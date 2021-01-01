« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 270849 times)

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4880 on: Yesterday at 06:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 04:34:18 pm
It's a tough one to call, but I'd rather see Newcastle relegated than Everton.

Oil clubs have essentially robbed league places off of teams like Everton, so it wouldn't surprise me to see the Toon foist a relegation berth onto them. The difference is if Everton go down they won't be back.
Id prefer Everton to go down. Weve already got one shit stain sportswashing outfit in the league so having another might bring about changes to the game sooner.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,840
  • Kloppite
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4881 on: Yesterday at 07:02:09 pm »
Benitez has turned Everton into a Welsh village.


LLWDLLLLWLDL-gogogoch. ;D
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,916
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4882 on: Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm »
Least they won the 2nd half
Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,159
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4883 on: Yesterday at 07:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:26:36 pm
Least they won the 2nd half
They should get 1,5 points for that
Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4884 on: Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm »
It's amazing Rafa seems to get more control there as they get worse and worse but long may it continue if this is the result  ;D
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,005
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4885 on: Yesterday at 07:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:37:09 pm
It's better for the entire league if Newcastle went down. It's funnier for us if Everton went down. ;D
It's just a shame we can't flush both of them.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,419
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4886 on: Yesterday at 07:37:49 pm »
Signing that young backup right back from Rangers. Watch out world, theyre winning another transfer window.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,005
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4887 on: Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:30:27 pm
It's amazing Rafa seems to get more control there as they get worse and worse but long may it continue if this is the result  ;D
I suppose they're gunning for Rafa tonight.

Their result today was not unexpected though. Brighton are a far better side than Everton, and the margin of defeat was narrow. They almost got a draw against a superior side.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,042
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4888 on: Yesterday at 07:44:52 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:37:49 pm
Signing that young backup right back from Rangers. Watch out world, theyre winning another transfer window.

Patterson?  He's a very promising right back, or at least looks it up in Scotland.  Would be a decent get.
Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4889 on: Yesterday at 07:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 07:36:36 pm
It's just a shame we can't flush both of them.

I know mate. Shame.
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4890 on: Yesterday at 08:20:26 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:37:49 pm
Signing that young backup right back from Rangers. Watch out world, theyre winning another transfer window.

Thought Villa would get him, hes a very good player.
Offline btroom

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4891 on: Yesterday at 08:53:13 pm »
How these still find money to waste. so much for FFP
Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4892 on: Yesterday at 08:54:22 pm »
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 08:53:13 pm
How these still find money to waste. so much for FFP

They must have low wages.
Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,227
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4893 on: Yesterday at 09:06:18 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:03:31 pm
Any other year and these would be right in the mire, shame theres four desperate teams this season.

But, Newcastle just about to spend and Burnley are fighters in the 2nd half of the season. The next few matches are massive because they have to play Burnley and a refreshed Newcastle. Leicester then Norwich at home which is an absolute must win, Gerrard's Villa to follow. If they are not out of this by mid feb they are deeply in it.
Offline stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4894 on: Yesterday at 09:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 04:20:36 pm
If Burnley, Newcastle & Norwich weren't in the same league it would be a possibility. Sadly, they are.
Add Watford to that list.
Offline Pyro

  • no party no
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4895 on: Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:20:26 pm
Thought Villa would get him, hes a very good player.

lol, I wouldn't go that far. He is very rough around the edges in my opinion. It will take him a while to adapt because he will be in for a shock at the quality and pace of the Premier League. Not a lot of exposed form thoughm it was hard to get in the side when you play in the same position as the captain. van Bronckhorst tried him out at left back against Dundee Utd and he was complete rubbish so they won't want to have to play him there.... I am absolutely delighted with the £12m (up to £16m) fee by the way.
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 pm
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4896 on: Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm »
Quote from: Pyro on Yesterday at 09:46:38 pm
lol, I wouldn't go that far. He is very rough around the edges in my opinion. It will take him a while to adapt because he will be in for a shock at the quality and pace of the Premier League. Not a lot of exposed form thoughm it was hard to get in the side when you play in the same position as the captain. van Bronckhorst tried him out at left back against Dundee Utd and he was complete rubbish so they won't want to have to play him there.... I am absolutely delighted with the £12m (up to £16m) fee by the way.

Fair enough what did you think about Tierney?
Offline Pyro

  • no party no
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4897 on: Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm
Fair enough what did you think about Tierney?
I'll be honest, outside of the Old Firm I only tune into Celtic matches if it looks like they're going to drop points with 10 minutes to go. ;D
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 pm
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4898 on: Yesterday at 10:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Pyro on Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
I'll be honest, outside of the Old Firm I only tune into Celtic matches if it looks like they're going to drop points with 10 minutes to go. ;D

 ;D

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 12:31:34 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:00:53 pm
Fair enough what did you think about Tierney?

Tierney had a few seasons of being first choice at Celtic first so his game was a lot more polished. Lucky if Patterson has played 20 games for Rangers, but he has good potential.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,326
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 12:40:38 am »
Mcallisters opening goal for Brighton hes lucky to leave the ground walking

Pickfords done what he did to Virgil yet again. If he connects he snaps his leg in half

Certifiable T. Rex shithouse thatll win nothing
