Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:04:23 pm
Now, now. If we had gone 27 years without a trophy whilst Everton were picking one up every few years I'm sure we would detest the colour blue as much as they currently detest red. It is simply our vast footballing superiority that makes their plight unrelatable to us. ;)
;)

So, are you saying that Everton is a club for footballing incels?

Quote from: Red Berry
If they disband though, they wouldn't be able to influence our season and stop us from winning by injuring our players and rolling over to gift our competitors easy points.  ::)
Ah, good point. I forgot it's not the winning, but the taking part that counts.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:13:47 pm
Haven't drunk Casillero del Diablo for years, for obvious reasons.

 ;D

I always scan the Sponsorship boards behind the players/managers interviews after their games to make sure nothing slips by.  ::)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 11:40:23 am
Uploaded a little vid for those who ain't seen it yet..

https://streamable.com/s5jer3

:lmao
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
On the Blue /Red colour thing..years ago I went to a meeting with a colleague..a Blue , he drove and dropped me off at home after.

Walked into office following day him and two other Blues pointing at me pissing themselves " Arrgh!!..You've a got a Blue front door"..he must have clocked it.

Now I admit I did..painted it meself...they thought it was hilarious one up manship for them.

It was July.........2005.

Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
TBF, I refuse to buy Samsung due to Chelsea links. However, I would be unlikely to buy Sansung anyways. Prefer Sony and Apple. So...maybe I'm just being a soft twat. (likely)
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Wonder how far this weird obsession goes. Never park next to red cars? Never eat from KFC because of their red logo? Avoid going out in the sun because their skin might turn red?
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
It is as if their each trying to one up each other about the colour red. The 'im a bigger evertonian coz I wont eat the red smarties'. They'd be screwed in The Matrix :-

"Each pill represents something, with the red pill as the path of finding out the truth behind the lies, providing the opportunity to forever change your knowledge and perception of reality.
Taking the blue pill instead, on the other hand, is to choose a life of ignorance, refusing to shatter the illusion youre living in."

Pretty fitting really.
Re: Rafa's Blooooooooo's are smacked by the Liverpool bastards
Quote from: boots on Today at 01:24:29 pm
TBF, I refuse to buy Samsung due to Chelsea links. However, I would be unlikely to buy Sansung anyways. Prefer Sony and Apple. So...maybe I'm just being a soft twat. (likely)
Must admit, I'm not arsed. I bought a Samsung phone and didn't give it a moments thought.
I think my view is that if it's a product that I want and value then 1 don't have a problem with it - life's too short and its unlikely to have come to my attention via the sponsorship anyway.

Stuff like the Utd wine sponsor I wouldn't buy anyway, because ultimately you'll be paying more for an average wine because of all the marketing costs.
