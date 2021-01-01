« previous next »
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5720 on: Today at 08:36:33 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:11:42 pm
Quite disrespectful in my opinion. Are you implying he went there for a payday knowing he was doomed to failure?

Ah - you seem to be mind reading.

I hate to break it to you DS, Rafa has previous for happily ruffling feathers in favour of how he thinks things should be done, before, during and after LFC. He went to Chelsea, won a UEFA Cup, got binned, got slated from start to finish, and cared not one jot (its a lovely quality and hes a lovely man - since LFC I think Newcastles been the only job that really moved him).

Rafa always does the job to the best of his ability, but he wont be surprised hes been sacked, and hell have negotiated his severance terms before he signed if he had any sense. :wave
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5721 on: Today at 08:37:14 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:34:17 pm
I would say it's a necessity for a manager to be hard nosed these days.
I would say that the previous c*nt owners we had and the way Rafa was treated by them would have made him hard nosed.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5722 on: Today at 08:38:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:34:17 pm
I would say it's a necessity for a manager to be hard nosed these days.

It wasnt a criticism of him. Theres a poster on here whos sort of a mate of his (or a mate of a mate) and hes one of the nicest men you could ever meet, apparently. I dont think theres any need to defend his honour - its beyond reproach - but he wont care too much about this I dont think.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5723 on: Today at 08:41:28 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:11:42 pm
Quite disrespectful in my opinion. Are you implying he went there for a payday knowing he was doomed to failure?

He must have known how unlikely it was to end well though, hes not a donut.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5724 on: Today at 08:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:37:14 pm
I would say that the previous c*nt owners we had and the way Rafa was treated by them would have made him hard nosed.

I think in life there are times when we all have to be hard-nosed from time to time. I don't see it necessarily as a bad thing depending on the circumstances.

Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:38:50 pm
It wasnt a criticism of him. Theres a poster on here whos sort of a mate of his (or a mate of a mate) and hes one of the nicest men you could ever meet, apparently. I dont think theres any need to defend his honour - its beyond reproach - but he wont care too much about this I dont think.

I understand your point. Rafa has never been anyone's fool as Hicks and Gillette found out.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 08:44:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:42:15 pm
I think in life there are times when we all have to be hard-nosed from time to time. I don't see it necessarily as a bad thing depending on the circumstances.


100%
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 08:48:34 pm »
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 08:48:39 pm »

'Removal of Benítez will not solve all of Evertons deep-lying problems'

The Goodison Park club is locked in a spiral of negativity and more change is required if they are to prosper

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jan/16/removal-of-benitez-will-not-solve-all-of-evertons-deep-lying-problems


a snippet...

'Perhaps the strangest aspect of Rafa Benítezs time at Everton is how well it began. He may have been sacked after a dismal run of one win in 13 league games, but after seven league games Everton had 14 points, a better start than theyd had last season, when everybody was cooing about Carlo Ancelotti and James Rodríguez.'



'Rafael Benitez: Sacked manager did not realise magnitude of Everton task':-

www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59532271

« Last Edit: Today at 09:01:03 pm by oojason »
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 08:49:00 pm »
From GOT


I know this is probably a shot in the dark, and I'm not even totally sure about it myself, but would Zinedine Zidane be worth a shout until the end of the season? I kind of think that the players would be terrified of him, and he in turn wouldn't accept them not being able to pass a football.

Yeah, right
Although I'm sure him and Dunc would be a head butting scrap worth watching

Even more behind the idea of Gerrard giving them a real proper stuffing this weekend, 5-0 would be excellent now Rafa's gone
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 08:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 08:49:00 pm
From GOT


I know this is probably a shot in the dark, and I'm not even totally sure about it myself, but would Zinedine Zidane be worth a shout until the end of the season? I kind of think that the players would be terrified of him, and he in turn wouldn't accept them not being able to pass a football.

Yeah, right
Although I'm sure him and Dunc would be a head butting scrap worth watching

I'm sure he's sat next to his phone awaiting their call.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 08:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:26:10 pm
It's a rudderless ship, isn't it.

Surely they must have talked recently and come to the conclusion that Rafa was on the brink unless he pulled it around very, very quickly. If so, why on earth would they sell a player that they seem to rate, especially knowing full well that if they lost to Norwich it would be goodbye Rafa?

The dice was in mid air, so you'd at least think they'd have waited to see how it landed before making any big decisions on players. As you said, it's one panic after another with them. No thought, just panic and kneejerk reaction.

They always wanted to be like Man United. Now they are.

I think there was a genuine appetite from the owners to keep him around long term and let him rebuild the club, but they just don't have the stones to stick with it through the bumps. As Rafa outlined in his goodbye, there were genuine reasons for their poor form that were out of his control, but they couldn't wait it out.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 08:55:19 pm »
Their engine is seized. They have four flat tyres. Cracked windscreen. Suspension is shot.

Everton: "Fuck it, let's change the steering wheel."
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 08:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:51:45 pm
I'm sure he's sat next to his phone awaiting their call.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

"Allo allo qui sis Zidane"

"Would you like to manage Everton"

'oooo?"
click
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 08:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:54:18 pm
I think there was a genuine appetite from the owners to keep him around long term and let him rebuild the club, but they just don't have the stones to stick with it through the bumps. As Rafa outlined in his goodbye, there were genuine reasons for their poor form that were out of his control, but they couldn't wait it out.


His good start managed to extract him from the former red state but 6 from 39 was untenable
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 08:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 08:49:00 pm
From GOT


I know this is probably a shot in the dark, and I'm not even totally sure about it myself, but would Zinedine Zidane be worth a shout until the end of the season? I kind of think that the players would be terrified of him, and he in turn wouldn't accept them not being able to pass a football.

Yeah, right
Although I'm sure him and Dunc would be a head butting scrap worth watching

Even more behind the idea of Gerrard giving them a real proper stuffing this weekend, 5-0 would be excellent now Rafa's gone
Fucking hell. Zinedine Zidane? As our own John Henry would say what are they smoking over there at Goodison?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 08:58:03 pm »
Zidane was born and bread to take the job at the boooulangerie
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 08:58:53 pm »
Classy as can be (they didn't deserve him at all):

"We knew it wouldn't be easy, and that it was a big challenge, both emotionally and in terms of sport. My love for this city, for Merseyside and its people, made me accept this challenge, but it is only when you are inside that you realise the magnitude of the task. From the very first day, my staff and myself worked as we always do, with commitment and full dedication, we didn't only have to get results, but we also had to win over people's hearts. However, the financial situation and then the injuries that followed made things even harder. I am convinced that we would have been better once the injured players were back and with the arrival of the new signings. The road to success isn't easy and sadly, nowadays in football there is a search for immediate results and there is always less and less patience; unfortunately circumstances have determined the results and it won't be possible to continue this project.

In any case, thank you to the Board, to the staff, to the players, and to those fans who have supported us during this time.

My best wishes for EFC.

Rafa Benítez."
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 08:59:48 pm »
If I were Rooney (god forbid) Id leave it to someone else to sort this mess out, knowing full well that the opportunity to manage to them will come up countless times in the future if he wants.

Hes doing a decent job at Derby and keeping a fairly low profile doing so. No idea why he would jump ship now.
