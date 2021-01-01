Thought Villa would get him, hes a very good player.



lol, I wouldn't go that far. He is very rough around the edges in my opinion. It will take him a while to adapt because he will be in for a shock at the quality and pace of the Premier League. Not a lot of exposed form thoughm it was hard to get in the side when you play in the same position as the captain. van Bronckhorst tried him out at left back against Dundee Utd and he was complete rubbish so they won't want to have to play him there.... I am absolutely delighted with the £12m (up to £16m) fee by the way.