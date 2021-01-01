Virtually everyone on here saw it and called it at the time. There were only one or two who thought he'd do reasonably well there. Rafa was on a hiding to nothing from the start. A shite club living in the last century. A poisonous fanbase that hated him before he even walked through the door. A miss-matched bunch of average players bought by numerous ex managers. An ownership that blew all the money it had before he even sat in the manager's chair. A negative environment. I could go on and on there...Let's face it, how was he ever likely to achieve anything decent in that horribly dysfunctional shambles?
Blue on Radio Merseyside phone in:"What we need now more than anything is a Lee Carsley. Someone who'll just fly through the back of you".School of Science.
Talksport saying meeting tonight, Rafa could be gone tonight.
You could rephrase the last part and ask how any manager is supposed to do the job, they are such a shambles.
True. Anyone going there is on a hiding to nothing. It must be the most negative and dysfunctional club in the top flight. Trying to grow anything decent there must be like sowing seeds in concrete and expecting them to grow.
