That's part of the problem. He's gone in there like a bull in a china shop trying to sort out the problems there, rather than at least get his feet under the table first. If you get rid of a bunch of people at the club you'll create enemies and that was part of his downfall at Liverpool. Once things go wrong on the pitch there'll be plenty who down tools and be gunning for you, especially when the crowd were against him from the start.



He's a perfectionist though and can't deal with poor standards. He's also a massive control freak tbf.



The problem with Everton is they are an absolute basket case of a club. A complete train wreck from top to bottom. If they were a stick of rock, and you broke it in half, it would say "shambles" right through it. If they are to ever turn it around, then someone is going to have to go in and gut the place and start again.They've papered over the cracks for so long that all they have left is wallpaper and nothing of substance underneath it. They need a complete reset. Totally gutting and a full rebuild from foundations upwards. Like BMD though, everything they do is built on sand.Maybe Rafa went in too hard, too fast, but when they never give anyone a chance, and they sack managers every six months, how is anyone ever going to build anything unless they go in hard and fast before the natives get twitchy and bin them off? You have to hit the ground running or they spit the dummy in spectacular fashion. Thing is though, any new manager has to deal with 30+ years of dysfunction and the legacy of that and is expected to hit the ground running on the field of play at the same time. The task is simply monumental.Anyway, I doubt Rafa will be losing much sleep tonight. I know we like to take the piss and call him Agent Rafa, but I'm sure he did his best for them. He cannot make a silk purse out of a sow's ear, though. He got half a season to address the decades long dysfunction at a basket case of a club with the most angry, bitter and poisonous fanbase in the Premier League. He did ok given the circumstances.