It's a tough one to call, but I'd rather see Newcastle relegated than Everton.Oil clubs have essentially robbed league places off of teams like Everton, so it wouldn't surprise me to see the Toon foist a relegation berth onto them. The difference is if Everton go down they won't be back.
Least they won the 2nd half
It's better for the entire league if Newcastle went down. It's funnier for us if Everton went down.
It's amazing Rafa seems to get more control there as they get worse and worse but long may it continue if this is the result
Signing that young backup right back from Rangers. Watch out world, theyre winning another transfer window.
It's just a shame we can't flush both of them.
How these still find money to waste. so much for FFP
Any other year and these would be right in the mire, shame theres four desperate teams this season.
If Burnley, Newcastle & Norwich weren't in the same league it would be a possibility. Sadly, they are.
Thought Villa would get him, hes a very good player.
I will eat my own shit if city win this...
lol, I wouldn't go that far. He is very rough around the edges in my opinion. It will take him a while to adapt because he will be in for a shock at the quality and pace of the Premier League. Not a lot of exposed form thoughm it was hard to get in the side when you play in the same position as the captain. van Bronckhorst tried him out at left back against Dundee Utd and he was complete rubbish so they won't want to have to play him there.... I am absolutely delighted with the £12m (up to £16m) fee by the way.
Fair enough what did you think about Tierney?
I'll be honest, outside of the Old Firm I only tune into Celtic matches if it looks like they're going to drop points with 10 minutes to go.
