« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 302855 times)

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,506
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: SK8 Red on Today at 04:02:09 pm
Hairy hands was calling for Moysie to be tempted back earlier and his mate reckons Graeme Sharp should be involved in the decision making. It's not 1984 lads.

Ask an Evertonian what was Sharpies most memorable moment and it will be scoring that goal at Anfield the year we did the Double over them.
As a red what Djimi Traores greatest moment was and it would be winning Big Ears.
Levels
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 04:06:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:02:24 pm
Wayne Rooney is doing a brilliant job at Derby. NBC Announcers.

they are 23rd out of 24th spots in the Championship

Without points deduction they would be 11th. Think he is doing very well but he might as well see if he can pull of the greatest of all escapes
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,287
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 04:06:45 pm »
Couldn't have worked out better for Rafa, A few months work, while living at home with his beloved wife, a nice pay-off, the Kop chanting his name minutes after he's sacked, some meffs saying he's finished, so he can laugh at them when he gets his next job and a nice demolition job at the small club.

I imagine his neighbours are a bit uneasy, mind
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 04:08:52 pm »
I know it is fun to paint this as agent rafa on a mission but this is jus where he is at in 2022. He didn't set out to sabotage Everton he just wasn't good enough and wasn't backed enough to do better
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 04:09:29 pm »
Moshiri is the James L Dolan of Football.

Overpays for garbage and sacks managers every season like his NY Knicks equivalent.

Long may it continue at Everton, £500 million pounds spent to go backward is epic work.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,506
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 04:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 04:08:52 pm
I know it is fun to paint this as agent rafa on a mission but this is jus where he is at in 2022. He didn't set out to sabotage Everton he just wasn't good enough and wasn't backed enough to do better

I doubt there were many takers for the job who could have succeeded. I said when Ancelotti was appointed it was their last chance to get a big name. They somehow got Rafa. He isnt responsible for the mess over there.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,986
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 04:16:40 pm »
Rafa was their 6th permanent manager since Moyes left 8.5 years ago, by my count? Just a stunning run of ineptitude.

Benitez should retire. Like Mourinho, game has passed him by and hes living off of ever-distant past successes.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,287
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 04:16:53 pm »
A manager a year, for the last six years, on average.

Nice one the Ev
Hope Rafa goes somewhere they will like him.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 04:17:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:13:23 pm
I doubt there were many takers for the job who could have succeeded. I said when Ancelotti was appointed it was their last chance to get a big name. They somehow got Rafa. He isnt responsible for the mess over there.

Therein lies the problem. They need to stick to the Moyes type of manager, someone doing well in the lower league who deserves a chance. What did they think going for big names would do for them? I think they might be worth a fiver to be relegated
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 04:18:54 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 03:50:26 pm
It seems as though football has caught up with the 00s guard like Rafa and Mourinho at this point. Sure, some are still having success like Ancelotti and Mancini, but that's more based on a gigantic vacuum in Spanish football right now and that success with national teams are always a bit of a coincidental feature unless you have the golden generation of Spain at your disposal.

Really is the end of an era. Makes me having to respect what Ferguson accomplished in keeping up with the game for so long that he did considering how the systematic adoption of either tiki taka or gegenpressing really nailed managers who were top class and very good at organizing defences back in their days.

Rafa was once a world-class manager but he was too stubborn to adapt to the new ways of football tactics. It's a bit unfair he never got any free league title jobs like Ancelotti did and that his last league title was in 2004, but in the end he was a bit too quick to jump into some jobs. The Newcastle job is something he shouldn't have touched with a ten-foot bargepole since it firmly took him out of the big club merry-go-round.

What people don't know though is that he was very close to getting the boot at Valencia during his first season when eventually won the league. They started terribly and trailed Espanyol away 2-0 at half time in the autumn in a pivotal game. They turned it around and won 3-2 and the rest was history. Sometimes there are fine margins between success and failure and in the end Rafa caught the wrong end of that stick too often in the past decade.


We seen it with the 90s managers like Capello, Van Gaal and Wenger a decade ago.

Managers tend to have a good 10-15 years at the top because the game is ever evolving and it's then a new generation of players, tactics and coaches.


