Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5280 on: Today at 05:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:30:26 pm
Virtually everyone on here saw it and called it at the time. There were only one or two who thought he'd do reasonably well there.

Rafa was on a hiding to nothing from the start. A shite club living in the last century. A poisonous fanbase that hated him before he even walked through the door. A miss-matched bunch of average players bought by numerous ex managers. An ownership that blew all the money it had before he even sat in the manager's chair. A negative environment. I could go on and on there...

Let's face it, how was he ever likely to achieve anything decent in that horribly dysfunctional shambles?

You could rephrase the last part and ask how any manager is supposed to do the job, they are such a shambles.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5281 on: Today at 05:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:28:19 pm
Blue on Radio Merseyside phone in:

"What we need now more than anything is a Lee Carsley. Someone who'll just fly through the back of you".

School of Science.
So, the answer to all their troubles is to bring in yet another clogger.  :duh :lmao

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5282 on: Today at 05:34:35 pm »
Talksport saying meeting tonight, Rafa could be gone tonight.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5283 on: Today at 05:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:34:35 pm
Talksport saying meeting tonight, Rafa could be gone tonight.

Is that from Moshiri's mate Jim White?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5284 on: Today at 05:36:01 pm »
No one can manage this shambles.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5285 on: Today at 05:36:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:32:35 pm
You could rephrase the last part and ask how any manager is supposed to do the job, they are such a shambles.
True. Anyone going there is on a hiding to nothing. It must be the most negative and dysfunctional club in the top flight. Trying to grow anything decent there must be like sowing seeds in concrete and expecting them to grow.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5286 on: Today at 05:39:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:36:19 pm
True. Anyone going there is on a hiding to nothing. It must be the most negative and dysfunctional club in the top flight. Trying to grow anything decent there must be like sowing seeds in concrete and expecting them to grow.

Doesn't help when you aren't wanted by over half of the fan base before you've walked through the door. Everton tried to be clever by bringing in Rafa, and it's backfired. Moshiri is shite at owning a football club.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5287 on: Today at 05:40:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:34:35 pm
Talksport saying meeting tonight, Rafa could be gone tonight.
Nooooooooooooooo!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5288 on: Today at 05:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:34:35 pm
Talksport saying meeting tonight, Rafa could be gone tonight.

Lets hope so for his sake, its fucking nasty there now, hes best off nowhere near that club.
