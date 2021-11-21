« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 304387 times)

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm »
Hes got an enormous sack of cash for his trouble, and they appear more of a basket case than ever, so Agent Rafa: mission accomplished.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,225
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 05:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:58:18 pm
Guillem lived here for a decade as well when he moved from Spain and (like Rafa) he loves the city.
Ah yes, I just meant not born and bred here. Someone with wider perspectives.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 05:01:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:00:05 pm
that thread is awful.

This isnt an Everton fans thing, its an internet thing..

It's not an internet thing  It's societal.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,558
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 05:03:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:00:05 pm
that thread is awful.

This isnt an Everton fans thing, its an internet thing..

Yeah, I remember him annoyed that he got some stick when he was first to break the Torres transfer request to Chelsea (a case of shoot the messenger there from the usual Twitter idiots). A decade on and the platform is far more poisonous.

He touches on it though that there's some real toxicity within that support, their venom and hatred is something else.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 05:04:05 pm »
So they sell a player 72 hours before because he didnt get on with Rafa....then sack Rafa in the same week. Absolute shitshow.

Funny tho
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,507
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 05:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 04:30:14 pm
Fella wearing the baseball cap in the bottom left hand corner, is looking right at you and telling you to get Rafa out of his club  ;D
Wonder who they will blame now?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,424
  • Dutch Class
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 05:07:00 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:01:42 pm
It's not an internet thing  It's societal.

Yep. The anonymity of the internet acts as a platform for it
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,779
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 05:13:02 pm »
Well said that Balague fella.  Itll get ignored/attacked because its the wrong person saying it (Im not sure who the right person is though), as the usual media types will ignore the fact he said minority of fans and will go on about how hes insulting the entire fan base of a proper football club,  and that they just want the success that they (somehow think they) deserve.
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 05:13:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:02:10 pm
Yeah agree with this.  Would allow him to stay home with his family for most of the year.

If he took the Wales job he could do it from home
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,342
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 05:15:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:05:34 pm
Wonder who they will blame now?
That's going to be Rafa, for years. Brands will be remembered as a world class DoF cruelly driven from the club, James was elite, Digne the best left back in the league.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,796
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 05:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:13:02 pm
Well said that Balague fella.  Itll get ignored/attacked because its the wrong person saying it (Im not sure who the right person is though), as the usual media types will ignore the fact he said minority of fans and will go on about how hes insulting the entire fan base of a proper football club,  and that they just want the success that they (somehow think they) deserve.

It is quite a thread - https://twitter.com/GuillemBalague/status/1482735210403966981 - unfortunately some of the comments about them... WTF?!

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,910
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 05:21:05 pm »
Really feel for Rafa, achieved great things at Valencia, achieved great things with us and could have done so much more with the right owners, and since then hes just been lurching from one disaster to the other. Sad for such an honourable and decent man.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up. Hates Rafa
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 05:21:21 pm »
What kind of reception did Ballague expect when he wrote that tweet? He is giving Rafa more leeway than even the staunchest reds on here have given him for his job at Everton, that was never gonna play well.
Logged

Offline cormorant

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 820
  • We had Shankly and the Kop at Liverpool...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 05:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:26:11 pm
For all the 'constructive criticism' and unbiased objectivity, I still unashamedly love the man so can't help but be disappointed for him.

Hopefully he just takes it easy now and hopefully Everton go down.

Same opinion here. The 'Agent Rafa' thing is quite frankly, smalltime and embarrassing. I heard a while ago that he loves gardening. Would really like him to step away and enjoy his retirement with his wife and kids.
Logged
The fans here are the greatest in the land. They know the game and they know what they want to see. The people on the Kop make you feel great - yet humble. I'm just one of the people...

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5614 on: Today at 05:30:53 pm »
Graham Potter not interested, not surprising really as he seems level headed rather than hatstand insane.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5615 on: Today at 05:33:30 pm »
Duncan Ferguson is the favourite I read somewhere. Hilarious if true.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,143
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5616 on: Today at 05:35:16 pm »
Bobby Brown shoes rumoured to return ffs :lmao
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,063
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5617 on: Today at 05:38:39 pm »
The phone-in shortlist was Potter, Fat Frank, Brownshoes and Shagagran...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,682
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5618 on: Today at 05:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:38:39 pm
The phone-in shortlist was Potter, Fat Frank, Brownshoes and Shagagran...

No Ole?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,252
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5619 on: Today at 05:41:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:39:05 pm
Balague talking sense here and more in the media need to be pondering this too.

Guillem Balague@GuillemBalague
It would be fascinating to find out why they are so toxic and why they think that, by affecting negatively the mind of their own players, they are helping (and why I havent met a single one that talks and behaves like a bully in the street, pubs, etc in my decade in Merseyside)

Yet according to that same media over here the Everton fans create an fantastic atmosphere!
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,063
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 05:44:03 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:40:33 pm
No Ole?

I think they're saving that for tomorrow's phone-in...i might email the station to get the ball rolling
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,028
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 05:44:22 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:05:34 pm
Wonder who they will blame now?
Everyone but themselves  ;)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,252
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 05:44:29 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:21:21 pm
What kind of reception did Ballague expect when he wrote that tweet? He is giving Rafa more leeway than even the staunchest reds on here have given him for his job at Everton, that was never gonna play well.

Oh come on, you know as well as anyone Everton have more serious problems than just the manager, how many have they worked their way through always ending in a toxic atmosphere regardless of the job each has done? The board remains the biggest reason why they are in the mess they are in and a section of deluded supporters who make the sort of atmosphere that no player is going to do well in.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,845
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 05:47:24 pm »
Martinez 😂
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,288
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 05:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 05:21:21 pm
What kind of reception did Ballague expect when he wrote that tweet? He is giving Rafa more leeway than even the staunchest reds on here have given him for his job at Everton, that was never gonna play well.
Speak for yourself. Plenty of reds have been clearheaded enough to see that the problem there was not Rafa. 467 managers in six years or whatever it's been shows that.

Balague is correct that if you want to get something worthwhile and meaningful out of a manager at a club that is in as bad a state as Everton is, you need to give him time, including putting up with those initial lows.

That applies to Rafa as much as any other. Add in the toxicity at that dump from day one and nothing about this shambles says anythung meaningful about Rafa, or any of the other managers they've chewed through, but does say a lot of about the club and its incompetence, and about their delusional fans (not the decent ones)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 05:53:05 pm »
Martinez on a short contract the latest rumour
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,365
  • IFWT
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 05:54:47 pm »
Why on earth would Martinez go back there?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,746
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 05:55:47 pm »
They need new owners.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,429
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 05:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 05:54:47 pm
Why on earth would Martinez go back there?

His brown shoes need polishing?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 05:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:53:05 pm
Martinez on a short contract the latest rumour
their best bet is to appoint a manager on a game-by-game basis, so they can immediately sack them to appease the fans when they don't win, then move on to the next choice.  sounds like a perfect plan for them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 