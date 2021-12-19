To be fair, Everton just keep giving material. Capon can't help himself. I mean, Hitler an Everton fan!?. Whats next? Pics of Stalin doing trials when he was young? Pol Pot selling noodles outside Goodison.
Capon has too much time on his hands, the mad bastard.
people like big dick nick.
I actually thought hat was Rafa at first glance. Was scouring the rest of pic to find a lurking Adolf.
Fuck off you loon
I reckon the nurses have fucked off on their christmas hols and someone left the computer room unlocked
Brilliant again Cap..you were defo dropped on yer head at some stage yer mad fucker!
Capon, don't answer the doorbell it may be men in white suits and a gurney...
God it wasn't until I read your post that I realised it wasn't! I just assumed I was missing something by Adolf not being in the picture at all.
No Richarlison gag? That's an open goal missed
Whats that mate?
PigeonIs it tea time yet at the Nut House?
As Rob says, Richie La refers to himself as a pigeon.
haha really?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
I kind of feel sorry for Richielar now
All of his money and he lives in a caravan, probably on the North Wales coast.
I feel sorry for anyone who knows him.
