moved him).

Rafa always does the job to the best of his ability, but he wont be surprised hes been sacked, and hell have negotiated his severance terms before he signed if he had any sense. :wave

I'm not, hence the question Roy. ;)

I think that the perception of him taking the job knowing he couldn't make a success of it and that he won't be hurting after being fired is wide of the mark irrespective of the monetary compensation.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm
I'm sure he's sat next to his phone awaiting their call.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Does he still have the house in the area?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Brown shoes? You must be fucking joking son?

I remember very well those derbies at Anfield, unbelievable nights (not the fucking Yagjelka one  ;D)

Bring him back. That last one was comic stuff. I remember Sakho got one at the Kop a week after scoring against Dortmund  :lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Its such a toxic fan culture there, a cesspit brimming with absolute hatred. When we were in a shit situation with Hodgson it never went to such depths - instead it all went gallows humour with videos like the surreal Roy Hodgsons walkabout doing the rounds. Sure there was effing and blinding but not fans invading the pitch to get at the manager.

He never stood a chance. He had a good start, but any little opportunity to spew their bile and they were going to take it. That stuff is insidious so no wonder the mood was so low. The club deserve everything they get with that kind of supporter attitudes.

Fans make a huge difference. Theyre largely in the terrible state they are in for that fanbase negativity and hatred.
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm
Its such a toxic fan culture there, a cesspit brimming with absolute hatred. When we were in a shit situation with Hodgson it never went to such depths - instead it all went gallows humour with videos like the surreal Roy Hodgsons walkabout doing the rounds. Sure there was effing and blinding but not fans invading the pitch to get at the manager.

He never stood a chance. He had a good start, but any little opportunity to spew their bile and they were going to take it. That stuff is insidious so no wonder the mood was so low. The club deserve everything they get with that kind of supporter attitudes.

Fans make a huge difference. Theyre largely in the terrible state they are in for that fanbase negativity and hatred.
I dunno mate, I really did hate Hodgson..
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm
I'm not, hence the question Roy. ;)

I think that the perception of him taking the job knowing he couldn't make a success of it and that he won't be hurting after being fired is wide of the mark irrespective of the monetary compensation.

I don't. But it's all about opinions innit? Here's his.



"We knew it wouldn't be easy"... "it'd be a big challenge"... "it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task"... "the financial situation and the injuries that followed made things even harder"... "circumstances have determined the results"... "it won't be possible to continue this project".

Lovely stuff... but reading between the lines he started out with a fair idea, then found out it was worse than he thought. You don't have to be Lt Colombo do you?

I heard Warnock and Murphy on 5 Live talking about him just after our game and they clearly can't stand him - it made me switch the radio off - but he takes all that in his stride. He never takes it personally - that 'circumstances have determined the results' shows you he believes he did things the right way, and I think that's the only thing he could possibly feel bad about there - if he felt he hadn't done the job the right way.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:04:19 pm
Just got round to reading their statement.  No actual words of thanks, good wishes or anything for him. 

Classy as always.

Noticed that myself, very unusual to see such thoughtless 'official' statement from a 'professional' club. They really are now in a race to the bottom, not just in football terms but as you say class terms too.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
I don't. But it's all about opinions innit? Here's his.



"We knew it wouldn't be easy"... "it'd be a big challenge"... "it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task"... "the financial situation and the injuries that followed made things even harder"... "circumstances have determined the results"... "it won't be possible to continue this project".

Lovely stuff... but reading between the lines he started out with a fair idea, then found out it was worse than he thought. You don't have to be Lt Colombo do you?

I heard Warnock and Murphy on 5 Live talking about him just after our game and they clearly can't stand him - it made me switch the radio off - but he takes all that in his stride. He never takes it personally - that 'circumstances have determined the results' shows you he believes he did things the right way, and I think that's the only thing he could possibly feel bad about there - if he felt he hadn't done the job the right way.



He sounds in that statement like there's a simmering annoyance bubbling underneath, and it's hard to blame him.

From the outside, it seems to me thst he's gone in there and tried to shake up the way they operate, from the backroom and recruitment, to on-field tactics. On the field, some players obviously had an issue, and Digne was probably Mr Awkward #1. Injuries by have also undoubtedly contributed.

But regardless, any fundamental shift in playing style is going to take time to bed in.

And time is something a manager is never going to get from these embittered clowns that comprises most of their fanbase.

So unless the blueshite fantacists are right and Uncle Uzzy steps out of the shadows waving a £1bn cheque, they're going to keep on repeating the same mistake over and over with a new manager every six to eighteen months (firing him before he can make the necessary transformations, then bringing in someone new to start the process again)

In the meantime, they can continue to be our court jester.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
I think 'to those fans' speaks volumes.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
Noticed that myself, very unusual to see such thoughtless 'official' statement from a 'professional' club. They really are now in a race to the bottom, not just in football terms but as you say class terms too.

It was frankly disgraceful from the standard of any professional organisation.  Utter wankers from top to bottom. 

I hope that bottom is where they end up and the blue turd is finally flushed.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
Has to be a red on a windup about ZZ. Has to be.

