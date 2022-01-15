I dont think many people really thought Rafa would be a success at the pit of misery, I certainly didnt. The whole club is rotten from the Moshiri down to the fans. Its a mess of a club. To be considered a success by the fans he wouldve had to get them into Europe at the minimum. That was never going to happen. I always thought it was a very strange choice by Rafa but he obviously had his reasons.

That photo of him smiling yesterday when they were 2-0 down is the photo of the season so far. Can only imagine the fewm over it from the BS.