I don't. But it's all about opinions innit? Here's his.
"We knew it wouldn't be easy"... "it'd be a big challenge"... "it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task"... "the financial situation and the injuries that followed made things even harder"... "circumstances have determined the results"... "it won't be possible to continue this project".
Lovely stuff... but reading between the lines he started out with a fair idea, then found out it was worse than he thought. You don't have to be Lt Colombo do you?
I heard Warnock and Murphy on 5 Live talking about him just after our game and they clearly can't stand him - it made me switch the radio off - but he takes all that in his stride. He never takes it personally - that 'circumstances have determined the results' shows you he believes he did things the right way, and I think that's the only thing he could possibly feel bad about there - if he felt he hadn't done the job the right way.
He sounds in that statement like there's a simmering annoyance bubbling underneath, and it's hard to blame him.
From the outside, it seems to me thst he's gone in there and tried to shake up the way they operate, from the backroom and recruitment, to on-field tactics. On the field, some players obviously had an issue, and Digne was probably Mr Awkward #1. Injuries by have also undoubtedly contributed.
But regardless, any fundamental shift in playing style is going to take time to bed in.
And time is something a manager is never going to get from these embittered clowns that comprises most of their fanbase.
So unless the blueshite fantacists are right and Uncle Uzzy steps out of the shadows waving a £1bn cheque, they're going to keep on repeating the same mistake over and over with a new manager every six to eighteen months (firing him before he can make the necessary transformations, then bringing in someone new to start the process again)
In the meantime, they can continue to be our court jester.