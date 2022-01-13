From Bill downwards they are obsessed to the point of mania of having players and, in particular, a manager who 'gets them'.



Since Royle left they've only had managers who don't get them, hence the lack of success.



When Ferguson, Unsie, Jeffers etc. take over their cup of success will be overflowing.



It's really funny how they are obsessed with having people who ''get them'' when what they really need is someone who doesn't get them at all, and is willing to rip up the non-productive mindset and approach that is clearly holding them back. They need a fresh broom to sweep away the dysfunction and small-mindedness. Problem is, that bright, fresh new broom will not get the current millstone of a mindset, so the natives won't get him either.To join the cult, you have to conform to their dysfunction or they don't accept you.