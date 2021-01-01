I know this is probably a shot in the dark, and I'm not even totally sure about it myself, but would Zinedine Zidane be worth a shout until the end of the season? I kind of think that the players would be terrified of him, and he in turn wouldn't accept them not being able to pass a football.

Yeah, right

Although I'm sure him and Dunc would be a head butting scrap worth watching

Even more behind the idea of Gerrard giving them a real proper stuffing this weekend, 5-0 would be excellent now Rafa's gone