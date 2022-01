BitterTwitter is in uproar about Digne. Apparently Villa are in for him.

Rafa getting the usual, but some of the more reasonable ones pointing out that he has been shit for 2 seasons.

I recall him supposedly agitating for a move just prior to Carlo Fantastico arriving, and then stopping because he thought Carlo was going to work miracles.

Loads of them calling him out for using the “I want European football” line and then going to Villa.

Seems like Rafa is sorting out the malcontents for them