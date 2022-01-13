« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards

Online RyanBabel19

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5160 on: January 13, 2022, 07:18:02 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on January 13, 2022, 05:29:20 pm
Looks deliriously happy to be there  8)



Trying to take Lennons title
Online thegoodfella

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5161 on: January 13, 2022, 07:21:57 pm
Quote from: boots on January 13, 2022, 08:12:09 am
https://www.reddit.com/r/Everton/comments/s2ijzv/fuck_you_benitez/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf

Wierdos

Wishing that Digne scores when Villa plays against them. Do they it is Gerrard's the manager? They've completely lost the plot.

Sure, Rafa looks past it, but he is probably the only manager at a decent level who will put his heart in it, and actually improve the club. You'd think that they would let him, but blinded by their hatred for what he had done in past.

It is quite mental... and hilarious to watch. I hope Rafa lasts a couple of season there to be honest.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5162 on: January 13, 2022, 07:25:12 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 13, 2022, 04:10:37 pm
From Bill downwards they are obsessed to the point of mania of having players and, in particular, a manager who 'gets them'.

Since Royle left they've only had managers who don't get them, hence the lack of success.

When Ferguson, Unsie, Jeffers etc. take over their cup of success will be overflowing.

It's really funny how they are obsessed with having people who ''get them'' when what they really need is someone who doesn't get them at all, and is willing to rip up the non-productive mindset and approach that is clearly holding them back. They need a fresh broom to sweep away the dysfunction and small-mindedness. Problem is, that bright, fresh new broom will not get the current millstone of a mindset, so the natives won't get him either.

To join the cult, you have to conform to their dysfunction or they don't accept you.
Offline Chakan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5163 on: January 13, 2022, 07:26:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 13, 2022, 07:25:12 pm
It's really funny how they are obsessed with having people who ''get them'' when what they really need is someone who doesn't get them at all, and is willing to rip up the non-productive mindset and approach that is clearly holding them back. They need a fresh broom to sweep away the dysfunction and small-mindedness. Problem is, that bright, fresh new broom will not get the current millstone of a mindset, so the natives won't get him either.

To join the cult, you have to conform to their dysfunction or they don't accept you.

They idolize Big Dunc. Nuff said really.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5164 on: January 13, 2022, 07:26:57 pm
Quote from: Chakan on January 13, 2022, 07:26:34 pm
They idolize Big Dunc. Nuff said really.
Exactly.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5165 on: January 13, 2022, 07:28:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 13, 2022, 07:25:12 pm
It's really funny how they are obsessed with having people who ''get them'' when what they really need is someone who doesn't get them at all, and is willing to rip up the non-productive mindset and approach that is clearly holding them back. They need a fresh broom to sweep away the dysfunction and small-mindedness. Problem is, that bright, fresh new broom will not get the current millstone of a mindset, so the natives won't get him either.

To join the cult, you have to conform to their dysfunction or they don't accept you.

Houllier performed that function for us.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5166 on: Yesterday at 03:39:30 am
Shame that for El Ghazi. Always thought he was a half-decent mid-table sort of player. Always a shame for such players to get inducted into the cult. Not surprised he's looking miserable.
Offline red1977

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5167 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 am
""Digne said he had joined Villa because of Gerrard. "It was the main factor. I came here for the manager," he said.""



Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5168 on: Yesterday at 12:03:34 pm
 ;D
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5169 on: Yesterday at 12:54:32 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on January 13, 2022, 05:29:20 pm
Looks deliriously happy to be there  8)



Apparently Rafa didnt want whoever he is.

Online afc turkish

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5170 on: Yesterday at 12:58:38 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 12:54:32 pm
Apparently Rafa didnt want whoever he is.



Apparently Everton have to use overhead projectors for promotional lighting...
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5171 on: Yesterday at 01:55:39 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 12:58:38 pm
Apparently Everton have to use overhead projectors for promotional lighting...
Apparently there's too much red on the back of the lamp...
Offline 12C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5172 on: Yesterday at 02:01:24 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on January 13, 2022, 04:10:37 pm
From Bill downwards they are obsessed to the point of mania of having players and, in particular, a manager who 'gets them'.

Since Royle left they've only had managers who don't get them, hence the lack of success.

When Ferguson, Unsie, Jeffers etc. take over their cup of success will be overflowing.
They are very fond of saying Rafa was lucky winning the CL. and that it was Geds team not his.

