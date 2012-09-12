« previous next »
Author Topic: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards  (Read 247601 times)

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Imagine if Everton escaped relegation by a single point. Their heads would explode. ;D

Rafa will do things his way there. He knows the dan base needs to be dragged kicking and screaming into reality, and fancies himself the man to do just that.

Other managers weren't arsed because it was just another job for them. They were happy to pander to the lunatic fringe if it served their purpose. That's not Rafa. He loves the city as a whole and probably sees himself as the medicine Everton needs to take if they're to get back on their feet.

I fear they are too far gone though. They are going nowhere without money, and he will carry the can if they go nowhere.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
We all know Chelsea have been outperforming their xG so quite funny to see it revert to mean against the blues.

Rafa certainly stamping his foot down.

1-1 @ Chelsea. Brings on an 18 year old and keeps Coleman and Allan on the bench.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:32:06 am
World class  :lmao

Notice I put 'world-class'. As in that's what they believe, not me
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Looks like they're splashing some cash on some Ukrainian left back. Guess that's Digne on his way out then.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:45:41 am
Looks like they're splashing some cash on some Ukrainian left back. Guess that's Digne on his way out then.

Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:59:10 am
Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:59:10 am
Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.

I hope that's not Godfrey (better than Gomez) you are talking about is it?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:59:10 am
Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.

Surely not a Red Admiral?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Signing a new left back, selling the best left back in the league then clearly

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:41:44 am
Signing a new left back, selling the best left back in the league then clearly
But replacing him with the new best left back in the league I'm guessing. Poor Robbo can't catch a break  :(
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:34:53 am
Surely not a Red Admiral?
Surely you mean a Redshite Admiral, Howard.  ;)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:43:22 am
But replacing him with the new best left back in the league I'm guessing. Poor Robbo can't catch a break  :(

Mykolenko goes straight into the combined eleven*

*If they get him that is, they have a great history chasing Ukrainian players who's name ends with enko
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:41:44 am
Signing a new left back, selling the best left back in the league then clearly
I'd assume so.  It would be a strange one in their financial situation and with nothing really left to play for this season to sign a £20m left back when it's one of the few parts of their squad that isn't a mess (Digne with Godfrey as cover).  I can't imagine there being a big queue to sign Digne unless it's at a cut price deal.

Rafa has the self confidence to break plenty of eggs in the process of making an omelette, to use a Mourinho-ism.  It would be classic Everton though to let Rafa smash eggs all over the place and then fire him.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 10:40:27 am
Notice I put 'world-class'. As in that's what they believe, not me
Yes I did, was laughing at them, not you.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:27:15 pm
Yes I did, was laughing at them, not you.

 :thumbup
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Need a right back, desperately need a right back..................signs a left back
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Today at 08:11:28 am
Did he really say that? Where/when?

#smallclub

Last night after our match. It was in reference to Covid, but funny nonetheless.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
I wonder if they got this banner from the Chelsea fans?   ::)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:34:07 pm
I wonder if they got this banner from the Chelsea fans?   ::)

Chelsea's banners usually have the Shankly Gates on them though
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:06:14 pm
I'd assume so.  It would be a strange one in their financial situation and with nothing really left to play for this season to sign a £20m left back when it's one of the few parts of their squad that isn't a mess (Digne with Godfrey as cover).  I can't imagine there being a big queue to sign Digne unless it's at a cut price deal.

Rafa has the self confidence to break plenty of eggs in the process of making an omelette, to use a Mourinho-ism.  It would be classic Everton though to let Rafa smash eggs all over the place and then fire him.

I guess it works for Rafa that Everton's best players also seem to have the most toxic attitudes and so are best moved on quickly.

Still, Everton that.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:35:12 pm
Chelsea's banners usually have the Shankly Gates on them though
And are a bit more classy generally. Lot of time and effort goes into them. Our fellow here Imperator could learn a lot from them.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:35:12 pm
Chelsea's banners usually have the Shankly Gates on them though

They usually go for the scruffy cardboard efforts



Or this :lmao

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:59:10 am
Watched Chelsea's goal, where Godfrey is distracted by a butterfly or something and completely ignores Mount as he runs in on goal.

A boo-terfly
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
So if theyre buying this no-mark left back for £20 million that presumably means theyve got a full back going spare in Digne?

Is that why Guardiola was just spotted skipping down the East Lancs waving a cheque for 50 million quid.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 06:54:51 pm
Same. Until someone mentioned Chelsea having Samsung I wouldnt have known.
The only one I know would be Man City with Etihad because I was struck at the time by what good value it was for the struggling airline.

One I do remember was that chevrolet logo that united had for a while, but that was more due to it looking so daft due to how prominent it was than any other reason.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Good Kekule Wenceslas on Today at 02:16:44 pm
So if theyre buying this no-mark left back for £20 million that presumably means they got a full back going spare in Digne?

Is that why Guardiola was just spotted skipping down the East Lancs waving a cheque for 50 million quid.

Peppy will buy Digne AND the guy Everton are after just to keep his quota of fullbacks.

Because he can.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Why would City go after Digne? Don't they already have someone to put out the cones and pick up the bibs at the end of the training session?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 03:55:54 pm
Why would City go after Digne? Don't they already have someone to put out the cones and pick up the bibs at the end of the training session?

No, that guy is managing Arsenal at the moment.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 02:06:27 pm
Or this :lmao



 ;D Next level up from this is surely PowerPoint signs.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: jackh@xmas on Today at 04:10:20 pm
;D Next level up from this is surely PowerPoint signs.
Rafa out NFTs
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 04:06:51 pm
No, that guy is managing Arsenal at the moment.

Bet Pep keeps a Lego in his cardy pocket for the memories.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Reading comments from Everton fans on Reddit makes it sound like Rafa fell out with Roberto Carlos and not Lucas Digne.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote
Royal Blue Mersey
@RBMersey
This performance will only throw more fuel on the fiery  VVD/ Branthwaite debate.
9:41 PM · Dec 16, 2021·Twitter Web App

:lmao