Hard to top, if so...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
time for the bitter racists to be flushed down to the lower leagues, Watford need to start picking up points.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:29:15 pm
I dunno mate, I really did hate Hodgson..

oh mate, dont get me started on the owl - been a red since shanks and hodgson was my lowest point (especially when you factor in our owners at the time), still irked he's on our books historically as one of our managers - but as much as we wanted him gone, we sang 'hodgson for england', a very different approach to the toxicity that infects the other side

being that toxic isn't only bad for your club but for your health, literally, but they never learn and it appears their default setting

of course it isn't every blue but it's enough that perceptions are created
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:23:52 pm
It was frankly disgraceful from the standard of any professional organisation.  Utter wankers from top to bottom. 

I hope that bottom is where they end up and the blue turd is finally flushed.

Almost looks like someone has written the statement in anger.


Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as First Team manager.

Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the Club with immediate effect.

An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2451049/benitez-departs-as-everton-manager

I never wanted him to go there and thought he showed poor judgement taking the job and in a way I'm quite glad it's over for him. However I've no doubt that once he went there he would have given his best and have been determined to make a success of it and grafted like mad. That obviously hasn't been valued over there and they are probably just pissed off that they've wasted yet more millions rather than looking at themselves as the root cause of the problems.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
BORIS FOR EVERTON
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
I'd rather Newcastle went down than Everton :)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm
I'd rather Newcastle went down than Everton :)

Me too.

And if they take burnley with them, jobs a goodun.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:48:39 pm
'Removal of Benítez will not solve all of Evertons deep-lying problems'

The Goodison Park club is locked in a spiral of negativity and more change is required if they are to prosper

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/16/removal-of-benitez-will-not-solve-all-of-evertons-deep-lying-problems


a snippet...

'Perhaps the strangest aspect of Rafa Benítezs time at Everton is how well it began. He may have been sacked after a dismal run of one win in 13 league games, but after seven league games Everton had 14 points, a better start than theyd had last season, when everybody was cooing about Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodríguez.'


"But until there is a clear vision it is hard to see how Everton move forward, and that begins with an acceptance of their place in the world."

Yeah good luck with that

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Yeah, full on in the Newcastle need to go down no matter what even if that means Everton stay up.  With that said there is almost no way possible that whoever they appoint it won't turn into a total clown show. I'm just praying for Dunc but if it's Rooney ever better.  Can't wait either way.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Bill/Mosh: So we've decided that as you are one of the top managers to give you the chance to manage our great club


Anyone: So what is the transfer budget?


Bill/Mosh: You can every penny of the money you get for Rondon to spend




There are only 3 types of manager who would take on EFC


The blindly loyal (Rooney/Ferguson)
Those interested in swelling their pension post for a short period of work (a la Ancelotti)
Idiots

Why would Graham Potter give up Brighton for Everton, thought I'd never hear that sentence
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm
Me too.

And if they take burnley with them, jobs a goodun.
All 3 would be perfect
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:40:55 am
There are only 3 types of manager who would take on EFC

The blindly loyal (Rooney/Ferguson)
Those interested in swelling their pension post for a short period of work (a la Ancelotti)
Idiots

Why would Graham Potter give up Brighton for Everton, thought I'd never hear that sentence


That's like 80% of managers.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Thank fuck he left before he took charge of a Merseyside Derby at Anfield

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:26:10 pm
It's a rudderless ship, isn't it.

Surely they must have talked recently and come to the conclusion that Rafa was on the brink unless he pulled it around very, very quickly. If so, why on earth would they sell a player that they seem to rate, especially knowing full well that if they lost to Norwich it would be goodbye Rafa?

The dice was in mid air, so you'd at least think they'd have waited to see how it landed before making any big decisions on players. As you said, it's one panic after another with them. No thought, just panic and kneejerk reaction.

They always wanted to be like Man United. Now they are.
To misquote Julius Caeser. the die was cast as soon as he crossed the Booo-bicon. He came, he saw, he laughed his head off and booked a cruise in January.

Though I imagine from an Ev fan point of view it was more a case of Veni, Vidi, Vichy rather than Vici  ;)


Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm
I'm sure he's sat next to his phone awaiting their call.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Maybe when he [Zidane] was buying a house on Merseyside all those years ago he was playing the long game? "Alors, one day ze Ev will call me, and I will be ready. Pret a manager!"
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
Has to be a red on a windup about ZZ. Has to be.

Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm
Hard to top, if so...
I think the story has legs...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:08:11 pm
Director of Medical, Head of Recruitment, Manager of Scouting, Director of Football, Digne and the manager all gone in 6 months

Huge rebuilding job now.

Maybe that's why he was hired? To do a load of unpopular stuff and draw the heat from the board while they make a point of spending fuck all after wasting cash season on season?

Then again, I don't think there's that much joined up thinking going at Everton.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Do other clubs still think to themselves What would the Everton board do , as they always get it right?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Their love for all things united, it has to be Ole for the new manager, surely? That'd be quite the coup.
