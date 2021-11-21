What kind of reception did Ballague expect when he wrote that tweet? He is giving Rafa more leeway than even the staunchest reds on here have given him for his job at Everton, that was never gonna play well.



Speak for yourself. Plenty of reds have been clearheaded enough to see that the problem there was not Rafa. 467 managers in six years or whatever it's been shows that.Balague is correct that if you want to get something worthwhile and meaningful out of a manager at a club that is in as bad a state as Everton is, you need to give him time, including putting up with those initial lows.That applies to Rafa as much as any other. Add in the toxicity at that dump from day one and nothing about this shambles says anythung meaningful about Rafa, or any of the other managers they've chewed through, but does say a lot of about the club and its incompetence, and about their delusional fans (not the decent ones)