It's time to break glass in case of emergency? It's time to call Big Sam?
This is it for Rafa in premier league once they pull trigger on him
Keane and Godfrey have cost him the job but ultimately,  once you've had time,  a few games to take in the info,  and you still pick them with the idea of improving them... That's on you.  A call that more than any other probably ends his time there.

Even if the overall shape and performances are there,  too many battles lost at set pieces,  mistakes,  decision shirked (pickford) from Rafa,  failure to find a solution to the defensive mistakes... Can't complain at this point.  At Newcastle,  at centre back,  he had / signed reliability in Lascelles,  Clark,  Lejeune and aerially solid keepers,  shot stoppers.  Total opposite here,  especially once Mina became a miss.
Rooney and Big Dunc will sort them out.
I dont think many people really thought Rafa would be a success at the pit of misery, I certainly didnt. The whole club is rotten from the Moshiri down to the fans. Its a mess of a club. To be considered a success by the fans he wouldve had to get them into Europe at the minimum. That was never going to happen. I always thought it was a very strange choice by Rafa but he obviously had his reasons.
That photo of him smiling yesterday when they were 2-0 down is the photo of the season so far. Can only imagine the fewm over it from the BS.
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:02:53 am
Keane and Godfrey have cost him the job but ultimately,  once you've had time,  a few games to take in the info,  and you still pick them with the idea of improving them... That's on you.  A call that more than any other probably ends his time there.

Even if the overall shape and performances are there,  too many battles lost at set pieces,  mistakes,  decision shirked (pickford) from Rafa,  failure to find a solution to the defensive mistakes... Can't complain at this point.  At Newcastle,  at centre back,  he had / signed reliability in Lascelles,  Clark,  Lejeune and aerially solid keepers,  shot stoppers.  Total opposite here,  especially once Mina became a miss.

Missing Mina most of the season not helped as the one CB with a bit of a presence, even if he's not great. He's dominant in the air and doesn't fuck up.all the time. When he had his best team out at the start they made a decent start. DCL scored the first few games and Gray and Townsend were flying. Richarlisin injured half the time as well after insisting on going to the Olympics after Copa America.

If he was given more than 1.5 million to spend he could have done more with the defence or a shit midfield. He's been awful though all the same and was never a good fit there.
Is that a young Chris Evans towards the top left?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:31:29 am
"In the beginning was the word
And the word was Boooo!
Yea, and the Arteta money is the root of all evil
Giveth alms to the poor, and giveth longer arms to he in the land of Jordon
For he sayeth "Am I not the Bitter's keeper?
Jesus wept!" 
Booteronomy 19:95
;D
