Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 308278 times)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:36:33 pm
Ah - you seem to be mind reading.

I hate to break it to you DS, Rafa has previous for happily ruffling feathers in favour of how he thinks things should be done, before, during and after LFC. He went to Chelsea, won a UEFA Cup, got binned, got slated from start to finish, and cared not one jot (its a lovely quality and hes a lovely man - since LFC I think Newcastles been the only job that really moved him).

Rafa always does the job to the best of his ability, but he wont be surprised hes been sacked, and hell have negotiated his severance terms before he signed if he had any sense. :wave

I'm not, hence the question Roy. ;)

I think that the perception of him taking the job knowing he couldn't make a success of it and that he won't be hurting after being fired is wide of the mark irrespective of the monetary compensation.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:51:45 pm
I'm sure he's sat next to his phone awaiting their call.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Does he still have the house in the area?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5762 on: Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm »
Brown shoes? You must be fucking joking son?

I remember very well those derbies at Anfield, unbelievable nights (not the fucking Yagjelka one  ;D)

Bring him back. That last one was comic stuff. I remember Sakho got one at the Kop a week after scoring against Dortmund  :lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm »
Its such a toxic fan culture there, a cesspit brimming with absolute hatred. When we were in a shit situation with Hodgson it never went to such depths - instead it all went gallows humour with videos like the surreal Roy Hodgsons walkabout doing the rounds. Sure there was effing and blinding but not fans invading the pitch to get at the manager.

He never stood a chance. He had a good start, but any little opportunity to spew their bile and they were going to take it. That stuff is insidious so no wonder the mood was so low. The club deserve everything they get with that kind of supporter attitudes.

Fans make a huge difference. Theyre largely in the terrible state they are in for that fanbase negativity and hatred.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5764 on: Yesterday at 10:29:15 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:22:31 pm
Its such a toxic fan culture there, a cesspit brimming with absolute hatred. When we were in a shit situation with Hodgson it never went to such depths - instead it all went gallows humour with videos like the surreal Roy Hodgsons walkabout doing the rounds. Sure there was effing and blinding but not fans invading the pitch to get at the manager.

He never stood a chance. He had a good start, but any little opportunity to spew their bile and they were going to take it. That stuff is insidious so no wonder the mood was so low. The club deserve everything they get with that kind of supporter attitudes.

Fans make a huge difference. Theyre largely in the terrible state they are in for that fanbase negativity and hatred.
I dunno mate, I really did hate Hodgson..
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5765 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm
I'm not, hence the question Roy. ;)

I think that the perception of him taking the job knowing he couldn't make a success of it and that he won't be hurting after being fired is wide of the mark irrespective of the monetary compensation.

I don't. But it's all about opinions innit? Here's his.



"We knew it wouldn't be easy"... "it'd be a big challenge"... "it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task"... "the financial situation and the injuries that followed made things even harder"... "circumstances have determined the results"... "it won't be possible to continue this project".

Lovely stuff... but reading between the lines he started out with a fair idea, then found out it was worse than he thought. You don't have to be Lt Colombo do you?

I heard Warnock and Murphy on 5 Live talking about him just after our game and they clearly can't stand him - it made me switch the radio off - but he takes all that in his stride. He never takes it personally - that 'circumstances have determined the results' shows you he believes he did things the right way, and I think that's the only thing he could possibly feel bad about there - if he felt he hadn't done the job the right way.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5766 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 07:04:19 pm
Just got round to reading their statement.  No actual words of thanks, good wishes or anything for him. 

Classy as always.

Noticed that myself, very unusual to see such thoughtless 'official' statement from a 'professional' club. They really are now in a race to the bottom, not just in football terms but as you say class terms too.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5767 on: Yesterday at 11:22:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:32:13 pm
I don't. But it's all about opinions innit? Here's his.



"We knew it wouldn't be easy"... "it'd be a big challenge"... "it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task"... "the financial situation and the injuries that followed made things even harder"... "circumstances have determined the results"... "it won't be possible to continue this project".

Lovely stuff... but reading between the lines he started out with a fair idea, then found out it was worse than he thought. You don't have to be Lt Colombo do you?

I heard Warnock and Murphy on 5 Live talking about him just after our game and they clearly can't stand him - it made me switch the radio off - but he takes all that in his stride. He never takes it personally - that 'circumstances have determined the results' shows you he believes he did things the right way, and I think that's the only thing he could possibly feel bad about there - if he felt he hadn't done the job the right way.



He sounds in that statement like there's a simmering annoyance bubbling underneath, and it's hard to blame him.

From the outside, it seems to me thst he's gone in there and tried to shake up the way they operate, from the backroom and recruitment, to on-field tactics. On the field, some players obviously had an issue, and Digne was probably Mr Awkward #1. Injuries by have also undoubtedly contributed.

But regardless, any fundamental shift in playing style is going to take time to bed in.

And time is something a manager is never going to get from these embittered clowns that comprises most of their fanbase.

So unless the blueshite fantacists are right and Uncle Uzzy steps out of the shadows waving a £1bn cheque, they're going to keep on repeating the same mistake over and over with a new manager every six to eighteen months (firing him before he can make the necessary transformations, then bringing in someone new to start the process again)

In the meantime, they can continue to be our court jester.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5768 on: Yesterday at 11:23:18 pm »
I think 'to those fans' speaks volumes.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5769 on: Yesterday at 11:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
Noticed that myself, very unusual to see such thoughtless 'official' statement from a 'professional' club. They really are now in a race to the bottom, not just in football terms but as you say class terms too.

It was frankly disgraceful from the standard of any professional organisation.  Utter wankers from top to bottom. 

I hope that bottom is where they end up and the blue turd is finally flushed.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5770 on: Yesterday at 11:25:26 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 09:41:52 pm
Has to be a red on a windup about ZZ. Has to be.

Hard to top, if so...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5771 on: Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm »
time for the bitter racists to be flushed down to the lower leagues, Watford need to start picking up points.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5772 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:29:15 pm
I dunno mate, I really did hate Hodgson..

oh mate, dont get me started on the owl - been a red since shanks and hodgson was my lowest point (especially when you factor in our owners at the time), still irked he's on our books historically as one of our managers - but as much as we wanted him gone, we sang 'hodgson for england', a very different approach to the toxicity that infects the other side

being that toxic isn't only bad for your club but for your health, literally, but they never learn and it appears their default setting

of course it isn't every blue but it's enough that perceptions are created
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5773 on: Yesterday at 11:44:44 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 11:23:52 pm
It was frankly disgraceful from the standard of any professional organisation.  Utter wankers from top to bottom. 

I hope that bottom is where they end up and the blue turd is finally flushed.

Almost looks like someone has written the statement in anger.


Everton Football Club can confirm the departure of Rafael Benitez as First Team manager.

Benitez, who joined Everton in June 2021, has left the Club with immediate effect.

An update on a permanent replacement will be made in due course.

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2451049/benitez-departs-as-everton-manager

I never wanted him to go there and thought he showed poor judgement taking the job and in a way I'm quite glad it's over for him. However I've no doubt that once he went there he would have given his best and have been determined to make a success of it and grafted like mad. That obviously hasn't been valued over there and they are probably just pissed off that they've wasted yet more millions rather than looking at themselves as the root cause of the problems.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5774 on: Yesterday at 11:47:21 pm »
BORIS FOR EVERTON
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5775 on: Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm »
I'd rather Newcastle went down than Everton :)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5776 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:52:21 pm
I'd rather Newcastle went down than Everton :)

Me too.

And if they take burnley with them, jobs a goodun.
