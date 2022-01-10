« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 286521 times)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 10:40:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:48:34 pm
They have always stood shoulder to shoulder with us on this, so I'm not surprised. Well done Everton.  :wellin

https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2444429

Yep, top quality that from Everton, and I would expect nothing else because like you say, always shoulder to shoulder with Liverpool on this.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 10:44:49 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
Fun Fact...The actor who plays Nandor is a Liverpool fan.

Fucking guy.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 10:29:25 pm
Fun Fact...The actor who plays Nandor is a Liverpool fan.

Why does that not surprise me.

Bet Lazlo Cravensworth is a United fan.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 11:29:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on January 10, 2022, 03:40:54 pm
It's a bit like when mothers sew their kid's names into their clothes when they're going to school. 

If he gets discarded and is found wandering aimlessly around the place, they take a look at his neck and then drop him off at Finch Farm.


It's a bit more like having your mothers name tattoed on your neck rather than your wife. It leaves it open for a changed relationship.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm »
I see Marco Silva's team won 7-0 tonight, likely they will be playing Everton next year unless their paths cross during the summer
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5085 on: Today at 12:24:06 am »

Progress on the dock road


The old dock is protected by English Heritage which meant that the SBR and its ancillary buildings have had to be constructed independently of the dock structure. The dock had to be cleared of 30,000m3 of silt, sealed, then infilled with sand prior to piling operations. The sand was topped with a permanent piling mat, then 860 continuous flight augur piles, each 900mm in diameter, were sunk to an average depth of 15m to support the massive structure. The new build exists with a purpose of taking a great deal of local toxic effluent with a view to turning this into something which would have previously only been viewed as a pile of shite.


What did you think I was talking about then?

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 10:32:57 am »
Does selling the left back in the league (TM) to Aston Villa (Villa :lmao) mean that hes no longer the best back in the league?

Philosophical question for Everton fans lurking
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 11:23:58 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:32:57 am
Does selling the left back in the league (TM) to Aston Villa (Villa :lmao) mean that hes no longer the best back in the league?

Philosophical question for Everton fans lurking

Or does getting £25 mill for him, which is far more than Liverpool have paid for a full-back, mean that he is still the best left back in the league, because he cost so much? Well, 2nd best sorry, after whoever it they bought.

Questions, questions, what a dilemma for our neighbours!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5088 on: Today at 11:32:29 am »
Of course nowhere near the best left back but isn't it taking a huge risk trusting the rest of the season to an inexperienced new player and a center back who can play left?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5089 on: Today at 11:41:44 am »
They were in a right fuuuume on Twitter last night. Someone was quoting Paul Joyce saying that Rafa doesn't want El Ghazi from Villa, but Moshi lad is pushing it through as a favour to his mate (and el Ghazi's agent) Kia Joorabchian, and now they all think that Moshiri is the worst thing that's ever happened to the club (but still thank him for the new stadium, which is all coming out of his bank account).

@Wooster_Bert_
Moshiri delivering the stadium while destroying the football team, like an uncle who pays your tuition fees but also fingers you.

 :lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 11:47:51 am »
I'd imagine Everton expected they'd be getting more than £25m but this is likely evidence of the market being tight and Digne's options being limited
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 11:50:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:41:44 am
They were in a right fuuuume on Twitter last night. Someone was quoting Paul Joyce saying that Rafa doesn't want El Ghazi from Villa, but Moshi lad is pushing it through as a favour to his mate (and el Ghazi's agent) Kia Joorabchian, and now they all think that Moshiri is the worst thing that's ever happened to the club (but still thank him for the new stadium, which is all coming out of his bank account).

@Wooster_Bert_
Moshiri delivering the stadium while destroying the football team, like an uncle who pays your tuition fees but also fingers you.

 :lmao


El Ghazy.

Powershift (tm)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 12:14:13 pm »
Coutinho is one of Joorabchian's as well isn't he? Oh, what could've been for the Blues!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5093 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Few Blues I know have gone from Digne being the best LB in the world, to them being happy they are getting 25m (inc add ons) for a player with a fair few years left on his deal

If Mental gymnastics was a sport, Everton would actually win something
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5094 on: Today at 01:20:03 pm »
Norwich must be a decent price to beat these at the weekend. Get your money on it.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:32:57 am
Does selling the left back in the league (TM) to Aston Villa (Villa :lmao) mean that hes no longer the best back in the league?

Philosophical question for Everton fans lurking

schrodinger's left back
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5096 on: Today at 02:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:41:44 am
They were in a right fuuuume on Twitter last night. Someone was quoting Paul Joyce saying that Rafa doesn't want El Ghazi from Villa, but Moshi lad is pushing it through as a favour to his mate (and el Ghazi's agent) Kia Joorabchian, and now they all think that Moshiri is the worst thing that's ever happened to the club (but still thank him for the new stadium, which is all coming out of his bank account).

@Wooster_Bert_
Moshiri delivering the stadium while destroying the football team, like an uncle who pays your tuition fees but also fingers you.

 :lmao

haha that tweet is on point though
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5097 on: Today at 03:53:03 pm »
Digne used to be a great player, in fact he was the best left back in world football, he is shit now tho.

To be honest Im surprised Stevie has signed such a nasty, snide little prick.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5098 on: Today at 04:49:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:32:57 am
Does selling the left back in the league (TM) to Aston Villa (Villa :lmao) mean that hes no longer the best back in the league?

Philosophical question for Everton fans lurking

It's more an ecumenical matter.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5099 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm »
They've just featured the giant sandpit at BMD on Granada Reports.

Everton badged hard hats and hi-viz jackets to go with their branded digger.  :lmao

They seem chuffed that a bit of concrete wall has gone up. Nothing said about any actual funding of the proposed stadium though.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5100 on: Today at 06:38:37 pm »
Look NorthWest BBC previewing a first look inside Evertons new stadium
Its an simulation animation? There is no stadium. Its the same animation that was being touted in the Echo the other week, that was shown to prospective investors.
Being pushed to cover up the lack of money to build it, or the transfer shenanigans?
Moshi is only paying for the ground works (sand) isnt he?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5101 on: Today at 06:52:51 pm »
Just watching the Beeb.
Its a sand pit. And they reckon the roof will be on at the end of the year
:lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5102 on: Today at 07:05:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 06:38:37 pm
Look NorthWest BBC previewing a first look inside Evertons new stadium
Its an simulation animation? There is no stadium. Its the same animation that was being touted in the Echo the other week, that was shown to prospective investors.
Being pushed to cover up the lack of money to build it, or the transfer shenanigans?
Moshi is only paying for the ground works (sand) isnt he?

I reckon it's to cover the transfer hiccups.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5103 on: Today at 07:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 01:46:42 pm
schrodinger's left back
Fake! No way that Erwin Schrödinger is associated with Everton
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5104 on: Today at 07:09:32 pm »
Is Richielar on the move? I just saw that his house in Blundellsands is up for sale.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #5105 on: Today at 07:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:09:32 pm
Is Richielar on the move? I just saw that his house in Blundellsands is up for sale.

That's why they've released the sand pit news!