Royle won the cup with Walkers team. And unlike Rafa with us, FA Cup, CL runners up etc,  he made them worse. They were dogshit to watch and absolute thugs into the bargain. He was taking them down until they realised how shit he was and got rid.
He is now lionised as some all time great manager (great player definitely). Ferguson is revered for being part of that team.
Offline swoopy

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5173 on: Yesterday at 04:16:20 pm
LJL Airport posted that the Everton team are flying down to Norwich this afternoon on a Jota Aviation aircraft. I can imagine the players and fans fuming at that ;D
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5174 on: Yesterday at 04:23:58 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:01:24 pm
They are very fond of saying Rafa was lucky winning the CL. and that it was Geds team not his.

Royle won the cup with Walkers team. And unlike Rafa with us, FA Cup, CL runners up etc,  he made them worse. They were dogshit to watch and absolute thugs into the bargain. He was taking them down until they realised how shit he was and got rid.
He is now lionised as some all time great manager (great player definitely). Ferguson is revered for being part of that team.
They all conveniently forget that rafa got to another final 2 years later. Those that pedal the Ged's team line always forget that.
Offline 12C

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5175 on: Yesterday at 05:32:28 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:23:58 pm
They all conveniently forget that rafa got to another final 2 years later. Those that pedal the Ged's team line always forget that.

And if Keane had been able to hit a bulls arse with a banjo he might have taken us to the league title.
Offline No666

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5176 on: Yesterday at 06:13:39 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on January 13, 2022, 03:14:35 pm
Hope Rafa leaves that wretched club and their wretched fans and I can cheer for them to go down as the stinking sack of shit they are.
I'm cheering for them to go down (they won't, sadly) regardless; will only increase Rafa's standing with the big club's supporters.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5177 on: Yesterday at 07:02:20 pm
[quote yauthor=12C link=topic=348992.msg18124376#msg18124376 date=1642168884]
.
He is now lionised as some all time great manager (great player definitely). Ferguson is revered for being part of that team.
[/quote]

Harry Catterick gave the 16 year old Joe Royle his debut at Blackpool in place of the Golden Vision.

Went well with the travelling Bitter's who assaulted Catterick at the end of the game.

So as a 16 year old Royle was indoctrinated into a Cult of Blood.

Offline kavah

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5178 on: Yesterday at 09:28:28 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 04:16:20 pm
LJL Airport posted that the Everton team are flying down to Norwich this afternoon on a Jota Aviation aircraft. I can imagine the players and fans fuming at that ;D

Red bags!  ;D

Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5179 on: Yesterday at 09:59:44 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:28:28 pm
Red bags!  ;D



Thats an Avro RJ, I didnt know anyone flew those anymore. By the standards of airliners, they are pretty ancient, production stopped in 2001. Still more recent than Evertons last trophy win.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5180 on: Yesterday at 10:07:15 pm
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 09:28:28 pm
Red bags!  ;D


They're not red... They're burnt salmon pink mate  ;)
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5181 on: Yesterday at 10:11:48 pm
BOOOOOOOOOOO FUCKIN REDSHITE PLANE
Offline Lycan

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5182 on: Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm
No absolute outrage from the blues over Arsenal asking for the north London derby to be postponed?... Nah, didn't think so. Funny that.
Online newterp

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5183 on: Yesterday at 10:28:55 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm
No absolute outrage from the blues over Arsenal asking for the north London derby to be postponed?... Nah, didn't think so. Funny that.


Just copying Liverpool who cheated the system with false tests and were the FIRST* team to request a postponement due to covid and injuries.


*this of course isn't remotely true - but by this time next year - it will be a fact to most evertonians and other neanderthal supporters.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5184 on: Yesterday at 10:42:39 pm
Online afc turkish

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5185 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
Never being able to read the dialogue is part of the recurrent charm of Capon's pictorial epics...
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5186 on: Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm
Never being able to read the dialogue is part of the recurrent charm of Capon's pictorial epics...
"Nice jackets dickheads.
You get them from the leather shop in central station?"
 ;D
Online afc turkish

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reply #5187 on: Today at 12:46:45 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
"Nice jackets dickheads.
You get them from the leather shop in central station?"
 ;D

Was certain the word "dickheads" appeared at least once... :D