Ferguson a one off but he was more of a general manager than a coach per se. He changed up his assistants and delegated a lot tactically and coaching wise to them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,553
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 04:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 04:06:23 pm
Without points deduction they would be 11th. Think he is doing very well but he might as well see if he can pull of the greatest of all escapes

Thats part of my point too. Hes basically Frank Lampard.

So yea they should hire him.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,223
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 04:19:03 pm »
Newcastle should appoint Rafa as a Sporting Director and let him get the clubs infrastructure sorted. Think thats the type of project he would love to be honest as he seems a bit stale in the coaching and management game right now.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,141
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 04:20:33 pm »
Rafa had no chance from the off. I don't know what even make the board think that it would have worked. They really do need an up and coming manager to bring in energy, or and old dinosaur to get steady results.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,177
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 04:21:09 pm »
Won the European Cup in Instanbul and made the Ev heads fall off. No better legacy than that. Enjoy the payout and put your feet back up.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,635
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 04:21:29 pm »
your work is done rafa, pour a glass of wine, fall back into a cozy seat and thank the masters of the universe you dont have to walk into that shithole again

let big dunk do his william wallace on the sidelines

fucking shambles that place
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,054
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 04:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:19:03 pm
Newcastle should appoint Rafa as a Sporting Director and let him get the clubs infrastructure sorted. Think thats the type of project he would love to be honest as he seems a bit stale in the coaching and management game right now.

I mean.I love Rafa but at the best of times hes had uneasy relationships with non-coaching staff at clubs. I reckon hed be fucking dreadful as a sporting director.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,217
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 04:24:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:14:11 pm
That's part of the problem. He's gone in there like a bull in a china shop trying to sort out the problems there, rather than at least get his feet under the table first. If you get rid of a bunch of people at the club you'll create enemies and that was part of his downfall at Liverpool. Once things go wrong on the pitch there'll be plenty who down tools and be gunning for you, especially when the crowd were against him from the start.

He's a perfectionist though and can't deal with poor standards.  He's also a massive control freak tbf.
The problem with Everton is they are an absolute basket case of a club. A complete train wreck from top to bottom. If they were a stick of rock, and you broke it in half, it would say "shambles" right through it. If they are to ever turn it around, then someone is going to have to go in and gut the place and start again.

They've papered over the cracks for so long that all they have left is wallpaper and nothing of substance underneath it. They need a complete reset. Totally gutting and a full rebuild from foundations upwards. Like BMD though, everything they do is built on sand.

Maybe Rafa went in too hard, too fast, but when they never give anyone a chance, and they sack managers every six months, how is anyone ever going to build anything unless they go in hard and fast before the natives get twitchy and bin them off? You have to hit the ground running or they spit the dummy in spectacular fashion. Thing is though, any new manager has to deal with 30+ years of dysfunction and the legacy of that and is expected to hit the ground running on the field of play at the same time. The task is simply monumental.

Anyway, I doubt Rafa will be losing much sleep tonight. I know we like to take the piss and call him Agent Rafa, but I'm sure he did his best for them. He cannot make a silk purse out of a sow's ear, though. He got half a season to address the decades long dysfunction at a basket case of a club with the most angry, bitter and poisonous fanbase in the Premier League. He did ok given the circumstances.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,552
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 04:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 04:19:03 pm
Newcastle should appoint Rafa as a Sporting Director and let him get the clubs infrastructure sorted. Think thats the type of project he would love to be honest as he seems a bit stale in the coaching and management game right now.

And at Everton he seemed preoccupied in ripping up their entire footballing operation (as he did at Newcastle but Ashley wasn't interested).

It's the same with Ralfie at the Mancs. He'd have more to offer upstairs in a technical role than in the dugout.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,317
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 04:26:11 pm »
For all the 'constructive criticism' and unbiased objectivity, I still unashamedly love the man so can't help but be disappointed for him.

Hopefully he just takes it easy now and hopefully Everton go down.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,930
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 04:28:54 pm »
As good as it could have gone really :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 135 136 137 138 139 [140]   Go Up
« previous next »
 