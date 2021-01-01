Their game called off. They'll be happy now...won't they ??
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Of course they won't be happy.They didn't want it to be called off; they wanted to "Just get on with it" Honest
It never gets old..sporting scalps! https://streamable.com/sxh7hj
It's not the winning, it's the taking part booing that counts
It's not the winning, it's the taking part in the booing that counts
There has to be a Das Boo theme with a sub in Bramley Dock surely.
Their Boxing Day game with Burnley now postponed.
Waiting for Capon to take that scene with the Nazi's in Raiders of the Lost Ark and do his thing.
Fucking love it.
Youre a sick man Thank bid for capon though.. the world would be a duller place.
Brilliant
Fucking hell. 😁
Genius, Capon. I salute you you crazy diamond...shine on, pal
Well in Capon me arl mucker. Happy Christmas..
Fucking hell Have a great Christmas
Capon, i salute your genius, madness and all points in between.
All the best to you and yours too.
You got too much time on your hand Capon. As always, there's a lot of detail and nods to previous work.#sausages
I love the way your mind works Capon, it's fuckin twisted
Page created in 0.798 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]