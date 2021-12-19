« previous next »
Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 01:40:57 am »

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
  • Kloppite
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 05:11:45 am »
Kin'ell again, last couple of pages have been epic. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,958
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 05:15:41 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:11:45 am
Kin'ell again, last couple of pages have been epic. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Capon should take full responsibility. Proudly.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
  • Kloppite
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4603 on: Yesterday at 05:21:14 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:15:41 am
Capon should take full responsibility. Proudly.

Indeed,  ;D it's cheered me up from the disgrace that is the officiating from yesterdays match.
Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4604 on: Yesterday at 07:46:20 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:11:45 am
Kin'ell again, last couple of pages have been epic. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:15:41 am
Capon should take full responsibility. Proudly.
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 05:21:14 am
Indeed,  ;D it's cheered me up from the disgrace that is the officiating from yesterdays match.
Haha ;D ;)
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4605 on: Yesterday at 08:33:01 am »
:lmao
Offline Ho, Ho, Ho Millie Christmas!

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,315
  • IFWT
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4606 on: Yesterday at 09:10:30 am »
Kin'ell Capon  ;D
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4607 on: Yesterday at 09:45:16 am »
Fucking hell, got a covid jab this morning, stood in a massive queue bored as fuck so thought I'd have a quick look on here, laughing my tits off now getting funny looks ;D
Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,441
  • Seis Veces
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4608 on: Yesterday at 11:18:47 am »
Imagine thinking for all these years your biggest celebrity fan was Sly Stallone, only to find out it's actually fucking Hitler

Everton, that
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4609 on: Yesterday at 11:28:23 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:18:47 am
Imagine thinking for all these years your biggest celebrity fan was Sly Stallone, only to find out it's actually fucking Hitler

Everton, that

Got so pissed after their 1939 title win he decided to invade Poland ;D
Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4610 on: Yesterday at 11:34:39 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:28:23 am
Got so pissed after their 1939 title win he decided to invade Poland ;D
He only lost the war because most of his troops were stranded in Lille.
Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4611 on: Yesterday at 11:38:25 am »
Must admit Adolf does suit being a blue. Göring is definitely Chelsea, Goebbels is Abu Dhabi and Bormann is United.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4612 on: Yesterday at 11:43:09 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:38:25 am
Must admit Adolf does suit being a blue. Göring is definitely Chelsea, Goebbels is Abu Dhabi and Bormann is United.
He does.

He had ideas far above his station, rallied those around him with aggression and scapegoating. He ranted a lot and waved his arms a lot. He had a go at Europe and got his arse handed to him. He then blamed everyone other than himself before committing suicide.

Ev'ton that.
Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,419
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 12:14:21 pm »
Been a proper tonic this thread since the fucking refereeing & cricket debacles yesterday & today.

Capon is RAWK's Cold War Steve  ;D
Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,074
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 02:01:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:18:47 am
Imagine thinking for all these years your biggest celebrity fan was Sly Stallone, only to find out it's actually fucking Hitler

Everton, that
So Escape to Victory was just two Ev fans fighting among themselves?

Everton that
Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,697
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4615 on: Yesterday at 04:44:49 pm »
Capon..

#sausages is the best thing going... :lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin :wellin :wellin
Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4616 on: Yesterday at 04:45:17 pm »
OMFD the last few pages  :lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin :wellin :wellin

Absolute nutters!  ;D Brilliant!
Offline Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,976
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 04:50:08 pm »
Instead to think what Capons google image search history looks like.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4618 on: Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 04:50:08 pm
Instead to think what Capons google image search history looks like.
Adolf's found it, and he's not happy.
Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,431
  • Sound
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4619 on: Yesterday at 06:37:17 pm »
Superb Cap  :wellin

Keep them coming!  ;D
Offline divanobbygrinch

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,563
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4620 on: Yesterday at 08:27:53 pm »
Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,073
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4621 on: Yesterday at 08:53:31 pm »
Just catching up with the last few pages, brilliant :wellin

Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on December 19, 2021, 01:58:12 pm
First club to have a sleeve sponsor.

:lmao
Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,879
  • 27 years...
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4622 on: Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 06:37:17 pm
Superb Cap  :wellin

Keep them coming!  ;D
Don't encourage him, for goodness sake.  ;D
Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,730
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4623 on: Yesterday at 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 04:50:08 pm
Instead to think what Capons google image search history looks like.

It's his private collection that worries me, know he had a pic of Roy Cropper with Haley's cock in a jar on his old twitter account ;D
Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 12:59:47 am »
haha everyone ^^  ;D
Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 01:00:19 am »
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,032
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 01:02:29 am »
Have the clowns on GOT seen this thread and started calling Capon evil mean names yet?
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
  • Kloppite
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 01:20:27 am »
Fuck sake Capon, stop it. :lmao :lmao
Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 02:05:19 am »
Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 143
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 02:31:25 am »
 :lmao :lmao

FMS! You got talent man. In fucking tears!  ;D ;D
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
  • Kloppite
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 02:40:00 am »
I said stop it Capon, you mad fucker. :lmao :lmao
Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 03:01:09 am »
Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,611
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 03:05:36 am »
Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,981
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 03:16:53 am »
