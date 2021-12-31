« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 267529 times)

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,988
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 01:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 01:36:31 pm
Looking forward to the next few Everton games, a quick reminder how much joy they bring..in case you forgot!  ;D

https://streamable.com/t7huo4
:lmao
Merry Christmas, Everton.  ;D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,529
  • Sound
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 12:43:00 pm »
 :lmao
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,749
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 06:48:43 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 10:00:06 pm »
Happy same year to the blue quarter of our great city  :wave   :moon
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,529
  • Sound
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 10:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Today at 10:00:06 pm
Happy same year to the blue quarter of our great city  :wave   :moon

You're pissed again & ended up in Rhyl.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122]   Go Up
« previous next »
 